Complainant in Asia Bibi case files review petition

The complainant in Asia Bibi case, Qari Muhammad Salaam, on Thursday filed a review petition through his counsel Azhar Siddiqui against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn her conviction in the blasphemy case, DawnNewsTV reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court had acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges, after accepting an appeal against her sentence.

In the review petition, filed at the Lahore registry of the apex court, the complainant has urged the Supreme Court to reconsider it yesterday's decision granting Asia Bibi's acquittal.

The SC in its much-anticipated judgement in the 'Asia Bibi v. The State, etc' case, reversed its earlier judgments handed down by the Lahore High Court as well as a trial court and thereby overturned the conviction of Asia Bibi in the blasphemy case against her.

The three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel had subsequently ordered the 50-something mother-of-four's immediate release from jail, where she had been languishing for 9-odd years.