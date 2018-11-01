DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan says Pakistan can benefit from China's expertise in tackling corruption, poverty

Dawn.comNovember 01, 2018

Email

Pakistan wants to increase its exports in order to curtail the current account deficit, says Imran Khan. —File
Pakistan wants to increase its exports in order to curtail the current account deficit, says Imran Khan. —File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday praised China for the way it tackled poverty and corruption, saying China’s expertise will help Pakistan to resolve the issues currently faced by the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Corruption is the biggest enemy of Pakistan, we need special skills to track the white collar crime,” the premier said during an interaction with media persons before leaving for China on a three-day official visit.

PM Khan said poverty reduction was the “most important segment of the PTI’s manifesto and the policies implemented by China to lift its people from poverty can guide us in devising indigenous policies in this regard”.

He said Pakistan wants to increase its exports in order to curtail the current account deficit. “Our main export is textile and China’s help in adding value to our products will improve our prospects of exporting finished products in the world market,” PM Khan said.

Pakistan was endowed with rich natural resources that have not been utilised, he added.

The prime minister said CPEC was a whole-encompassing idea which was “moving into next phases”. He said investment in industrial zones as well as in the socio-economic development was very important for improving the overall economy.

Earlier this week, the Chinese foreign ministry had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to China would provide an opportunity for leaders of the two countries to open a new chapter of development of bilateral relations under new circumstances.

During the visit, PM Khan would hold talks with President Xi and Premier Li. He will also attend China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held in Shanghai.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A new press gag plan

A new press gag plan

The proposed legislation will deprive the press of the rights won by it over the past 70 years.

Editorial

Updated November 01, 2018

A moment of reflection

A GRAVE injustice has been avoided and, in that, there is much to be grateful for. Aasia Bibi’s long ordeal, which...
November 01, 2018

Divided opposition

THE ‘all-party conference’ that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is so keen to host has drawn much attention — for all ...
November 01, 2018

Conservation issues

THERE should theoretically be a limit to the damage that humanity has inflicted on the planet — but clearly there...
October 31, 2018

PAC tussle

THE Public Accounts Committee is a central plank of parliamentary oversight of the executive; an effective and...
IGP Islamabad’s removal
Updated October 31, 2018

IGP Islamabad’s removal

Executive actions must be transparent, based on reasoning that can withstand public scrutiny.
October 31, 2018

Erasing girl students

ON Monday, the KP government announced a ban on any male parliamentarian or officer entering, or being invited as...