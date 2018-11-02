Brother says Asia won’t be safe in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Asia Bibi, the Christian woman acquitted after eight years on death row for blasphemy, plans to leave Pakistan, her family said on Thursday.
The development followed a landmark move by the Supreme Court on Wednesday that overturned the 2010 conviction against her.
Asia remained at an undisclosed location on Thursday where the 54-year-old mother of five was being held for security reasons, awaiting her formal release, her brother, James Masih said.
Anyone can kill me, fears her lawyer
He said Asia simply would not be safe in Pakistan. “She has no other option and she will leave the country soon,” he said. Masih would not disclose the country of her destination but both France and Spain have offered asylum.
Asia’s husband, Ashiq Masih, had returned from Britain with their children in mid-October and was waiting for her to join them, the brother added.
The family is in hiding for fear of attacks by those angry at the court’s ruling, and still waiting to be reunited with Asia.
“You know my two youngest daughters were below the age of 10 when their mother went away ... They don’t remember spending much time with her,” Ashiq said.
The family has four daughters and one son, he said. “We are thankful to the court that it decided the case considering us human beings instead of any discrimination on the base of faith or religion.” He said Asia, who is about 50, has not been released from prison pending arrangements for her safety.
“She can’t be safe here,” brother-in-law Nadeem said. “You know what’s going on outside. We want things to settle down before we go ahead for her release.”
With Asia soon to be free, her family is struggling to make plans. They would prefer to leave the country to be safe, but there are plans in place.
“We haven’t got any contact yet either from Pakistani authorities or anyone from outside,” Nadeem said.
Yet, Ashiq Masih said he would be sad to be forced to leave his homeland. “We’re also part of Pakistan,” he said. “This is our country. We love it.”
Lawyer Saiful Mulook
After saving condemned Christian Asia Bibi from the gallows, her lawyer says he is facing the wrath of extremists — and wonders who will save him.
But despite the threats against him, Saiful Mulook says he regrets nothing, and will continue his legal fight against intolerance.
“The verdict has shown that the poor, the minorities and the lowest segments of society can get justice in this country despite its shortcomings,” he said after the verdict. “This is the biggest and happiest day of my life.”
Mulook said he feels he is now a sitting duck with no security or escape plan. “I think I have absolutely no safety. No security and I am the easiest target... anybody can kill me,” he said.
The defence of Asia was just the latest in a long line of controversial cases taken up by the barrister.
In 2011, Mulook was the lead prosecutor against Mumtaz Qadri over the assassination of Punjab governor Salman Taseer.
Qadri — one of Taseer’s bodyguards — gunned down his boss in broad daylight, citing the governor’s calls for reform of the blasphemy laws as his motive.
Mulook said he took on the case as others cowered, fearing reprisals from extremists. His prosecution resulted in the conviction and subsequent execution of Qadri.
Mulook says his life has not been the same since; he rarely socialises, lives in a constant state of hyper-vigilance and has been inundated with threats.
“If you conduct such cases you should be ready for the results and the consequences,” the greying 62-year-old explains.
But Mulook said the risks have been worth the reward.
“I think it’s better to die as a brave and strong man than to die as a mouse and fearful person,” he said.
“I extend my legal help to all people.”
Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2018
Comments (37)
Saiful Nulook, another unsung hero of the Islamic republic. While the others shout and scream and face paint and dance in front of the cameras, the real patriots work hard to steer the ship out of troubled waters. Salute!
The attorney should be given protection right away—top level protection.
Asia's lawyer, Malook, the true hero. Provide him saftey
Hope wisedom and justice would be dominant.
Hats of the lawyer. the state must protect him and ensure Asia is compensated for the wrong committed against her.
A brave man indeed. Should be provided protection till anger settles down.
Yes Aasia along wit her family should depart for overseas ASAP.It may be a good idea if Mr Mulook also leaves now as emotions are charged up.
Sister Asia and the brave Muslim Attorney Saif-ul-Mulook who fought tooth and nail, never gave up the fight until he was successfully able to defend the case and thus proving the innocence of Sister Asia Bibi is truly a hero of Pakistan.
Thank you Saif-ul-Mulook Attorney at law.
Pakistan Zindabad!
Long live Supreme Court of Pakistan!
Hats off to the lawyer
“I think it’s better to die as a brave and strong man than to die as a mouse and fearful person,” WOW!
You are a hero Mr Mulook a great Attorney!
Already they are countries offering him nationalities if he ever wants to leave Pakistan the world is open for him, but he still lives in Pakistan.
That's right. She is in danger. But question is who is safe in Pakistan?
welcome to the club. Keep it up and hang on tough.
This is really sad.
Please extradite her to Vatican City of Rome.
Islamic values are being degenerated in Pakistan. Everyone in Pakistan should join to keep the values & teaching of Shariath.
Kudos to laywer and SC for taking right and bold Judgement
Great man Mr Mulook.
Well ya, please take her to a western country where she can start her life again
So Sad. Finally, they have to leave this Country to save their lives. Authorities in Pakistan should ensure their safe departure..
This is Pakistan!!!
I still feel all the Pakistanis will stand with justice & humanity.
Somebody provide security to the brave soul
No sane person is safe in Pakistan
This lawyer is such a brave man. Salute to him.
No minorities are safe in Pakistan.
She is definitely not safe. Some other country should allow her to live
Great job Mr. Mulook.
True face of Pakistan is this.So do not expect any good.
Time to get a Canada VISA?
Now that’s a legit hero!
True hero indeed .......... talwaar kay saya mein bhi such bolna" .......... highest degree of courage !!
No Minority is safe in Pakistan anyways
Saiful Mulook,you are not only a brave and honourable man but also harbinger of Naya Pakistan.Hope Govt keeps you safe and continue the good work started by you.
They should be flown out to civilized countries as soon as possible. This state is not meant for normal humans.
Mulook have made himself enough famouse and can get an assylm via anywhere. Everyone has something at nack
Take her out of pakistan