DG ISPR says army has nothing to do with Asia case, urges protesters to take legal route
Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that Asia Bibi had been acquitted by the courts, and that the army had nothing to with the case.
Speaking to PTVNews, the DG ISPR advised religio-political parties protesting against the Supreme Court judgement on Asia Bibi's appeal to seek a legal solution to their grievances. He referred to a review petition, filed by Qari Muhammad Salam, and said that they should wait for the court to decide the matter.
"Unfortunately, the army is dragged into every matter," he said when asked about anti-military statements issued by protesters. "This is a legal matter and it is sad that negative statements are being issued against the army."
"We are tolerating a lot," he added and pointed out their were certain limitations imposed by the Constitution and action can be taken in case of violation.
He urged the protesters not to divert the army's attention to other matters since the forces are fighting to defeat terrorism.
"The armed forces, along with the rest of the country, have fought a war that we are about to win," said Maj Gen Ghafoor. "Our goal is long-lasting peace. We have established peace and we are headed towards stability but there is still a lot left to do," he said.
"The armed forces hope that this matter is resolved without disruption of peace," he said and urged the people to unite so that the country can move forward.
The DG ISPR added that "even though the army had nothing to do with [Asia Bibi's] case", the forces still wish that the matter will be resolved peacefully. At the same time, he warned that the action, allowed by the Constitution, will be taken if matters escalate further.
In answer to a question about TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi's statement, where he had alleged that the armed forces had threatened to "destroy" his party, Maj Gen Ghafoor explained that members of the Inter-Services Intelligence were part of the government delegation that was sent to negotiate with the protesters.
"During negotiations, discussions can get heated," he said. "These decisions are very difficult, you have to tackle law and order situations like the current one."
He said that it was up to the government to decide what steps it wanted to take to tackle the situation and said that the army would only operate against protesters if the government asks for its assistance.
Comments (28)
what about the misfortune of having the tlp being paid less than 11 months ago
If my memory serves me right, during a previous sit down, Army was negotiating with the protestor to end their sit down and released a statement of agreement that was questioned by the Court.
What a revelation!
Wasn't it an army general (Zia) who introduced this law into the Constitution?
Why they got into this last time, that they are asking now
Last sit up showed a major general comforting the TLP agitators that army was with them and doling out cash.
The government must see to it that justice is not denied to any one. If the blasphemy case has not reached its final conclusion, the accused should face the final process of the law before being permitted to proceed abroad. If she is guilty, she must face the consequences and if not guilty, the courts can set her free.
People have huge expectation from Establishment and see this their saviour.
Pak is a land of radicals.
You took oath to protect Pakistan.. this is the time
Unfortunately, the innocent citizens are being treated as as a trash by Protesters, therefore Army as an important organ of the state must address the issue.
@ali well said!
Army has given lots of sacrifices to SAVE this country. A very mature and sensible statement from the DG ISPR. Salute sir.
Sir ever heard the name "Frankenstein"
Let me remind you of IGI, MQM, MQM Afaq , PSP even Tahir ul Qadri and Imran Khan status in Musharaf regime .
It is high time to get rid of these extremests elements of our society...Now or never....and it is Enough .....
Simple question....why did army arrange a shameful and one-sided treaty between the faizabad protestors and then govt. It arranged the resignation of a minister. As an arm of the government, wasn't it the responsibility of army to stand with the state and govt and not with the wrongful protestors.
Now its payback time for all those who covertly and overtly supported those protestors who were inciting violence.
Why arent you pressing charges against the leaders of TLP?
This playing with religious sentiment should end otherwise everyone is in deep trouble. Stop this otherwise no one will be safe.
The government must have been briefed by the intelligence agencies of the possible fall out in light of the court's decision. They could have easily preempted this and settled it before it turned into this mess.
After all these years of the people seeing one thing.....to accept something else is hard.
As you sow so shall you reap. Who encouraged these elements in the past?
"Unfortunately, the army is dragged into every matter"........oh really!!
@Ali, the clause has been misused, as has other laws...where loopholes assist tax evaders and money laundering corrupt politicians. Doesnt mean the law is bad!
"Karma catches you back", now enjoy your conditions: Economically, radicals, extremism, FATF, etc.
@N, but who made them so strong in the last few months?
ha ha ha .... now really ...... do you expect us to believe that. ...... Why have you not taken any action against those who are not only hurling abuse but also threats against our most prestigious institutions just like you do when ordinary civilians are threatened when they take to questioning these same institutions. Double standards to say the least ..... something smells rotten in the state of Denmark.
Now every one on the street will quietly go home. Good dose of antibiotics ....it will work.