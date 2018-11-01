DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Authorities will have to prove I deposited money into fictitious bank accounts: Zardari

Dawn.comUpdated November 01, 2018

Email

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. —File photo
Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. —File photo

PPP-Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said the authorities will have to "prove that he went to open fictitious bank accounts in the name of some milkman or sweetmeat seller, only then can a case be registered against him", Geo News reported.

Talking to Geo News, Zardari continued by saying: "Even then, I can defend the case: 'Yes I have deposited money in this account, it is my wish'."

When the show host, Hamid Mir, repeated the same for clarification and asked the former president, "What about the poor fellow who has no idea about any of this?", Zardari responded by saying: "Then it is his fault."

Stunned by the response, when Mir inquired to be sure: "It is his fault?", Zardari replied with a quick: "It is the bank's fault."

The Supreme Court on September 6 had formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe alleged laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts in connivance with bankers and others to several suspected beneficiaries, including former president Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Zardari, Talpur and several of their business associates are currently being probed as part of a 2015 case regarding fake accounts and fictitious transactions — which were initially found to have totalled Rs35 billion — conducted through 29 ‘benami’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank, and UBL.

As the conversation turned to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and the prime minister's recent speech where he had vowed "no corrupt person will get an NRO", Zardari quipped: "He [PM Imran Khan] has a habit of saying things."

When Mir remarked in a questioning tone: "[Has he] gone too far and said too much?", Zardari responded by reiterating that the prime minister "is habitual of saying too much".

"We had told him to behave like an executive and to desist from opposition politics and let us worry about the opposition," Zardari told Mir.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Crusoe
Nov 01, 2018 09:54pm

It’s always the fault of poor I guess who elect you and make you make a mockery of them. He’s so confident while having no respect for the position he once held nor for the poor nation which is going door to door to ask for money.

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Nov 01, 2018 10:05pm

Now latest Mr Zardari has offered cooperation for not his personal sake, but for the sake of democracy. Grab that offer, look forward, move ahead.

Recommend 0
Hafiz Munir
Nov 01, 2018 10:06pm

Zardari will have to prove who deposited this money if not him. But I feel captured parrots will spill the beans.

Recommend 0
Suleman
Nov 01, 2018 10:07pm

Totally shameless, and he was the President for five years!!! These are our leaders? What has Pakistan done to get leaders like Asif Zardari?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 01, 2018 10:07pm

Money does not carry owners identity but, there are other ways and means to find the necessary leading pointers. About two decades back, I had a chance of reading an article in an African newspaper about a private portfolio manager who specialized and catered to the needs of people having huge sums of monies for investments in productive ventures of discrete identities, covert from the probing eyes of the world watch-dogs. I was surprised to find the name of the spouse of our lady PM at that times, who was a client of that PPM and invested his fortunes through him, in some very secluded South American places.

Recommend 0
Suleman
Nov 01, 2018 10:10pm

Summit Bank, Sindh Ban and UBL should be fined heavily for opening fake accounts or closed down. No wonder Pakistani banking system is not trusted internationally.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 01, 2018 10:14pm

So it means you did it and left no proof

Recommend 0
SIAK
Nov 01, 2018 10:18pm

He didn't say he didn't do it; all he said was to prove it. He is one honest criminal

Recommend 0
Texan
Nov 01, 2018 10:21pm

Yes, he didn't go to the bank and deposited in the bank account. He is right. He only asked the contractors to deposit his 20% for getting the contract into a fake account so his people can move it around and later transfer outside.

Recommend 0
enam
Nov 01, 2018 10:21pm

hilarious

Recommend 0
Marcus
Nov 01, 2018 10:22pm

No th eonus should rest upon you to show its come from legitimate sources.

Recommend 0
rizwan
Nov 01, 2018 10:22pm

Zardaris arrogance,intransigence and contempt of law shows plainly across all his conversations!There has to be accountability without any way out like NRO!

Recommend 0
Ahram
Nov 01, 2018 10:27pm

I like this mans picture, the smile says everything .

Recommend 0
Najum
Nov 01, 2018 10:38pm

He doesn't care he's corrupt.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 01, 2018 10:43pm

No person who steal or commit a crime accept his or her wrongdoings, so, like Nawaz Sharif, now Asif Zarari is saying 'where is the proof' of my fake accounts and transferring money in those accounts. I say, apply Saudi or Chinese model and all will admit their corrupt activities and reveal their looted money, otherwise, all these cases will linger on for a long time without any resolution.

Recommend 0
waqas
Nov 01, 2018 10:53pm

Pakistani liberals please keep supporting PPP, PML(N)

Recommend 0
Reality
Nov 01, 2018 10:54pm

The Government has only got to prove intent on the part of Zardari to launder money and he will go away for a long time.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A new press gag plan

A new press gag plan

The proposed legislation will deprive the press of the rights won by it over the past 70 years.

Editorial

Updated November 01, 2018

A moment of reflection

A GRAVE injustice has been avoided and, in that, there is much to be grateful for. Aasia Bibi’s long ordeal, which...
November 01, 2018

Divided opposition

THE ‘all-party conference’ that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is so keen to host has drawn much attention — for all ...
November 01, 2018

Conservation issues

THERE should theoretically be a limit to the damage that humanity has inflicted on the planet — but clearly there...
October 31, 2018

PAC tussle

THE Public Accounts Committee is a central plank of parliamentary oversight of the executive; an effective and...
IGP Islamabad’s removal
Updated October 31, 2018

IGP Islamabad’s removal

Executive actions must be transparent, based on reasoning that can withstand public scrutiny.
October 31, 2018

Erasing girl students

ON Monday, the KP government announced a ban on any male parliamentarian or officer entering, or being invited as...