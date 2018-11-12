Python Programming conference comes back for an encore

PyCon Pakistan is a community conference intended for networking and collaboration in the developer community

The second annual PyCon PK, an international convention that brings together software developers, IT professionals and programming enthusiasts from around the world, will take place in Lahore on November 17 and 18.

Spread over two days, PyCon 2018 will feature a packed schedule of keynote addresses and talks in addition to different workshops graded according to difficulty.

With topics such as “Using Python to Teach Programming to Children” and workshops such as “Building Modern APIs using Django 2.0” along with Python Bootcamp, a core objective of PyCon is to pass on technical skills and knowledge to enable non-Python developers and industry outsiders to explore the language.

Python is an open source, general-purpose, beginner friendly language, and has has topped the IEEE Spectrum’s list of most popular programming languages in the world for the second year in a row.

Organised at the University of Central Punjab, the conference aims to bring together a community around the programming language Python.

Those interested in attending PyCon Pakistan 2018 can view the schedule on the official website and purchase tickets online.

Speakers at the event

PyCon 2018 has 23 speakers lined up for this year, in addition to the return of industry insiders from last year such as Ammara Laeeq (co-founder, QC Technologies) and Yasser Bashir (CEO, Arbisoft) along with other professionals and speakers including Travis Oliphant (CEO & CTO, Quansight). The two-day conference has been sponsored by local IT industry giants Arbisoft, KeepTruckin, Systems Limited; and international sponsor IBM. Dawn.com is media partner for the event.

The conference also intends to offers young and upcoming technology professionals a chance to build networks through dedicated networking events and opportunities to learn from startup leaders including Mashhood Rastgar, the CTO of SastaTicket.pk.

What is Python?

Python was developed by Guido van Rossum in the winter of 1989, designed to overcome the shortcomings of other languages and facilitate rapid data-intensive but highly readable programming — perfect to meet the demands of the future, as technology moves from desktop to mobile and embedded devices, and AI & Internet of Things move from speculation to reality, to everyday occurrence.

Data also indicates Python is correlated with higher GDP whereas languages such as PHP, favoured by many in Pakistan’s software industry, is correlated with lower income.

Despite its popularity, lucrative potential, and a clear move amongst the international tech industry to adopt it, Pakistan and other developing countries lag behind in upgrading their existing skill set to meet demands for it.

Originating in the United States in the year 2003, PyCon events have seen rising numbers and gone global with PyCons hosted in 38 countries so far.

Dawn.com is the media partner for PyCon Pakistan 2018