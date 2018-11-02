DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan in China on four-day visit

Dawn.comUpdated November 02, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Beijing Airport on his first official visit to China. ─ Screengrab courtesy Imran Khan PTI Instagram
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at Beijing Airport on his first official visit to China. ─ Screengrab courtesy Imran Khan PTI Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Beijing on his first official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese leadership, Radio Pakistan reported.

The PM's four-day visit is aimed at reviewing the entire range of bilateral relations and to participate in the First China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

During the visit, PM Khan will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

In the meeting between Khan and Jinping, both leaders will reinforce their shared commitment to taking their all-weather and time-tested Pak-China friendship to new heights,and will further strengthen the existing multifaceted equation of the two countries for theirs and the regions's benefit.

The entire gamut of Pak-China strategic relations will be discussed during the meeting. The PM is also scheduled to meet the president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Jin Liqun, today.

Later, the PM will meet Minister for International Department of the Central Committee Communist Party of China Song Tao.

Both sides are also expected to sign several agreements and MoUs of cooperation in diverse fields.

On Thursday, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar said that Pakistan would not seek rescheduling of about $2.7 billioin in Chinese loans due for repayment this year but expected a good eco­nomic package, including exp­ansion of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to another level.

Read more: Islamabad expects good economic package from Beijing

The prime minister separately told Chinese journalists that he hoped the scale of Chinese partnership would help Pakistan bridge its current account deficit and build foreign exchange reserves. He said his government had been working on two paths, including an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and support from friendly countries.

He noted the assistance agreed to by Saudi Arabia, and said that China's support would allow Pakistan to avoid a large IMF loan that may attract tough conditionalities which ultimately lead to inflation, squeeze the economy and put additional burden on the people.

The premier is accompanied by Bakhtiar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, and Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Mir Kamal on his trip to China.

PM Khan was received at Beijing Airport by China’s Minister for Transport Li Xiaopeng, Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, and other senior government officials. Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid was also present.

The premier is expected to visit Shanghai to participate in the First China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where Pakistan is exhibiting a wide range of export products.

He will be a keynote speaker at the inauguration of the Expo, and will hold meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the event.

CPEC, CPEC PROJECTS, PAK CHINA RELATIONS, IMF Loan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Concerned citizen and thinker
Nov 02, 2018 12:28pm

Would love to see IK going through security like he has distilled in other members of parliament including the good doctor. The President was sent on a commercial flight, IK travels private. Leadership starts from the top.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 02, 2018 12:34pm

Escaped to China so that later minions can be blamed for mishandling the ongoing security situation.

Recommend 0
El Cid
Nov 02, 2018 12:35pm

Rats abandoning the sinking ship!

Recommend 0
Pak Army
Nov 02, 2018 12:35pm

Hopefully,this trip will fruitful for Pakistan.China is the second largest economy in the world so Pakistan learn the lesson from it's neighbour countries that what will the strategies to adopt to become country lead as economically and domestically

Recommend 0
Ziarat khan
Nov 02, 2018 12:36pm

Bravo! Keep it up.

Recommend 0
akmallabaish
Nov 02, 2018 12:41pm

Good Luck sir, don't worry about home we Pakistani will make sure nobody harm our fellow citizen

Recommend 0
Zak the Great
Nov 02, 2018 12:47pm

Ask for loan,ask for military equipments,ask for Construction of infrastructures,ask for poltical support and the list of begging is never ending. What self respect will you have in international standing.A real shambles!!

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Nov 02, 2018 12:52pm

IK being a keynote speaker is a great previlige for Pakistan otherwise Nawaz could have been sitting at a corner. I’m sure a lot has been already decided earlier for the economic package from China through diplomatic channels.

Recommend 0
Khany
Nov 02, 2018 12:56pm

Our hard working leadership is on a mission and InshaAllah new Pakistan will be emerging with it.

Recommend 0
RUMI
Nov 02, 2018 12:56pm

I don't think any prime minister would leave his country in such a situation.

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Nov 02, 2018 12:56pm

@Mohan , His visit was scheduled long before the SC verdict was even scheduled. He gave out a clear message in his speech that day. A PM never does the negotiations and I think he believes in institutions being good enough to deal with the bigots on the streets.

Recommend 0
Satya Jeet
Nov 02, 2018 01:01pm

Who received Chinese Prime Minister when he visited Pakistan, a junior minister like that of Transport? Will Pakistan ask for equal and reciprocal treatment.from the Higher than Himalayas Iron-Brother?

Recommend 0
Dr Haroon
Nov 02, 2018 01:02pm

Had he not gone to China now, the very people accusing him of escaping, would have protested about inflation and so on because Pakistan would have had to depend on a bigger IMF loan and tougher conditions. As a PM he has to make choices and he has made a good one. Look at his entourage. All CPEC related. Do you see his relatives or cronies as was the case with previous govts? It's all about business and economy.

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Nov 02, 2018 01:06pm

@RUMI, And if he cancels his scheduled trip what message would it convey to the outer world? Simpleton thinking does not work when it comes to running a country.

Recommend 0
Dr Haroon
Nov 02, 2018 01:09pm

@RUMI, Premiership is all about choices. Are you willing to face tougher IMF conditions, higher energy tarrifs and so on tomorrow? May be you are, but about another 200 million Pakistanis? The society is Pakistan has become so polarised they are not willing to think and pay heed to the other side of the coin.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Nov 02, 2018 01:19pm

China usually influences a person at a very level to get very favourable agreement from foreign governmrnt

I believe CPEC is such an agreement. If IK renotiates it for fair terms, he is a great PM. Otherwise Pakistan will have tough time.

Best of luck!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 02, 2018 01:19pm

Welcome to the club and the main clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Who’s the real enemy?

Who’s the real enemy?

Prime minister’s address on Wednesday needed to be followed immediately with firm and decisive action.

Opinion

Editorial

Who’s the real enemy?
Updated November 02, 2018

Who’s the real enemy?

Prime minister’s address on Wednesday needed to be followed immediately with firm and decisive action.
November 02, 2018

Cleaning up fuels

THE government is sticking to its guns when it comes to the oil industry; it is demanding that they reduce the...
November 02, 2018

Workers under attack

MIGRANT labour in Balochistan has once again come under attack. Five construction workers near Jewani in Gwadar...
Updated November 01, 2018

A moment of reflection

A GRAVE injustice has been avoided and, in that, there is much to be grateful for. Aasia Bibi’s long ordeal, which...
November 01, 2018

Divided opposition

THE ‘all-party conference’ that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is so keen to host has drawn much attention — for all ...
November 01, 2018

Conservation issues

THERE should theoretically be a limit to the damage that humanity has inflicted on the planet — but clearly there...