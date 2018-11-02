Islamabad expects good economic package from Beijing
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said it would not seek rescheduling of about $2.7bn Chinese loans due for repayment this year but expected a good economic package, including expansion of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to a next level.
“We will give you very good news on return,” said minister for planning and focal person on the CPEC Khusro Bakhtiar before taking off to Beijing with Prime Minister Imran Khan on his first, four-day official visit to China. Without going into details, he said China had made tremendous success in fighting corruption and white-collar crimes and some agreements were expected in this regard.
Take a look: PM Khan says Pakistan can benefit from China's expertise in tackling corruption, poverty
Prime Minister Imran Khan separately told Chinese journalists that he hoped the scale of Chinese partnership would help Pakistan bridge current account deficit and build foreign exchange reserves. He said his government has been working on two paths, including an IMF programme and support from friendly countries.
He said Saudi Arabia has been very generous with its support and hoped a similar request to the United Arab Emirates would yield good news over the next few days. He said the Chinese support would also help a lot because then Pakistan would not have to seek big IMF loan that may attract tough conditionalities which ultimately lead to inflation, squeeze the economy and put additional burden on the people.
Minister who flew with PM Imran for four-day visit to China promises ‘very good news’ on return home
Speaking at a news conference, Mr Bakhtiar said the visit was not based on ‘expectations’ but ‘needs and priorities’ as the CPEC was set to enter the next phase and Pakistan wanted to ensure technology transfer, relocation of industry into Pakistan, increase exports, reduce poverty, encourage foreign investment and learn how to fight while-collar corruption.
He said Pakistan expected technology transfer from China in many areas particularly cellular telecommunication and textiles, but added that the private sector would have to play a greater role.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan faced double challenge, adding that “we do not have employment opportunities and the labour we have is not skilled enough to benefit from industrial activities” as the CPEC moves into the next phase. Therefore, he said the minister for education had been entrusted to ensure that skill development was a major part of our education policy.
The planning minister said Prime Minister Khan will have meetings with President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, corporations and businesses chiefs and visit Shanghai Expo along with President Xi and meet other heads of states and world leaders on the sidelines.
He said one of the priorities of the visit was to expand and widen the scope of CPEC that was an integrated and bilateral structure at present so that true investment should be human capital and social development for which a new joint working group would be created on the social sector.
In addition, a framework agreement on agriculture would be signed to create another joint working group on the pattern of various joint working groups on energy and other sectors. He said China had a $12.5 trillion economy and had $1.8tr worth of imports from the world in a $4tr total trade.
Mr Bakhtiar said Pakistan now wanted to grab at least one per cent of China’s imports that would help Pakistan boost its exports by $18bn. Secondly, China was now in the process of relocating about $400bn worth of its labour-intensive industry and Pakistan was discussing with China to see if 10pc of this industry could be relocated that would result in $40bn investment and boost exports substantially.
He said Pakistan’s imports from China currently stood at about $18bn and almost $5bn import substitution could be easily achieved as an outcome of the visit. Also, it was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s priority to learn from Chinese success story of pulling 400 million people out of poverty in the recent past and the two sides would sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a framework agreement in this direction.
He said Pakistan was also looking into extensive cooperation in the agriculture sector with China which had achieved higher agriculture yield, including livestock, fisheries and value-added chain. “China is a gateway to prosperity and we want to open a number of gates with China because we have not been able to capitalise on our friendliest relation with such a great economic power next door.”
Mr Bakhtiar said with the signing of an MOU on Rashakai Special Industrial Zone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the visit, the two countries would be entering the next phase of CPEC by fast-track development of Gwadar Port and the associated blue economy to realise the true transshipment potential of Gwadar of which setting up of an oil city and oil refinery was also a part.
He said the two sides have started initial consultations on the agriculture sector cooperation which was one of the key areas of the CPEC but could not see any progress in the past because the PML-N government had given top priority to energy and infrastructure sectors, followed by industrial and agricultural cooperation in that order.
Pakistan expects bilateral cooperation to focus on the vertical increase in productivity of existing crops, transfer of knowledge and technologies, seed and plant protection as well disease control, value addition and marketing of agri-products, including dairy, livestock, and fisheries also through joint ventures in value addition, cold chain management for fruits and vegetables, marketing and branding.
Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2018
Download the new Dawn mobile app here:
Comments (19)
Loan, loan, and loan!
Asking again for a loan!
Imran Khan said we will not go anywhere and ask for money. Now he is doing that. If the reason is economic situation is bad now, the same reason the earlier PMs will aslo give.
The world is calling us beggers!
@AkhilS, Spot on!
China is second largest economy in the world,because they are fast in technology,promote labour market,trade,prefer domestic industry.So,Pakistan also learn the lesson from neighbour countries how to become successful in current era.Pakistan have too much potential and they have lots of resources in which they utilize proper way and our country is also come in top level InshhAllah.Hopefully ,that Pakistani government should do anything for this country
@AkhilS, please reach each and every word of above article. Then you will realize he requesting investments in pakistan not loan at all. Thx
He is asking investments from chinese like building industries not a loan. Read carefully. Thx
IK should apalogize, for his earlier rhetoric, he had said that he will not beg, but today he is joyfully announcing that as he returns he will give a good news of getting economic package by China.
ALMS is called good package
The Current account deficit of CHINA has been bad in 2018. China has reported a current account deficit of $28.3 billion in the first half of 2018. China needs a lot of USD now, so IK will most likely not get what he wants.
I can bet all those in this forum bashing IK are from Punjab
When he was in the opposition, he stopped Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Pakistan by holding protests. Now he is full of praises for Chinese and CPEC. Just recently, he said that he would make CPEC contracts public to Pakistanis. Now he does not talk about it. Imran Khan takes U-Turn on all his promises. Why? Imran Khan may not be greedy for money. But, he wanted to become PM of Pakistan at any cost and did everything to get there. He brought in corrupt candidates from other parties to PTI. Now, he wants to remain as PM of Pakistan at any cost and would do anything to appease the wishes of those who installed him as the PM of Pakistan. So, he is full of praises for China and CPEC. CPEC Phase 1 was East India Company type colonization. CPEC Phase 2 is plantation type of colonization where China will acquire all agricultural lands, divert all water resources to these Chinese owned farms, deprive other farmers of all resources and take away all produce produced in Chinese owned farms to China to feed Chinese leaving Pakistanis to starve.
@AkhilS, Mr. U-Turn. What can you expect?
First Saudi, now Cheen, helping in time of need is a friend indeed. But need to put house in order otherwise such events as FATF list etc. where unfriendly lobbies hard at work would force friends to unfriend (in facebook speak) as well!
The difference in vision is so evident. While previous governments were more interested in implementing projects that would be visible, roads, underpasses, Metro, etc., although I dont, for a moment, deny their utility and importance, this government is more focused on building human capital, and trying to develop areas that would have a direct positive impact the poorer segments of the society. And this would take time to become "visible". Naysayers would thus always say that nothing is being done.
Don't think of it as a loan, it's a "deal" and a friendly one at that.
The content of the article is promising, but I'm not yet fully convinced.
Only when the horde of hindustanis turns up and starts moaning about this visit will I truly believe that it has been beneficial for Pakistan.
Hasan
Is there any other plans apart from criticizing the past government and just asking for more loans?