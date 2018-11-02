Opposition, govt suffer another falling out over adjournment of NA session

The National Assembly session scheduled for Friday was adjourned till Monday evening within five minutes of commencing after a lawmaker pointed out lack of quorum.

Under the rules, the presence of one-fourth of the members (86) of the 342-member house is required to maintain quorum.

Soon after a recitation from the Holy Quran, Agha Hassan of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) pointed out lack of quorum. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri subsequently ordered a head count and then adjourned the session till Monday 5pm after finding that the quorum was not complete.

The assembly's adjournment considerably irked the opposition, which had already expressed disappointment on Thursday for Prime Minister Imran Khan's absence from the assembly at a time when the country is facing an abnormal situation due to nationwide protests by religious groups against the Oct 31 Supreme Court verdict in the Aasia Bibi case.

Sources told DawnNewsTV that the opposition later refused to meet a government delegation over the adjournment of the assembly. The government had reportedly approached opposition leaders for support for a bipartisan resolution to be moved in parliament against protesters.

The government wants all parties on board over the law and order situation, the source said. The PPP had earlier announced that it would support the government against the protesters. The prime minister, who is currently on visit to China, has tasked his ministers with keeping contact with the opposition over the current situation.

The PPP's Raja Parvez Ashraf, who spoke to media after meeting Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, said: "It is without precedent that the government itself pointed out quorum and then adjourned the session."

"The entire nation is disturbed. We should be kept informed minute by minute about what's happening in the country."

"All roads, schools and hospitals are closed," he claimed. "It is strange that, instead of taking the opposition into confidence, the government adjourned the assembly."

"We went to the deputy speaker but could not speak to him. This non-serious attitude is beyond comprehension. The PPP leadership had proposed that the parties sit and decide how to proceed together."

"We were told that the government was going to brief the opposition, but they're still missing. The opposition is still ready to talk — but we can only talk when the government is available," he said.

"It is unfortunate that the army has been dragged into this. The judicial decision may be crticised, but these protesters should not harass the public," Ashraf added.

However, he also made it clear that the PPP would not support a forceful solution to the situation. "We want a resolution through dialogue," Ashraf said.

The opposition parties have so far clearly refused to support the government in case it decides to use force to re-establish its writ. Some opposition leaders had also criticised the 'forceful manner' in which Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the agitating parties to not challenge the state and disrupt civilian life.