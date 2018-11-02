DAWN.COM

SC mulls proceeding against Swati under Article 62

Haseeb BhattiUpdated November 02, 2018

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Azam Swati. ─ DawnNewsTV
The Supreme Court on Friday mulled proceeding against Minister for Science and Technology Senator Azam Swati under Article 62 during hearing of a suo motu case regarding the 'unlawful' transfer of the Islamabad police chief Jan Mohammad, and ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the matter.

The CJP had taken suo motu notice of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Jan Mohammad's transfer on Monday in the wake of conflicting reports about the reasons behind his transfer.

Local media had reported that the IGP was transferred because he did not attend minister Azam Swati's phone calls, but Swati has denied this.

The government also rejected the reports, saying that the decision had been taken because the IGP's performance was not satisfactory.

Justice Nisar had earlier suspended the IGP's transfer after it emerged that he had been removed from the post following verbal directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As the CJP resumed hearing of the case today, Swati's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar submitted an apology on behalf of the minister in court which held the police responsible for an argument between a family that had allegedly encroached on the minister's land and his staff.

The court, however, rejected the apology and said that it would form a JIT to probe the transfer of the Islamabad police chief.

The JIT can include officials from the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency, he said.

"We will also examine Article 62(1)(f) in this matter," the CJP said. "We have great respect for the Parliament. Power should not be misused this way."

He remarked that Swati should resign from his post immediately.

The IGP's transfer took place after Swati's son had registered a case against slum dwellers allegedly trespassing on the family's land. Five people, including two women, were arrested for trespassing and beating Swati's guards.

However, they were released on Tuesday after a day's detention, as police sources said a settlement had been reached between the minister and the detained family.

The court today said it did not recognise resolutions carried out by jirgas.

The affected family appeared in court. One family member told the bench: "I am a poor man, but I forgave Azam Swati for Pakistan's sake."

"You can forgive him if that suits you, but we will investigate the matter," the CJP told him. "Swati should own up to his wrongdoing."

"Let's leave the JIT aside for now," the CJP said. "Let's proceed under Article 62 instead," he said, as the minister had misused his influence. "We need pious people to run this country," the CJP commented.

The court subsequently issued a notice to Swati.

IGP Jan Mohammad also appeared in court today. The CJP asked him why he hadn't filed a complaint against Swati, to which the police chief replied that it was because he was abroad.

The CJP asked whether another complaint could be filed in the matter, and directed that, if possible, it should be filed today.

The IGP appeared reluctant to resume charge of his duties in Islamabad, after which the court also removed its earlier suspension of the directives for the IGP's transfer.

The court eventually decided to form a JIT to probe the matter of the IGP's transfer. The JIT will comprise three officials ─ one each from the FIA, NAB and the Intelligence Bureau.

Comments (33)

Maverick
Nov 02, 2018 10:32am

CJ can help Imran to get rid of his baggage.

Recommend 0
Naseem Altaf
Nov 02, 2018 10:36am

Isn't the Chief Justice going beyond his powers & scope of work ,in ordering the minister to resign his ministry?

Recommend 0
Ziarat khan
Nov 02, 2018 10:36am

Great

Recommend 0
Dr. Sohail
Nov 02, 2018 10:36am

Who country has become circus unfortunately.

Recommend 0
Ziarat khan
Nov 02, 2018 10:37am

Great

Recommend 0
Shakir Baakza
Nov 02, 2018 10:38am

Good !

Recommend 0
True DEMOCRACY
Nov 02, 2018 10:38am

good decision to prevail rule of law on merit

Recommend 0
Naseem Altaf
Nov 02, 2018 10:38am

Isn't the C.J.P. Going beyond his constitutional authority to order the minister to resign his ministry in this particular case ?

Recommend 0
Alla bux
Nov 02, 2018 10:44am

Does the CJP have the power? Sheer interference.

Recommend 0
Moazzam
Nov 02, 2018 10:47am

A step in the right direction. But what about imran khan who gave unlawful verbal orders for transfer of IGP. Will he go unpunished .What about Afridi who was instrumental in getting his orders implemented. Does SC has soft corner for them.

Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 02, 2018 10:47am

This man is an opportunist and a disgrace. Very well directive.

Recommend 0
Waqar
Nov 02, 2018 10:52am

A very good decision. Institutions should work within their authority.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 02, 2018 10:52am

@True DEMOCRACY, agree.

Recommend 0
asim riaz
Nov 02, 2018 10:52am

Good decision! Bad apple from PTI should go. Minister's action was reflective of VIP culture.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 02, 2018 10:52am

It’s time to do Dharna again. Swati may join tlp in Dharna.

