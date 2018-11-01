Complainant in Asia Bibi case files review petition, govt distances itself
The complainant in the Asia Bibi case, Qari Muhammad Salaam, on Thursday filed a review petition through his counsel Ghulam Mustafa against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Asia's conviction in a blasphemy case.
The petitioner has also sought the placement of Asia's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) till the judgement is reviewed.
Meanwhile, the ruling party has clarified that it has nothing to do with the review petition and it has not placed Asia's name on the ECL and does not plan to do so, despite rumours circulating to the contrary.
The confusion was exacerbated by the party's own information minister for Punjab, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, who made a statement to this effect on a TV channel.
Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court had acquitted Asia, a Christian mother condemned to death on blasphemy charges, accepting her appeal against her sentencing.
Know more: Country remains tense on day 2 of protests against Asia Bibi's acquittal
In the review petition, filed at the Lahore registry of the apex court, the complainant has urged the Supreme Court to reconsider yesterday's decision.
In the petition, it has been argued that the Supreme Court of Pakistan's acquittal of Asia Bibi did not meet the standards of jurisprudence as well as Islamic provisions and the "normal principle of justice with reference to application in blasphemy laws".
It has also asked whether the Supreme Court of Pakistan was bound to take into consideration "the nature of the case" and consider all the technical faults in it — especially the inordinate delay in the filing of the First Information Report, the defective investigation — and let them become "a hurdle in the dispensation of justice, in view of the application of blasphemy laws read with judgments of the superior courts."
It has further asked that a member of the Appellate Shariat Court be included in the bench that reviews the judgement "because this matter needs detailed in-depth consideration and due to the peculiar circumstances of the case as well as Application of Section 295-C in its time letter and spirit."
It has also challenged the Supreme Court's dismissal of the alleged 'confession' that Asia Bibi was forced to make by the people of her village and argued that the Supreme Court should have applied the Law of Evidence differently in this case.
Comments (18)
good decision
Another U-turn, broadcast ministry was giving different impression & finally gov bowed before protesters.
She should be compensated monetarily for grave injustice .
There is no scope of review in Criminal Law.
LHC verdict of death sentence without even proving the accused guilty,SC acquittal, CJP defending judgement, mullahs blocking roads and complaintant reappealing all these prove difficult life is and how intolerant is this society towards non Muslims. If there is a u turn in this midst that's suicide of Pakistan's reputation in international media.
All roads are blocked. The lesson for IK is "what goes around comes around".
Another you turn and a shame on humanity. She already lost 8 years of life without any crime
This is the beauty of multi-tiered judiciary in the country. Ti was a very simple matter but two lower tiers had succumbed to the pressure and threats of the hardliners in awarding punishment they enforced but, the Apex Court stood its ground and gave the due and very sensible judgement with least concern for the hardliners. Now, it is up to the administration to take such further actions that such issues should be driven to a conclave of no recurrence.
Misuse of the law, lead to her )Asia Bibi)ordeal.
Violence should have no place in new PK. SC should stay firm in its decision. Disturbing peace should be punishable. Keep Mullas away. They should be promoting peace and be forgiving to build PK.
on one hand they on the streets illegally seek execution of judges, and on the other they still legally appeal for reversal of their judgement. Who is who here?
What other options does he has at this crucial juncture in time and history under the current on-the-ground prevailing conditions and environment?
@rao, What U turn? SC decision stands. Don’t try to muddy the waters.
@rao, DO NOT MISLEAD!!! Govt. did not backtrack on anything and law has been followed!
Excellent initiative. There were too many discrepancies in the verdict and should be reviewed for justice to prevail.
Finally some sanity and better move
Yes this is their right and also the due course of law. The court should give them a patient listening.
I am pleased the verdict of SC of Pakistan.