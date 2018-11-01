Khursheed Shah 'condemns' PM Khan's speech on reactions to Asia Bibi verdict

PPP leader Khursheed Shah, during Thursday's National Assembly session, lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan over the premier's address to the nation on Asia Bibi's acquittal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the subsequent negative reactions by some religio-political parties.

"I strongly condemn the prime minister's address to the nation. The chief executive of the state should not have said what he said," remarked Shah, adding that he could not even "repeat" parts of PM Khan's speech.

Last night, following the sharp reaction from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after Asia Bibi's acquittal, PM Khan in a short address to the nation regretted that the demonstrators had termed the chief justice “liable to be killed”.

Declaring that the elements inciting people against the judiciary and army just to enlarge their vote bank were not serving the cause of Islam, the premier had warned the groups that had mounted protests to desist from confronting the state.

Shah on Thursday said that the PM had repeated the words uttered by the leaders of TLP, which were not shown by the media. "The kind of language used against institutions cannot be repeated."

"He [PM Khan] told the whole world what the media was hiding; it was good that media was not showing all this [protests] as they have the sense that it will not be good for the country. But social media is showing everything".

Further criticising PM Khan over his address, Shah said that yesterday, the tone of the premier was aggressive.

"There was violence in his tone. You cannot bring peace with this tone," he added.

The former opposition leader asked PM Khan to come to the parliament prior to his trip to China. The premier is scheduled to depart tonight.

'Shah's speech full of hypocrisy'

In reply, Federal Minister for Higher Education Shafqat Mahmood called Shah's speech full of hypocrisy.

"Khursheed Shah condemned Imran Khan's speech but did not condemn those people who are challenging the writ of the state," pointed out Mahmood. "Instead of praising the prime minister for taking a bold stand, he is criticising him."

"The prime minister is not in the house but yesterday, he addressed 200 million people of this country directly. I condemn Khursheed Shah for using this matter for small political gains.

"Imran khan has categorically stated that the writ of the state would be established at any cost. It is the duty of the government to implement the top court's verdicts. Yet, people are doing politics over the court's verdict," said Mahmood.

'PM's tone, body language aggressive'

On his turn, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique agreed with Shah over the PM's 'tone', saying: "We believe that Imran Khan's body language and tone was aggressive during his address."

"Today, you [PM Khan] are saying that blocking roads is not an appropriate action but yesterday, you were giving calls to the people to block roads and lock down cities."

According to Rafique, "the religious card which had been used by the PTI against the previous PML-N government" was now being used against the former.

'We need our PM to do his job'

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also addressed the NA today, regretting that Prime Minister Imran Khan ─ who is also the interior minister ─ was not present in Parliament today.

"What steps are being taken to maintain law and order? What steps are being taken to protect our judges? What steps are being taken to protect Asia Bibi?" he asked. "There is no one here to answer our questions."

"My grandfather, my uncles, my mother, my governor Punjab, my federal minister for minorities were all assassinated," he said. "I appeal to all political parties to show some responsibility. We cannot afford any more tragedies."

"We need our prime minister, we need our interior minister, to do his job," he added.

"I do not share some of our opposition party members' criticisms of the prime minister's speech. I expected him to deliver a speech today along the lines of what he said yesterday, and for me to be able say: Qadam barhayen, Imran Khan, hum tumharay saath hain (Go on, Imran Khan, we are with you). We are with democracy, we are with justice, and we are with rule of law."

"The PTI-led government, particularly the prime minister and the interior minister, needs to take his responsibility seriously and this house seriously," he concluded.

Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif was also in attendance.