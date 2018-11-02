PM Khan in China on four-day visit
Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Beijing on his first official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese leadership, Radio Pakistan reported.
The PM's four-day visit is aimed at reviewing the entire range of bilateral relations and to participate in the First China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
During the visit, PM Khan will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.
In the meeting between Khan and Jinping, both leaders will reinforce their shared commitment to taking their all-weather and time-tested Pak-China friendship to new heights,and will further strengthen the existing multifaceted equation of the two countries for theirs and the regions's benefit.
The entire gamut of Pak-China strategic relations will be discussed during the meeting. The PM is also scheduled to meet the president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Jin Liqun, today.
Later, the PM will meet Minister for International Department of the Central Committee Communist Party of China Song Tao.
Both sides are also expected to sign several agreements and MoUs of cooperation in diverse fields.
On Thursday, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar said that Pakistan would not seek rescheduling of about $2.7 billioin in Chinese loans due for repayment this year but expected a good economic package, including expansion of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to another level.
The prime minister separately told Chinese journalists that he hoped the scale of Chinese partnership would help Pakistan bridge its current account deficit and build foreign exchange reserves. He said his government had been working on two paths, including an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and support from friendly countries.
He noted the assistance agreed to by Saudi Arabia, and said that China's support would allow Pakistan to avoid a large IMF loan that may attract tough conditionalities which ultimately lead to inflation, squeeze the economy and put additional burden on the people.
The premier is accompanied by Bakhtiar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, and Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Mir Kamal on his trip to China.
PM Khan was received at Beijing Airport by China’s Minister for Transport Li Xiaopeng, Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, and other senior government officials. Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid was also present.
The premier is expected to visit Shanghai to participate in the First China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where Pakistan is exhibiting a wide range of export products.
He will be a keynote speaker at the inauguration of the Expo, and will hold meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the event.
Comments (17)
Would love to see IK going through security like he has distilled in other members of parliament including the good doctor. The President was sent on a commercial flight, IK travels private. Leadership starts from the top.
Escaped to China so that later minions can be blamed for mishandling the ongoing security situation.
Rats abandoning the sinking ship!
Hopefully,this trip will fruitful for Pakistan.China is the second largest economy in the world so Pakistan learn the lesson from it's neighbour countries that what will the strategies to adopt to become country lead as economically and domestically
Bravo! Keep it up.
Good Luck sir, don't worry about home we Pakistani will make sure nobody harm our fellow citizen
Ask for loan,ask for military equipments,ask for Construction of infrastructures,ask for poltical support and the list of begging is never ending. What self respect will you have in international standing.A real shambles!!
IK being a keynote speaker is a great previlige for Pakistan otherwise Nawaz could have been sitting at a corner. I’m sure a lot has been already decided earlier for the economic package from China through diplomatic channels.
Our hard working leadership is on a mission and InshaAllah new Pakistan will be emerging with it.
I don't think any prime minister would leave his country in such a situation.
@Mohan , His visit was scheduled long before the SC verdict was even scheduled. He gave out a clear message in his speech that day. A PM never does the negotiations and I think he believes in institutions being good enough to deal with the bigots on the streets.
Who received Chinese Prime Minister when he visited Pakistan, a junior minister like that of Transport? Will Pakistan ask for equal and reciprocal treatment.from the Higher than Himalayas Iron-Brother?
Had he not gone to China now, the very people accusing him of escaping, would have protested about inflation and so on because Pakistan would have had to depend on a bigger IMF loan and tougher conditions. As a PM he has to make choices and he has made a good one. Look at his entourage. All CPEC related. Do you see his relatives or cronies as was the case with previous govts? It's all about business and economy.
@RUMI, And if he cancels his scheduled trip what message would it convey to the outer world? Simpleton thinking does not work when it comes to running a country.
@RUMI, Premiership is all about choices. Are you willing to face tougher IMF conditions, higher energy tarrifs and so on tomorrow? May be you are, but about another 200 million Pakistanis? The society is Pakistan has become so polarised they are not willing to think and pay heed to the other side of the coin.
China usually influences a person at a very level to get very favourable agreement from foreign governmrnt
I believe CPEC is such an agreement. If IK renotiates it for fair terms, he is a great PM. Otherwise Pakistan will have tough time.
Best of luck!
Welcome to the club and the main clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.