Federal govt has no plan to put Asia Bibi's name on ECL: PTI
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Thursday issued a statement through its official Twitter handle saying the federal government does not plan to “put Asia Bibi’s name on the exit control list (ECL) or [file an] appeal for a review against the apex court’s verdict”.
It further clarified that the review petition was filed by the “concerned party which has nothing to do with the government”.
The complainant in the Asia Bibi case, Qari Muhammad Salaam, has filed a review petition today through his counsel, Ghulam Mustafa, against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Asia's conviction in the blasphemy case.
The petitioner had also sought the placement of Asia's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) till the judgement is reviewed.
Soon after the news broke, the ruling party issued this statement to clarify the government's stance in this regard.
Moreover, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter to explain the federal government's position.
Mazari further said that the government has taken the main opposition parties — both PML-N and PPP — on the matter and "will keep them posted about the developments".
It is pertinent to mention that the confusion had been exacerbated by the party's own information minister for Punjab, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, who reportedly made a statement to a TV channel saying the government would place Asia on the ECL.
She is already out of Pakistan!
Why not
Who knows if she is in Pakistan!
Send her with family to the UK or the US tonight. IK must contact Trump or May for help without delay. The mullah brigade will raise Cain tomorrow but when they realise that nothing can be achieved now, after two weeks they will cool down. Else this will fester.
The tragedy of Islamic Republic is people r unaware Islam.
No intention of adding insult to injury. Please do not allow the politicians to make her a political cricket ball.
Writ of the government has to be established, once for all to stop these miscreants for good.
thanks Dawn for clarification,however Fayyaz ul Hassan has informed to media channels. At this level, you cannot afford to have such immature people to handle Media.. Better performance from Government is required.
This incident shows the power of religious parties in pakistan. They many not get enough votes (due to various reasons) but they DO hold lot of power. So much so that they can paralyze the whole nation for days, ask for resignation of democratically elected ministers, reverse the constitutional change.
If all that can be done WITHOUT having any democratic power or votes - I don't think they would care about how many seats they have in short term, in long term they WOULD want to win elections..
Government needs to bring Qari Salaam in for investigation to find out why he is so interested in Asiiya Bibi’s case? This Qari must be working on some political party agenda!
Well a u-turn is in the making.
Religion teaches forgiveness
Let Asia Bibi lead her own life. There are other things, such as economy back on track.
Nobody should challenge supremacy of law. Educated and civilized people work towards amending laws legally instead of closing down streets. Secondly court works on evidences and witnesses. Not on desires.
Just leave her alone. Protect her from fundamentals.
Again double standard by great IK.
She should get out of this country as soon as possible before some one claim to be a hero.