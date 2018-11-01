Federal govt has no plan to put Asia Bibi's name on ECL: PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Thursday issued a statement through its official Twitter handle saying the federal government does not plan to “put Asia Bibi’s name on the exit control list (ECL) or [file an] appeal for a review against the apex court’s verdict”.

It further clarified that the review petition was filed by the “concerned party which has nothing to do with the government”.

The complainant in the Asia Bibi case, Qari Muhammad Salaam, has filed a review petition today through his counsel, Ghulam Mustafa, against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Asia's conviction in the blasphemy case.

The petitioner had also sought the placement of Asia's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) till the judgement is reviewed.

Soon after the news broke, the ruling party issued this statement to clarify the government's stance in this regard.

Moreover, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter to explain the federal government's position.

Mazari further said that the government has taken the main opposition parties — both PML-N and PPP — on the matter and "will keep them posted about the developments".

It is pertinent to mention that the confusion had been exacerbated by the party's own information minister for Punjab, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, who reportedly made a statement to a TV channel saying the government would place Asia on the ECL.