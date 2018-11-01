DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Federal govt has no plan to put Asia Bibi's name on ECL: PTI

Dawn.comUpdated November 01, 2018

Email

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf issued a statement through its official Twitter handle.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf issued a statement through its official Twitter handle.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Thursday issued a statement through its official Twitter handle saying the federal government does not plan to “put Asia Bibi’s name on the exit control list (ECL) or [file an] appeal for a review against the apex court’s verdict”.

It further clarified that the review petition was filed by the “concerned party which has nothing to do with the government”.

The complainant in the Asia Bibi case, Qari Muhammad Salaam, has filed a review petition today through his counsel, Ghulam Mustafa, against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Asia's conviction in the blasphemy case.

Know more: Country remains tense on day 2 of protests against Asia Bibi's acquittal

The petitioner had also sought the placement of Asia's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) till the judgement is reviewed.

Soon after the news broke, the ruling party issued this statement to clarify the government's stance in this regard.

Moreover, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter to explain the federal government's position.

Mazari further said that the government has taken the main opposition parties — both PML-N and PPP — on the matter and "will keep them posted about the developments".

It is pertinent to mention that the confusion had been exacerbated by the party's own information minister for Punjab, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, who reportedly made a statement to a TV channel saying the government would place Asia on the ECL.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Kamal
Nov 01, 2018 07:35pm

She is already out of Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Ts
Nov 01, 2018 07:36pm

Why not

Recommend 0
Harmony-2©
Nov 01, 2018 07:37pm

Who knows if she is in Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 01, 2018 07:39pm

Send her with family to the UK or the US tonight. IK must contact Trump or May for help without delay. The mullah brigade will raise Cain tomorrow but when they realise that nothing can be achieved now, after two weeks they will cool down. Else this will fester.

Recommend 0
syed Ahmed
Nov 01, 2018 07:39pm

The tragedy of Islamic Republic is people r unaware Islam.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Nov 01, 2018 07:41pm

No intention of adding insult to injury. Please do not allow the politicians to make her a political cricket ball.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 01, 2018 07:42pm

Writ of the government has to be established, once for all to stop these miscreants for good.

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Nov 01, 2018 07:43pm

thanks Dawn for clarification,however Fayyaz ul Hassan has informed to media channels. At this level, you cannot afford to have such immature people to handle Media.. Better performance from Government is required.

Recommend 0
LS
Nov 01, 2018 07:52pm

This incident shows the power of religious parties in pakistan. They many not get enough votes (due to various reasons) but they DO hold lot of power. So much so that they can paralyze the whole nation for days, ask for resignation of democratically elected ministers, reverse the constitutional change.

If all that can be done WITHOUT having any democratic power or votes - I don't think they would care about how many seats they have in short term, in long term they WOULD want to win elections..

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 01, 2018 07:56pm

Government needs to bring Qari Salaam in for investigation to find out why he is so interested in Asiiya Bibi’s case? This Qari must be working on some political party agenda!

Recommend 0
Najum
Nov 01, 2018 07:57pm

Well a u-turn is in the making.

Recommend 0
Bpd
Nov 01, 2018 08:03pm

Religion teaches forgiveness

Recommend 0
Damiyan
Nov 01, 2018 08:08pm

Let Asia Bibi lead her own life. There are other things, such as economy back on track.

Recommend 0
Zeeshandxb
Nov 01, 2018 08:09pm

Nobody should challenge supremacy of law. Educated and civilized people work towards amending laws legally instead of closing down streets. Secondly court works on evidences and witnesses. Not on desires.

Recommend 0
Vihaan
Nov 01, 2018 08:09pm

Just leave her alone. Protect her from fundamentals.

Recommend 0
Faif
Nov 01, 2018 08:19pm

Again double standard by great IK.

Recommend 0
Laeeq,Ny
Nov 01, 2018 08:19pm

She should get out of this country as soon as possible before some one claim to be a hero.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A new press gag plan

A new press gag plan

The proposed legislation will deprive the press of the rights won by it over the past 70 years.

Editorial

Updated November 01, 2018

A moment of reflection

A GRAVE injustice has been avoided and, in that, there is much to be grateful for. Aasia Bibi’s long ordeal, which...
November 01, 2018

Divided opposition

THE ‘all-party conference’ that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is so keen to host has drawn much attention — for all ...
November 01, 2018

Conservation issues

THERE should theoretically be a limit to the damage that humanity has inflicted on the planet — but clearly there...
October 31, 2018

PAC tussle

THE Public Accounts Committee is a central plank of parliamentary oversight of the executive; an effective and...
IGP Islamabad’s removal
Updated October 31, 2018

IGP Islamabad’s removal

Executive actions must be transparent, based on reasoning that can withstand public scrutiny.
October 31, 2018

Erasing girl students

ON Monday, the KP government announced a ban on any male parliamentarian or officer entering, or being invited as...