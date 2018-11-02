DG ISPR says army has nothing to do with Asia case, urges protesters to take legal route

Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that Asia Bibi had been acquitted by the courts, and that the army had nothing to with the case.

Speaking to PTVNews, the DG ISPR advised religio-political parties protesting against the Supreme Court judgement on Asia Bibi's appeal to seek a legal solution to their grievances. He referred to a review petition, filed by Qari Muhammad Salam, and said that they should wait for the court to decide the matter.

"Unfortunately, the army is dragged into every matter," he said when asked about anti-military statements issued by protesters. "This is a legal matter and it is sad that negative statements are being issued against the army."

"We are tolerating a lot," he added and pointed out their were certain limitations imposed by the Constitution and action can be taken in case of violation.

He urged the protesters not to divert the army's attention to other matters since the forces are fighting to defeat terrorism.

"The armed forces, along with the rest of the country, have fought a war that we are about to win," said Maj Gen Ghafoor. "Our goal is long-lasting peace. We have established peace and we are headed towards stability but there is still a lot left to do," he said.

"The armed forces hope that this matter is resolved without disruption of peace," he said and urged the people to unite so that the country can move forward.

The DG ISPR added that "even though the army had nothing to do with [Asia Bibi's] case", the forces still wish that the matter will be resolved peacefully. At the same time, he warned that the action, allowed by the Constitution, will be taken if matters escalate further.

In answer to a question about TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi's statement, where he had alleged that the armed forces had threatened to "destroy" his party, Maj Gen Ghafoor explained that members of the Inter-Services Intelligence were part of the government delegation that was sent to negotiate with the protesters.

"During negotiations, discussions can get heated," he said. "These decisions are very difficult, you have to tackle law and order situations like the current one."

He said that it was up to the government to decide what steps it wanted to take to tackle the situation and said that the army would only operate against protesters if the government asks for its assistance.