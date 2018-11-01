DAWN.COM

Complainant in Asia Bibi case files review petition

Rana BilalNovember 01, 2018

The apex court has acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges, after accepting her appeal against her sentence. —File
The complainant in Asia Bibi case, Qari Muhammad Salaam, on Thursday filed a review petition through his counsel Azhar Siddiqui against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn her conviction in the blasphemy case, DawnNewsTV reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court had acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges, after accepting an appeal against her sentence.

Know more: Country remains tense on day 2 of protests against Asia Bibi's acquittal

In the review petition, filed at the Lahore registry of the apex court, the complainant has urged the Supreme Court to reconsider it yesterday's decision granting Asia Bibi's acquittal.

The SC in its much-anticipated judgement in the 'Asia Bibi v. The State, etc' case, reversed its earlier judgments handed down by the Lahore High Court as well as a trial court and thereby overturned the conviction of Asia Bibi in the blasphemy case against her.

The three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel had subsequently ordered the 50-something mother-of-four's immediate release from jail, where she had been languishing for 9-odd years.

Nouman Ali
Nov 01, 2018 06:35pm

good decision

Recommend 0
rao
Nov 01, 2018 06:36pm

Another U-turn, broadcast ministry was giving different impression & finally gov bowed before protesters.

Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 01, 2018 06:41pm

She should be compensated monetarily for grave injustice .

Recommend 0

