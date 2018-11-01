Khursheed Shah 'condemns' PM Khan's speech on reactions to Asia Bibi verdict
PPP leader Khursheed Shah, during Thursday's National Assembly session, lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan over the premier's address to the nation on Asia Bibi's acquittal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the subsequent negative reactions by some religio-political parties.
"I strongly condemn the prime minister's address to the nation. The chief executive of the state should not have said what he said," remarked Shah, adding that he could not even "repeat" parts of PM Khan's speech.
Last night, following the sharp reaction from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after Asia Bibi's acquittal, PM Khan in a short address to the nation regretted that the demonstrators had termed the chief justice “liable to be killed”.
Declaring that the elements inciting people against the judiciary and army just to enlarge their vote bank were not serving the cause of Islam, the premier had warned the groups that had mounted protests to desist from confronting the state.
Shah on Thursday said that the PM had repeated the words uttered by the leaders of TLP, which were not shown by the media. "The kind of language used against institutions cannot be repeated."
"He [PM Khan] told the whole world what the media was hiding; it was good that media was not showing all this [protests] as they have the sense that it will not be good for the country. But social media is showing everything".
Further criticising PM Khan over his address, Shah said that yesterday, the tone of the premier was aggressive.
"There was violence in his tone. You cannot bring peace with this tone," he added.
The former opposition leader asked PM Khan to come to the parliament prior to his trip to China. The premier is scheduled to depart tonight.
'Shah's speech full of hypocrisy'
In reply, Federal Minister for Higher Education Shafqat Mahmood called Shah's speech full of hypocrisy.
"Khursheed Shah condemned Imran Khan's speech but did not condemn those people who are challenging the writ of the state," pointed out Mahmood. "Instead of praising the prime minister for taking a bold stand, he is criticising him."
"The prime minister is not in the house but yesterday, he addressed 200 million people of this country directly. I condemn Khursheed Shah for using this matter for small political gains.
"Imran khan has categorically stated that the writ of the state would be established at any cost. It is the duty of the government to implement the top court's verdicts. Yet, people are doing politics over the court's verdict," said Mahmood.
'PM's tone, body language aggressive'
On his turn, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique agreed with Shah over the PM's 'tone', saying: "We believe that Imran Khan's body language and tone was aggressive during his address."
"Today, you [PM Khan] are saying that blocking roads is not an appropriate action but yesterday, you were giving calls to the people to block roads and lock down cities."
According to Rafique, "the religious card which had been used by the PTI against the previous PML-N government" was now being used against the former.
'We need our PM to do his job'
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also addressed the NA today, regretting that Prime Minister Imran Khan ─ who is also the interior minister ─ was not present in Parliament today.
"What steps are being taken to maintain law and order? What steps are being taken to protect our judges? What steps are being taken to protect Asia Bibi?" he asked. "There is no one here to answer our questions."
"My grandfather, my uncles, my mother, my governor Punjab, my federal minister for minorities were all assassinated," he said. "I appeal to all political parties to show some responsibility. We cannot afford any more tragedies."
"We need our prime minister, we need our interior minister, to do his job," he added.
"I do not share some of our opposition party members' criticisms of the prime minister's speech. I expected him to deliver a speech today along the lines of what he said yesterday, and for me to be able say: Qadam barhayen, Imran Khan, hum tumharay saath hain (Go on, Imran Khan, we are with you). We are with democracy, we are with justice, and we are with rule of law."
"The PTI-led government, particularly the prime minister and the interior minister, needs to take his responsibility seriously and this house seriously," he concluded.
Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif was also in attendance.
Comments (64)
Do the opposition parties have no shame?
People's Party now coming under the shelter of religious bigots and dwarfs.
Will progressive Bilawal Bhutto take any action?(even a tweet will do)
He was talking about people like you.
I support PM khans address - PPP will further isolate itself with this kind of political game scoring...
What? Is he serious? Which part is so controversial? I thought it was by far one of the best speech to take people into confidence against the goons and bigots on the streets.
Shah Playing politics instead of staying united against the miscreants! Shame on him!
time to arrest Zardari immediately.
Mr. Shah you are a coward person, who want to lay down in front of these radicals just for the sake of some political gains. I hate you & PPP now more than ever before.
I would just say he's affiliated with party which has carried mass stealing from this nation,
Khursheed Shah has no shame and no moral values. He represents everything which is wrong with our politics.
