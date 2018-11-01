DAWN.COM

Opposition backs govt's strategy, says Fawad

AFP | Dawn.comNovember 01, 2018

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad. ─ DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the government and opposition were on the same page regarding the government's strategy to tackle the law and order situation in the wake of protests spearheaded by religio-political parties against the acquittal of Asia Bibi.

A government delegation, upon Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives, met with Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, after which the information minister briefed the press in Islamabad.

"We have taken Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto into confidence regarding the future course of action," Chaudhry said, adding that the opposition had assured the government of "full cooperation" on its strategy.

"We will move forward with the opposition's support," he said, adding that any steps taken by the government would be in accordance with the wishes of the Parliament.

Chaudhry said the government had also entered talks with protesters.

"Negotiations are ongoing in Lahore and Rawalpindi and I will be able to say something about them later," he said, but warned that violence would not be ignored.

"All those found involved in defying the writ of the state will have to pay the price."

'Will not support use of force'

Leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif has urged the federal government to resolve the ongoing crisis with "political shrewdness".

"The supremacy of the Constitution is the foundation of this country. Institutions should not be disrespected."

"We will not support the use of force under any situation," Shahbaz added.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) "will not make use of the current political climate to fan religious sentiments for its own political gains, as was done by the Tehreek-i-Insaf during sit-ins in the past".

More details to follow.

Asia Bibi
Khalil abbasi
Nov 01, 2018 06:42pm

It is relieving to know that the main two opposition parties back government on the existing issue created by religious bigots.

Justice is for all.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 01, 2018 06:50pm

Nobody has ever payed the price in challenging the writ of the Government. That is due to no legislation ever contemplated or initiated on the sordid means and manners of the unbridled religio-political groups operating at large in the country.

Recommend 0