Recommend 0
Maalaki
Nov 02, 2018 10:56am

CJ needs to read constitution again, he has no jurisdiction in executive field. Does he know where to stop?

Recommend 0
Owais
Nov 02, 2018 10:57am

Had PTI or Imran Khan taken this step, it would have lived PTI 'manifesto' and values', which they have been teaching all others during last 8-11 years. I was in fact expecting, IK to announce this during his address on 31st October.

Recommend 0
Akraam
Nov 02, 2018 11:00am

Good decision anyone abusing power one has must be dealt with as per law without fear fair

Recommend 0
Akraam
Nov 02, 2018 11:01am

@Naseem Altaf, does the minister in question not cross his limit only because of being powerful????

Recommend 0
Zulfiqar Ali Syed
Nov 02, 2018 11:02am

Come one accept CJ right steps. Politicians need to understand their responsibilities. Judiciary is a guardian of peoples right. No one should be spared when the matter of rule of law comes

Recommend 0
Gaz
Nov 02, 2018 11:04am

What on earth is this chief justice doing. He is stopping the government from functioning and bringing on a constitution crisis.

Recommend 0
Owais
Nov 02, 2018 11:13am

@Naseem Altaf, BUT he was PTI and its supporters' hero till very recently !

Recommend 0
Abdul Rahim Hakeem
Nov 02, 2018 11:20am

@Naseem Altaf, just because he is from PTI.was not two prime minister's disqualified from the same . .

Recommend 0
Shib
Nov 02, 2018 11:35am

@Naseem Altaf, correct....Need to show restraint by himself...Let the Executive do their job.,.No need to mingle around....

Recommend 0
Parvez
Nov 02, 2018 11:40am

If the SC takes drastic action against this man....I doubt may will shed a tear.

Recommend 0
Nawaz
Nov 02, 2018 11:46am

With no offence to the minister, this is the only way Pakistan can move forward where rule of law is implemented and based on an effective and fair judcial system. But the million dollar question is, would the police culture change as a result of this unprecedented action against abuse of powers and political interference in police department by the politicians?

The way Supreme court has backed up and supported police officials in some high profile cases should wake up their conscience and make them sort out the mess in their department. If they do so, there will be no need to form a commission/taskforce to sort out police department.

Recommend 0
Abdul Malik Khalfan
Nov 02, 2018 11:49am

@Naseem Altaf, No sir, he is not. Azam Swati must be taken to task and proceeded against as per the prevailing law.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Nov 02, 2018 12:00pm

Really! What about People that were trespassing and beat up security guards?

Recommend 0
SajjadX
Nov 02, 2018 12:02pm

@Naseem Altaf, "Isn't the Chief Justice going beyond his powers & scope of work ,in ordering the minister to resign his ministry?". Well didn't nab go beyond its powers and scope of work in ordering a serving pm to resign on unproven charges?

Recommend 0
Fahim Khalil
Nov 02, 2018 12:09pm

We don't need people like Swati in our PTI Govt or even in Pakistan .. Such people are Status conscious and doing the same deeds which other parties MNA & MPA's practices so for. Also Imran Khan and his team have to learn quickly about running affairs of state with a thorough professional and neat & clean way .. If they want to remove some body then a defined way should be adhere .

Recommend 0
PK085
Nov 02, 2018 12:15pm

This is getting very exciting. No one is above law. Senator Swat should have learnt from the Sindh MPA Shah's incident. This is the only way forward, Bravo CJP!

Recommend 0
Najum
Nov 02, 2018 12:16pm

CJ has bigger worries than Swati at the moment.

Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Nov 02, 2018 12:25pm

I as a PTI supporter and voter want him to resign... I have not voted to see you type faces in govt.

Recommend 0

Who's the real enemy?

Who’s the real enemy?

Prime minister’s address on Wednesday needed to be followed immediately with firm and decisive action.

Opinion

Editorial

Who’s the real enemy?
Updated November 02, 2018

Who’s the real enemy?

Prime minister’s address on Wednesday needed to be followed immediately with firm and decisive action.
November 02, 2018

Cleaning up fuels

THE government is sticking to its guns when it comes to the oil industry; it is demanding that they reduce the...
November 02, 2018

Workers under attack

MIGRANT labour in Balochistan has once again come under attack. Five construction workers near Jewani in Gwadar...
Updated November 01, 2018

A moment of reflection

A GRAVE injustice has been avoided and, in that, there is much to be grateful for. Aasia Bibi’s long ordeal, which...
November 01, 2018

Divided opposition

THE ‘all-party conference’ that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is so keen to host has drawn much attention — for all ...
November 01, 2018

Conservation issues

THERE should theoretically be a limit to the damage that humanity has inflicted on the planet — but clearly there...