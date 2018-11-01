Azhar Ali retires from ODI cricket
Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has announced his retirement from ODI cricket in order to prolong his Test career.
"It is not a decision that I have taken suddenly; I had been considering this for quite some time." the 33-year-old batsman said in a press conference. "I think the time is right for me to focus on Test cricket.
"This is my personal decision for the betterment of my career.
Azhar wished Sarfraz — the man who succeeded him as the national team's skipper in the 50-over format — his best wishes.
"All of us should support Sarfraz," he said. "He is doing a brilliant job. He is handling everything very well. The team has gelled very well under him."
Comments (12)
Mature
Foolish decision at his part...
Very very bad decision. Pakistan plays very little cricket anyway, and the odi batting is nothing less than a joke. He needs to take the decision back.
He should be in ODI team because batting line up is too shaky without any solid player. Learn from CT final.
He could have been helpful in 2019 WC as it will be in England. He is fit enough to continue. He should reconsider his decision.
Oh Azhar Ali, you should have continued in ODI dude.
You were been looked up as Pakistan's Rahul Dravid or Pakistan's Mahela Jayawardena so to say, who could potentially help up middle order's reins, around whom openrs or lower-middle order can hook up and scores heavily.
Especially during the closing careers of Mohd Hafiz and Shoieb Malik, you could have play a great role until OD World Cup of 2019.
Good decision, as in ODI and T20 formats, more aggressive players are required and currently performing quite well. Focus on test cricket and make runs!
was he not begged to resign after his poor ODI captaincy by chief of PCB and he would not even return the phone call
@Texan, someone is talking about CT final. lol Good Decision from Azhar Ali, he isn't Kohli like who made hi most of the score against small teams in his backyard.
let him choose his retirement, why quibble about it. his temprament seems to be for Test cricket. respect his choice.
Thanks very much. But think about it even in test cricket you have to make runs.
We need Azhar Ali in ODI side to give some stability