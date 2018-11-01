Azhar Ali retires from ODI cricket

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has announced his retirement from ODI cricket in order to prolong his Test career.

"It is not a decision that I have taken suddenly; I had been considering this for quite some time." the 33-year-old batsman said in a press conference. "I think the time is right for me to focus on Test cricket.

"This is my personal decision for the betterment of my career.

Azhar wished Sarfraz — the man who succeeded him as the national team's skipper in the 50-over format — his best wishes.

"All of us should support Sarfraz," he said. "He is doing a brilliant job. He is handling everything very well. The team has gelled very well under him."