Complainant in Asia Bibi case files review petition, govt distances itself

Rana BilalUpdated November 01, 2018

The apex court has acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges, after accepting her appeal against her sentence. —File
The complainant in the Asia Bibi case, Qari Muhammad Salaam, on Thursday filed a review petition through his counsel Ghulam Mustafa against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Asia's conviction in a blasphemy case.

The petitioner has also sought the placement of Asia's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) till the judgement is reviewed.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has clarified that it has nothing to do with the review petition and it has not placed Asia's name on the ECL and does not plan to do so, despite rumours circulating to the contrary.

The confusion was exacerbated by the party's own information minister for Punjab, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, who made a statement to this effect on a TV channel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court had acquitted Asia, a Christian mother condemned to death on blasphemy charges, accepting her appeal against her sentencing.

Know more: Country remains tense on day 2 of protests against Asia Bibi's acquittal

In the review petition, filed at the Lahore registry of the apex court, the complainant has urged the Supreme Court to reconsider yesterday's decision.

In the petition, it has been argued that the Supreme Court of Pakistan's acquittal of Asia Bibi did not meet the standards of jurisprudence as well as Islamic provisions and the "normal principle of justice with reference to application in blasphemy laws".

It has also asked whether the Supreme Court of Pakistan was bound to take into consideration "the nature of the case" and consider all the technical faults in it — especially the inordinate delay in the filing of the First Information Report, the defective investigation — and let them become "a hurdle in the dispensation of justice, in view of the application of blasphemy laws read with judgments of the superior courts."

It has further asked that a member of the Appellate Shariat Court be included in the bench that reviews the judgement "because this matter needs detailed in-depth consideration and due to the peculiar circumstances of the case as well as Application of Section 295-C in its time letter and spirit."

It has also challenged the Supreme Court's dismissal of the alleged 'confession' that Asia Bibi was forced to make by the people of her village and argued that the Supreme Court should have applied the Law of Evidence differently in this case.

Comments (18)

1000 characters
Nouman Ali
Nov 01, 2018 06:35pm

good decision

Recommend 0
rao
Nov 01, 2018 06:36pm

Another U-turn, broadcast ministry was giving different impression & finally gov bowed before protesters.

Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 01, 2018 06:41pm

She should be compensated monetarily for grave injustice .

Recommend 0
Dahar
Nov 01, 2018 06:45pm

There is no scope of review in Criminal Law.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Nov 01, 2018 06:56pm

LHC verdict of death sentence without even proving the accused guilty,SC acquittal, CJP defending judgement, mullahs blocking roads and complaintant reappealing all these prove difficult life is and how intolerant is this society towards non Muslims. If there is a u turn in this midst that's suicide of Pakistan's reputation in international media.

Recommend 0
Kamal
Nov 01, 2018 06:58pm

All roads are blocked. The lesson for IK is "what goes around comes around".

Recommend 0
Nisar Ahmed
Nov 01, 2018 06:59pm

Another you turn and a shame on humanity. She already lost 8 years of life without any crime

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 01, 2018 07:02pm

This is the beauty of multi-tiered judiciary in the country. Ti was a very simple matter but two lower tiers had succumbed to the pressure and threats of the hardliners in awarding punishment they enforced but, the Apex Court stood its ground and gave the due and very sensible judgement with least concern for the hardliners. Now, it is up to the administration to take such further actions that such issues should be driven to a conclave of no recurrence.

Recommend 0
Uljhan
Nov 01, 2018 07:07pm

Misuse of the law, lead to her )Asia Bibi)ordeal.

Recommend 0
ahamed
Nov 01, 2018 07:11pm

Violence should have no place in new PK. SC should stay firm in its decision. Disturbing peace should be punishable. Keep Mullas away. They should be promoting peace and be forgiving to build PK.

Recommend 0
Solomon The King
Nov 01, 2018 07:24pm

on one hand they on the streets illegally seek execution of judges, and on the other they still legally appeal for reversal of their judgement. Who is who here?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 01, 2018 07:26pm

What other options does he has at this crucial juncture in time and history under the current on-the-ground prevailing conditions and environment?

Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 01, 2018 07:32pm

@rao, What U turn? SC decision stands. Don’t try to muddy the waters.

Recommend 0
Zack Khan
Nov 01, 2018 07:46pm

@rao, DO NOT MISLEAD!!! Govt. did not backtrack on anything and law has been followed!

Recommend 0
Maham Shahid
Nov 01, 2018 07:47pm

Excellent initiative. There were too many discrepancies in the verdict and should be reviewed for justice to prevail.

Recommend 0
Operation Rajiv 87
Nov 01, 2018 08:06pm

Finally some sanity and better move

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Nov 01, 2018 08:07pm

Yes this is their right and also the due course of law. The court should give them a patient listening.

Recommend 0
Anwar Syed. St.Louis. MO. USA
Nov 01, 2018 08:15pm

I am pleased the verdict of SC of Pakistan.

Recommend 0

