Azhar Ali retires from ODI cricket

Dawn.comNovember 01, 2018

Azhar Ali announces his retirement. — DawnNewsTV
Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has announced his retirement from ODI cricket in order to prolong his Test career.

"It is not a decision that I have taken suddenly; I had been considering this for quite some time." the 33-year-old batsman said in a press conference. "I think the time is right for me to focus on Test cricket.

"This is my personal decision for the betterment of my career.

Azhar wished Sarfraz — the man who succeeded him as the national team's skipper in the 50-over format — his best wishes.

"All of us should support Sarfraz," he said. "He is doing a brilliant job. He is handling everything very well. The team has gelled very well under him."

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Ubc
Nov 01, 2018 04:15pm

Mature

Recommend 0
Pakistan
Nov 01, 2018 04:19pm

Foolish decision at his part...

Recommend 0
Harris
Nov 01, 2018 04:20pm

Very very bad decision. Pakistan plays very little cricket anyway, and the odi batting is nothing less than a joke. He needs to take the decision back.

Recommend 0
Texan
Nov 01, 2018 04:20pm

He should be in ODI team because batting line up is too shaky without any solid player. Learn from CT final.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 01, 2018 04:24pm

He could have been helpful in 2019 WC as it will be in England. He is fit enough to continue. He should reconsider his decision.

Recommend 0
Vivek M
Nov 01, 2018 04:34pm

Oh Azhar Ali, you should have continued in ODI dude.

You were been looked up as Pakistan's Rahul Dravid or Pakistan's Mahela Jayawardena so to say, who could potentially help up middle order's reins, around whom openrs or lower-middle order can hook up and scores heavily.

Especially during the closing careers of Mohd Hafiz and Shoieb Malik, you could have play a great role until OD World Cup of 2019.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 01, 2018 04:35pm

Good decision, as in ODI and T20 formats, more aggressive players are required and currently performing quite well. Focus on test cricket and make runs!

Recommend 0
amir
Nov 01, 2018 04:59pm

was he not begged to resign after his poor ODI captaincy by chief of PCB and he would not even return the phone call

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 01, 2018 05:00pm

@Texan, someone is talking about CT final. lol Good Decision from Azhar Ali, he isn't Kohli like who made hi most of the score against small teams in his backyard.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 01, 2018 05:04pm

let him choose his retirement, why quibble about it. his temprament seems to be for Test cricket. respect his choice.

Recommend 0
Javid
Nov 01, 2018 05:07pm

Thanks very much. But think about it even in test cricket you have to make runs.

Recommend 0
Ikram
Nov 01, 2018 05:13pm

We need Azhar Ali in ODI side to give some stability

Recommend 0

