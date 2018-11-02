PM Khan in China on four-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Beijing on his first official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese leadership, Radio Pakistan reported.

The PM's four-day visit is aimed at reviewing the entire range of bilateral relations and to participate in the First China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

During the visit, PM Khan will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

In the meeting between Khan and Jinping, both leaders will reinforce their shared commitment to taking their all-weather and time-tested Pak-China friendship to new heights,and will further strengthen the existing multifaceted equation of the two countries for theirs and the regions's benefit.

The entire gamut of Pak-China strategic relations will be discussed during the meeting. The PM is also scheduled to meet the president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Jin Liqun, today.

Later, the PM will meet Minister for International Department of the Central Committee Communist Party of China Song Tao.

Both sides are also expected to sign several agreements and MoUs of cooperation in diverse fields.

On Thursday, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar said that Pakistan would not seek rescheduling of about $2.7 billioin in Chinese loans due for repayment this year but expected a good eco­nomic package, including exp­ansion of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to another level.

The prime minister separately told Chinese journalists that he hoped the scale of Chinese partnership would help Pakistan bridge its current account deficit and build foreign exchange reserves. He said his government had been working on two paths, including an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and support from friendly countries.

He noted the assistance agreed to by Saudi Arabia, and said that China's support would allow Pakistan to avoid a large IMF loan that may attract tough conditionalities which ultimately lead to inflation, squeeze the economy and put additional burden on the people.

The premier is accompanied by Bakhtiar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, and Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Mir Kamal on his trip to China.

PM Khan was received at Beijing Airport by China’s Minister for Transport Li Xiaopeng, Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, and other senior government officials. Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid was also present.

The premier is expected to visit Shanghai to participate in the First China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where Pakistan is exhibiting a wide range of export products.

He will be a keynote speaker at the inauguration of the Expo, and will hold meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the event.