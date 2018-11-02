Parliament's response to ongoing protests put on the back-burner over adjournment of NA session
The National Assembly session scheduled for Friday was adjourned till Monday evening after a lawmaker pointed out lack of quorum five minutes after it started.
The assembly's adjournment considerably irked the opposition, which had already expressed its disappointment a day earlier for Prime Minister Imran Khan's absence from the assembly at a time when the country is facing nationwide protests by religious groups.
Soon after a recitation from the Holy Quran, Agha Hassan of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) pointed out lack of quorum. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri subsequently ordered a head count and then adjourned the session till Monday 5pm after finding that the quorum was not complete.
Under the rules, the presence of one-fourth of the members (86) of the 342-member house is required to maintain quorum.
The opposition later used the adjournment of the assembly as a pretext to refuse a meeting with a government delegation that had support bipartisan support for a parliamentary resolution against the protesters.
The PPP's Raja Parvez Ashraf, who spoke to media after meeting Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, said: "It is without precedent that the government itself pointed out quorum and then adjourned the session."
"The entire nation is disturbed. We should be kept informed minute by minute about what's happening in the country."
"All roads, schools and hospitals are closed," he claimed. "It is strange that, instead of taking the opposition into confidence, the government adjourned the assembly [session]."
"We went to the deputy speaker but could not speak to him. This non-serious attitude is beyond comprehension. The PPP leadership had proposed that the parties sit and decide how to proceed together."
"We were told that the government was going to brief the opposition, but they're still missing. The opposition is still ready to talk — but we can only talk when the government is available," he said.
However, he also made it clear that the PPP would not support a forceful solution to the situation. "We want a resolution through dialogue," Ashraf said.
The opposition parties have so far clearly refused to support the government in case it decides to use force to re-establish its writ. Some opposition leaders had also criticised the 'forceful manner' in which Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the agitating parties to not challenge the state and disrupt civilian life.
PML-N refuses to discuss protest till assembly is reconvened
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had expressed a willingness to meet with them and had promised to respond as to what time would be suitable.
"However, it's been four hours and we have received no word from them," said Mazari.
"I am leaving now, but Fawad Chaudhry will still be here," she added.
She said before leaving that a meeting had been held successfully with PPP representatives and that their focal person, Naveed Qamar, had been apprised of the ongoing law and order situation.
However, Mazari's disappointment at the PML-N's no-show did not sit well with the opposition party's leaders.
"The government itself broke quorum and did not complete the formality of ringing the bell," Khwaja Asif complained when approached by the media to comment on the issue.
He said the opposition had been scheduled to address parliament today, which was "sabotaged by deferring the session".
"If the government wants to hold talks with us, they should do so in the assembly," Asif asserted.
"Given the current situation, if the government proceeds with the policy it has undertaken, it will cause things to worsen," he warned.
"Imran Khan is the one who began this dirty tradition of sit-ins," Asif said. "It is because of his precedent we are faced with this situation today."
He insisted that the assembly's session be reconvened to deliberate how to tackle the situation.
Meanwhile, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal rubbished PTI's claim that the opposition was unwilling to hold talks.
"This government is non-serious and is not fit to be in power," he remarked, adding that because of the government's steps, the country been forced into a critical situation.
"Thousands of people have besieged the streets. We wanted to find a solution to the current situation in the assembly, but the government fraudulently deferred the session," he said.
He said that if the government wants to talk to the opposition, then it should immediately call a session and the opposition will summon its members to attend it.
"In the face of such grave conditions, making the National Assembly a rubber stamp is a big example of the lack of seriousness of the government," Iqbal said, concluding by saying that whatever talks that will be held with the government will be held in the assembly.
Shahbaz Sharif was then asked by a reporter what he would have done had he been the premier.
"The PML-N has given its stance regarding this," Shahbaz responded.
He said the situation "will have to be dealt with wisdom and prudence".
When asked if he would cooperate with the government, Shahbaz replied by saying: "Yes we have already spoken about this. We will cooperate with them."
Comments (17)
No worries! irrespective of being absent from work they will get paid hefty amounts from tax payers exchequer. Who would like to offer me a job like that? Anyone please!
It is understandable that with the present difficulties in the country most would want to be back in their home districts.
I say to corrupt politicians that don't wash your dirty linen in the National Assembly and divert attention from real corruption cases. Be sensible, loyal and think about country, who has given all of us identity, freedom and resources to servive and be part of a soveign country - don't be selfish and disloyal to nation!
I wonder and ponder! National Assembly is the only forum to discuss Pakistan problems and suggest what to do and how to do. The beauty is that NA members of treasury and opposition get chance to deliberate on our problems bur it is much regretted to say that only today but in the past we well MNAs absent to the extent that it falls short of quorum and consequently the session is adjourned to be convened later on. Question is why MNAs absent though it is very much obligatory to attend the sessions for which they are paid in any case. To me it very much obligatory on their part to attend NA sessions and those who absent just as per their own sweet will must not only be docked for their absence but also issued warning that strict action will be taken against habitual absentees. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
There really is a very simple solution to this problem. If a lawmaker is absent at the time of assembly proceeding without a medical reason then their salary and perks should be withdrawn for that time period every year. So for example if someone is "missing in action" for 30 days in a year then just withhold their salary and utilities allowances etc for one month.
I am pretty sure we will see a reasonable boost in attendance.
Imran Khan and PTI are on right track.The only way to progress and to increase our GDP is to minimise the corruption evil.PM Imran Khan is coming back after learning Anti corruption tactics and the nation has not to worry about NA, opposition and TLP.
@IQBAL HADI ZAIDI, becuasr the most absented MNA gets the PM job in next assembly
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, agree. their real agenda in non-cooperation in an attempt to freeze the government, and get NAB off their backs, or slow it down further.
@IQBAL HADI ZAIDI, agreee
To the opposition from citizens of Pakistan;
' Stop playing politics when a crisis from within is looming. These are the 5th coloumnists used by the enemy of the state to undermine it from within. Stand by the government 100%, otherwise the nation will never forgive you're.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, well said
The PTI has a bad habit of blaming opposition for their all failures. Lack of quorum is not a fault of the Opposition. It is responsibility of the treasury bench to ensure quorum. PTI never regarded Parliament as a Supreme place of the country. Imran Khan attended the last Assembly only for 17 days but enjoyed all the parks as bd previledges.
If Government agree to give safe passage to Sharifs, opposition will bring sweats and sit down on the table, but they have NO idea, that Sharifs if they will be allowed to go, will go forever, might take their heirs dead bodies too.
I wonder why the government was away from this critical session. Are the MNA's afraid to participate and indicate their opinion, one way or the other? Are they afraid of the people?
The protests are benefiting opposition who wants to capitalize on going situation with NAB......
It is sad that even 86 out of 342 people could not show up to work. This should have change in naya Pakistan.
Lack of quorum...look around... the country is burning...how about passing laws about the extremism ..about anarchy about inciting people ...how passing laws against a false accuser...lack of quorum ...is that what come with...utterly disgusting...totally pathetic