Opposition backs govt's strategy on tackling protests, says Fawad
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the government and opposition were on the same page regarding the government's strategy to tackle the law and order situation in the wake of protests spearheaded by religio-political parties against the acquittal of Asia Bibi.
A government delegation, upon Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives, met with Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, after which the information minister briefed the press in Islamabad.
"We have taken Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto into confidence regarding the future course of action," Chaudhry said, adding that the opposition had assured the government of "full cooperation" on its strategy.
"We will move forward with the opposition's support," he said, adding that any steps taken by the government would be in accordance with the wishes of the Assembly.
The information minister said that two focal persons have been appointed — Naveed Qamar by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Ayaz Sadiq by the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Chaudhry said the government had also initiated "talks" with the protesters.
"Negotiations are ongoing in Lahore and Rawalpindi and I will be able to say something about them later," he said, but warned that violence would not be ignored.
"All those found involved in defying the writ of the state will have to pay the price."
'Will not support use of force'
Making it clear that the opposition would not stand by the government in case of a crackdown on mobs, opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif urged the federal government to resolve the ongoing crisis with "political shrewdness".
"The supremacy of the Constitution is the foundation of this country. Institutions should not be disrespected."
"[However,] we will not support the use of force under any situation," Shahbaz made clear.
Nobody has ever payed the price in challenging the writ of the Government. That is due to no legislation ever contemplated or initiated on the sordid means and manners of the unbridled religio-political groups operating at large in the country.
"All those found involved in defying the writ of the state will have to pay the price." - Fawad Chaudhry I don't believe that for one minute. _They are negotiating because they don't want more trouble. The country is in a fragile state as it is. It that were true the ring leaders would be under arrest right now.
@M. Saeed, ... They are bandits under the cloak of religion.
In the past opposition was never consulted by the supreme leader. This is democracy in true spirit.
Consensus in resolving this issue. And I hope it is arresting the ring leaders and tried on treason and sedition
Alhamdolillah, IK is not in opposition now, otherwise he would have joined TLP by now.
'He said that the PML-N "will not make use of the current political climate to fan religious sentiments for its own political gains, as was done by the Tehreek-i-Insaf during sit-ins in the past".'
Even as a PTI voter, I have to give SS full credit for this stance. He always was the better Sharif.
Hassn
Did you show the same gesture during faizaabad sit in, begging
This is an excellent example of the government and the opposition working together to enforce the writ of the Law and the respect for the Constitution. This spirit of cooperation is music to the ears. The alternative is chaos and anarchy that cannot be tolerated by any self-respecting nation.
Opposition don’t know if they are coming or going - they want the protests to end but have said they will not back force in any circumstances? even if the writ of the state is challenged?!
Shocking - where was such anti force views during model town????
Simply, no individual or group should be above law and will be allowed to challenge constitution and writ of the state - this is the message for all.
The political parties have shown a foresight in this matter, protest spearheaded by religio- political parties across the country spread a chaos , the country's law is the final to say, the people should remain patience.
What does Mr. Shahbaz Sharif mean by "We will not support the use of force under any situation"?
The performance of PML-N in opposition role is better than PTI last year under similar situation. I wish PM learns to take opposition along during the defining moments in our national history.
The quality of these people are so poor. How will the country progress.
Shahbaz is against using force :) Nothing to do with model town.
This is right move, now any decision will be parliament decision.
PTI is on steps to maturity and for a transparent governance. Shabaz Shrief give us the citizens a solution that HOW Would you handle these fanatics if they started breaking law and destruction of state properties?
So now you enjoy the backing of "Corrupt" opposition?
@Amir, in the past.. opposition used to do all this themselves.. ppp and pml n are politically more mature although it’s not about political scoring right now but each and every sane Pakistani should support the government in whatever action they take against these fantics.. they are challenging the soul of the whole nation.
@Amir, In the past opposition was not consulted because opposition along with these religious groups were on top of the containers, not for a few days, but for months.
Don't you worry, these are just the initial fire works.....you may call it warming-up.
You reap what you sow!.
People will not forget what PTI did. Being said that, I hope all these religious groups fail and common people come to their senses.
@Alba, perhaps you should speak up and discuss the facts??
@Amir, well in the past 5 years the main opposition party was never inside parliament to discus anything. And I think they would have joined TLP by now had they been in opposition still.
Why are you negotiating with the protestors??? These people should be behind bars and should be taught a good lesson.
Nawaz Government encourages these monsters now you have to feed it. May be give 20,000 Rs to each one and they will go away.