Unscrupulous politicians like Khursheed Shah can't see anything beyond his short term political advantage.This was the finest and most balanced speech at the right time by Mr.Khan.
They will come against everything IK does!
While even the harshest critics of IK lauded his courage on last night's speech preaching tolerance to the nation, Khursheed Shah had this to say. Sad day for PPP's ideology
PPP afraid of agitation. Coward people
What's wrong with Khursheed Shah now ? Has he changed parties and joined TLP ?
No one can say anything beyond one's intellect, so...!!
It is a weak argument. Prime Minister shouldnt have a weak tone on the face of unlawful acts by public
Obviously, opposition parties will object PM Imran Khan's speech and will try to divert attention from real corruption issues. Does this mean that both PPP and PMLN also reject SC's acquittal decision and support protests and darnas?
What non-sense Khurshid Shah is uttering. Is he siding with protesters?
Mr Shah is finding trying to find out some political advantage out of the situation. The people on the streets are fed up with the these religious zealots.
Shame on PPP... The address by PM was very strong and positive and we back our PM, army and judiciary
Shame on PPP... The address by PM was very strong and positive and we back our PM, army and judiciary
What are those parts of PM speech which Mr. Shah can not "Repeat" ???? They can not repeat Truth only....
What non-sense Khurshid Shah is uttering! Is he siding with the protesters?
Khurshid Shah has lost it.
Before passing on the judgement on Kursheed sb people should hear or read the parts of the speech he was alluding too, the ones media thought it better not reporting. One should go to other sources of the speech he was referring.
Just trying to create hatred for the PM if you want to solve this speech you could come with different way but you don't want you guys want more violence and we knew the reason behind all this double policies
Here we go! The poltical opportunists rear their heads to take advantage of the tensions to score points and heap scorn on the PM. What did they do in similar situations when they were in power - they so easily forget!
Who is toeing the party lines, Bilawal or Shah.
So those who praise last day's bilwal bhutto's statement should apologise as pppp has no clear line of policy related to such issues although they always call themselves leftist party. Shame on you
Both PPP and PMLN are showing their TRUE colours!
Khursgid Shah who? Shameful statement by a PPP lawmaker.
No body was expecting anything positive from PPP but on this matter khurshid shah is condemning IK for his bold speech rather then condemning those who are abusing SC judges & Army chief ... hypocrisy at its best ...
What an awful thing to do. And from the PPP who have fought and suffered at the hands of extremists. Shame.
Really? When will you guys start caring for Pakistan, above all?
You don't need enemies if you have Leaders like Khursheed Shah !
He is double Shah! Plays politics of interest! PPP rest in peace!
What? Did he even watch Khan's address?
Death to the last minorities left in Pakistan
This guy is keeping the door open for Maulana Fazul Rahman to continue the APC initiative.
PPP have no shame at all, playing politics on this issue.
Shameless the opposition is. What IK said is absolutely correct
He needs to shut up.
Shameless shah.
Shame on Shah and PPP and pmnl
@Ali, he is no progressive......
K Shah sb - what a shame - this is not the time for political point scoring, if nothing else listen to Balawal!
Shame on u. We didnt expect any good from u.
What an opportunist. Shah is not immune to those radical mullahs.
It is sad that after the statement Bilwal made in support of the court's decision PPP is making a u turn. All political parties in Pakistan must join forces to eradicate exremism in the country. They must work together on providing a better education system, training and development of adults and creating jobs for people.
Okay. Say that when you will be put in jail.
IK may be having many faults, but his yesterday's address to the nation sent the right message.
From where do they think ?
@Ali, need NOC from Zardari...
@Simple Logic, he is a chamilion....changes skin accordingly...
But when in opposition, the sun has always to rise from the west and set in the east. Isn't that the first rule taught to the would be politicians?
absolute Khursheed Shah's mentality.
Extremely shameful response from the opposition. They are even trying to cash on this subject.
PPP destroyed the whole country I wonder how they get vote in Sindh May be the poverty and illiteracy
the very very liberal PPP this time supporting the TLP
Opposition parties do not have guts to say a good to good. Alas
Why is Bilawal Bhutto quiet now? Lets hear him say something?
People from upcountry are being brought to Karachi to block streets but Sindh govt not willing to do anything.
saad rafiq made valid points