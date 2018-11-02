Protection of life, property to be ensured, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Protection of life and property of the citizens is the prime responsibility of the state and the government will perform this duty at all costs.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said this at a meeting held at the CM Office here on Thursday to review law and order situation in the province, and mull over steps to improve it, a handout said.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister made it clear that no one would be allowed to disrupt the daily life of the citizens.

He ordered every possible step to maintain normalcy, saying there should be no hindrance in this regard.

The government, he said, was cognisant of the problems being faced by the public because of closure of traffic, saying immediate steps should be taken for provision of alternate routes and informing citizens about it so that their troubles could be minimised.

Implementation of law would be ensured at every cost, he added.

He said Pakistan belongs to “all of us and we would take every possible step to protect the life and property of the people, besides ensuring peace in society.”

The chief minister was given briefing about general law and order situation and the flow of traffic in the province.

Provincial law minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, IG and other high ranking officials attended the meeting.

pervaiz: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) newly-elected President Amanullah Kanrani called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence on Thursday.

Mr Elahi felicitated Mr Kanrani on his victory in the election.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain also congratulated Mr Kanrani on phone.

Mr Kanrani said Mr Elahi as chief minister worked for the welfare of lawyers.

“Lawyers will not forget your services as this is the reason lawyers respect you a lot,” he said.

Lawyers’ delegation included Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Ali Ejaz Buttar, Rana Muhammad Faheem, Alamgir and Amir Saeed.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2018