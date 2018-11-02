Tanzeem Ittehad-i-Ummat calls for nationwide calm, peaceful protests
Lahore-based Tanzeem Ittehad-i-Ummat Chairman Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi, while addressing a press conference on Friday, called for nationwide calm and urged protest leaders to ask their followers to desist from hurting people or damaging personal property.
The head of the religious organisation appealed to the nation in a press conference accompanied by other religious leaders at Lahore Press Club.
"This is not a time to fight each other, it is a time to be peaceful, to have courage. Are we trying to tell the world that we [religious leaders] are politically inclined? That we are extremists and want to harm our own people?" he asked.
"We request protesters and their leadership that they tell their followers... That they can protest, but don't take people's lives or damage private property. Take care of minorities. All citizens in Pakistan have equal rights."
Other religious leaders also spoke at the press conference, urging demonstrators to remain peaceful.
They maintained that peaceful protests are the democratic right of every Pakistani citizen, but that no one had the right to damage public or private property of their fellow citizens.
They asked central leaders of protesting religio-political parties to keep "extremist elements" away from their sit-ins and called for resolution of all issues through dialogue.
The press conference comes as protests spearheaded by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against the Supreme Court's judgement in the Asia Bibi case run into their third day.
Photos and videos from various protest sites across the country have shown protesters damaging private and public property and issuing inciteful statements against the country's leadership, and members of the judiciary and army.
Now here we have some good Mullahs, not all Mullahs are bad.
This will have little or no impact.
First you tell them to kill and then you tell them to do it peacefully... Why not let the law do it job.
This is a ridiculous statement . How can they and why should they demonstrate against a Supreme Court decision .
@Changez Khan, how are these good mullahs if they are asking for protests against a right judgement by supreme court ?! They should follow due procedure of law and not protest against a right judgement... It seems they have already sentenced an innocent person !!
Hope that all the mullahs can agree to this comparatively sensible attitude by the 'official mullahs'.
@Changez Khan, all mullahs are bad. Some are less bad than others. That's all.
Respect law.
No word for about fatwa against honorable judges ?
Does anyone have the guts to eliminate TLP once and for all... ? this is where Musharraf would have sorted these people out properly
From the picture it truly looks like a distinguished audience who practice nothing but hate and crime
can anybody describe the meaning of peaceful protest? in which roads are blocked and people not move freely many patients not reach the hospital at emergency.
people carrying sticks and matches are not intending to be peaceful. send protesting parties a bill for business losses, and break the arms for anyone destroying property or halting buses trucks and trains
The TLP shloud be banned.....as per the constitution of Pakistan...They have publicaly spoke against our State Institutions...not only spoke but abused them....do not see any reason as why they should not be banned..and all the culprits should be brought to books.... Enough is enough...No one is allowed to take a joily ride of this country...I repeat NO ONE....
@Changez Khan, maybe one eye was blinking when they said peaceful.
Mullahs should keep away from politics. Mixing religion and politics has never been good for anyone.
Good. Please talk to agitators and go towards dialogue.
They always damage property and steal food.
@Worried, ... Cowards declare fatas. They can't do the job themselves. They don't want to risk paradise - so let others do it.
Good mullahs?! Bad mullahs were formerly the goodness good taliban. Ignorence is bliss. They do not have a right to protest against a woman who was falsely accused to begin with. The man who put her through eight years of prison time should be put in prison for flaky accusing her. These people have no character asking to kill a woman who is a servant woman from a poor village/family, such things with glorify their cause.
These protesting people creating more hate in the world against Islam.
@Shib, I second you sir. TLP and all similar hate mongers and law breakers should be banned. Leaders and arrested, tried and locked up for long time.
What is there to protest? In a way, he is supporting the protests. He does not have courage to agree with SC Descision.