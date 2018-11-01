Authorities will have to prove I deposited money into fictitious bank accounts: Zardari
PPP-Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said the authorities will have to "prove that he went to open fictitious bank accounts in the name of some milkman or sweetmeat seller, only then can a case be registered against him", Geo News reported.
Talking to Geo News, Zardari continued by saying: "Even then, I can defend the case: 'Yes I have deposited money in this account, it is my wish'."
When the show host, Hamid Mir, repeated the same for clarification and asked the former president, "What about the poor fellow who has no idea about any of this?", Zardari responded by saying: "Then it is his fault."
Stunned by the response, when Mir inquired to be sure: "It is his fault?", Zardari replied with a quick: "It is the bank's fault."
The Supreme Court on September 6 had formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe alleged laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts in connivance with bankers and others to several suspected beneficiaries, including former president Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.
Zardari, Talpur and several of their business associates are currently being probed as part of a 2015 case regarding fake accounts and fictitious transactions — which were initially found to have totalled Rs35 billion — conducted through 29 ‘benami’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank, and UBL.
As the conversation turned to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and the prime minister's recent speech where he had vowed "no corrupt person will get an NRO", Zardari quipped: "He [PM Imran Khan] has a habit of saying things."
When Mir remarked in a questioning tone: "[Has he] gone too far and said too much?", Zardari responded by reiterating that the prime minister "is habitual of saying too much".
"We had told him to behave like an executive and to desist from opposition politics and let us worry about the opposition," Zardari told Mir.
It’s always the fault of poor I guess who elect you and make you make a mockery of them. He’s so confident while having no respect for the position he once held nor for the poor nation which is going door to door to ask for money.
Now latest Mr Zardari has offered cooperation for not his personal sake, but for the sake of democracy. Grab that offer, look forward, move ahead.
Zardari will have to prove who deposited this money if not him. But I feel captured parrots will spill the beans.
Totally shameless, and he was the President for five years!!! These are our leaders? What has Pakistan done to get leaders like Asif Zardari?
Money does not carry owners identity but, there are other ways and means to find the necessary leading pointers. About two decades back, I had a chance of reading an article in an African newspaper about a private portfolio manager who specialized and catered to the needs of people having huge sums of monies for investments in productive ventures of discrete identities, covert from the probing eyes of the world watch-dogs. I was surprised to find the name of the spouse of our lady PM at that times, who was a client of that PPM and invested his fortunes through him, in some very secluded South American places.
Summit Bank, Sindh Ban and UBL should be fined heavily for opening fake accounts or closed down. No wonder Pakistani banking system is not trusted internationally.
So it means you did it and left no proof
He didn't say he didn't do it; all he said was to prove it. He is one honest criminal
Yes, he didn't go to the bank and deposited in the bank account. He is right. He only asked the contractors to deposit his 20% for getting the contract into a fake account so his people can move it around and later transfer outside.
hilarious
No th eonus should rest upon you to show its come from legitimate sources.
Zardaris arrogance,intransigence and contempt of law shows plainly across all his conversations!There has to be accountability without any way out like NRO!
I like this mans picture, the smile says everything .
He doesn't care he's corrupt.
No person who steal or commit a crime accept his or her wrongdoings, so, like Nawaz Sharif, now Asif Zarari is saying 'where is the proof' of my fake accounts and transferring money in those accounts. I say, apply Saudi or Chinese model and all will admit their corrupt activities and reveal their looted money, otherwise, all these cases will linger on for a long time without any resolution.
Pakistani liberals please keep supporting PPP, PML(N)
The Government has only got to prove intent on the part of Zardari to launder money and he will go away for a long time.