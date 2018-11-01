DAWN.COM

Govt in talks with protesters, minister tells NA

Amir WasimUpdated November 01, 2018

Email

Minister of State for Interior Sheheryar Afridi addresses the National Assembly. ─ DawnNewsTV
Minister of State for Interior Sheheryar Afridi, during an address to the National Assembly on Thursday, informed lawmakers that the government is in talks with religio-political parties protesting the Supreme Court's Oct 31 judgement in the Asia Bibi case.

Afridi said the nation would soon hear good news.

The minister categorically declared that there would be no compromise on the rule of law and supremacy of law. "This is the message that this House needs to convey to the whole world," he said.

"No one needs to get a certificate from anyone else, no one can dictate to anyone else," he said, adding that the protection of lives and places of worship of minorities is the responsibility of the state.

Afridi added that no one would be allowed to misuse the present situation for political gain.

"In the past, religion was used for political purposes and to malign each other. This will not happen in naya Pakistan," he claimed.

"No one can dictate [what to do] to the state," he asserted.

"The PM has asked me to contact other parliamentary parties, including the PML-N and the PPP, on the issue."

Shah 'condemns' PM's address

PPP leader Khursheed Shah earlier lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan over the premier's address to the nation on Asia Bibi's acquittal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the subsequent negative reactions by some religio-political parties.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah criticises PM Khan over what he called mishandling TLP protest. ─ DawnNewsTV
"I strongly condemn the prime minister's address to the nation. The chief executive of the state should not have said what he said," remarked Shah, adding that he could not even "repeat" parts of PM Khan's speech.

Last night, following the sharp reaction from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after Asia Bibi's acquittal, PM Khan in a short address to the nation regretted that the demonstrators had termed the chief justice “liable to be killed”.

Declaring that the elements inciting people against the judiciary and army just to enlarge their vote bank were not serving the cause of Islam, the premier had warned the groups that had mounted protests to desist from confronting the state.

Shah said that the PM had repeated the words uttered by the leaders of TLP, which were not shown by the media. "The kind of language used against institutions cannot be repeated."

"He [PM Khan] told the whole world what the media was hiding; it was good that media was not showing all this [protests] as they have the sense that it will not be good for the country. But social media is showing everything".

Further criticising PM Khan over his address, Shah said that yesterday, the tone of the premier was aggressive.

"There was violence in his tone. You cannot bring peace with this tone," he added.

The former opposition leader asked PM Khan to come to the parliament prior to his trip to China. The premier is scheduled to depart tonight.

'Shah's speech full of hypocrisy'

In reply, Federal Minister for Higher Education Shafqat Mahmood called Shah's speech full of hypocrisy.

"Khursheed Shah condemned Imran Khan's speech but did not condemn those people who are challenging the writ of the state," pointed out Mahmood. "Instead of praising the prime minister for taking a bold stand, he is criticising him."

"The prime minister is not in the house but yesterday, he addressed 200 million people of this country directly. I condemn Khursheed Shah for using this matter for small political gains.

"Imran khan has categorically stated that the writ of the state would be established at any cost. It is the duty of the government to implement the top court's verdicts. Yet, people are doing politics over the court's verdict," said Mahmood.

'PM's tone, body language aggressive'

On his turn, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique agreed with Shah over the PM's 'tone', saying: "We believe that Imran Khan's body language and tone was aggressive during his address."

"Today, you [PM Khan] are saying that blocking roads is not an appropriate action but yesterday, you were giving calls to the people to block roads and lock down cities."

According to Rafique, "the religious card which had been used by the PTI against the previous PML-N government" was now being used against the former.

'We need our PM to do his job'

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also addressed the NA today, regretting that Prime Minister Imran Khan ─ who is also the interior minister ─ was not present in Parliament today.

"What steps are being taken to maintain law and order? What steps are being taken to protect our judges? What steps are being taken to protect Asia Bibi?" he asked. "There is no one here to answer our questions."

"My grandfather, my uncles, my mother, my governor Punjab, my federal minister for minorities were all assassinated," he said. "I appeal to all political parties to show some responsibility. We cannot afford any more tragedies."

"We need our prime minister, we need our interior minister, to do his job," he added.

"I do not share some of our opposition party members' criticisms of the prime minister's speech. I expected him to deliver a speech today along the lines of what he said yesterday, and for me to be able say: Qadam barhayen, Imran Khan, hum tumharay saath hain (Go on, Imran Khan, we are with you). We are with democracy, we are with justice, and we are with rule of law."

"The PTI-led government, particularly the prime minister and the interior minister, needs to take his responsibility seriously and this house seriously," he concluded.

'What action has govt taken against inciteful statements?'

PML-N leader and former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah raised questions over what action the government was taking regarding inciteful statements issued by protesters against members of the judiciary and military.

"PTI members are praising the PM for his bravery," Sanaullah said, referring to the premier's address to the nation.

"Can the interior minister tell us what action the government has taken after such announcements? If no action has been taken yet, then which rule of law is the government talking about?" he asked.

Sanaullah pointed out that the Asia Bibi case had been pending before the court for nine years. Had the case been decided in 2009 or 2010, the country would not have been facing this situation today, he claimed.

The PML-N leader also stressed the need to review the causes for the increase in extremism and terrorism in the country. He said the political leadership needed to sit together and discuss and review the factors and policy under which the first mujahideen were created and then declared terrorists.

Speaker Asad Qaiser administered oath to newly elected MNA and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif was also in attendance during today's session.

The session will resume on Friday at 10:30am.

Asia Bibi

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (69)

1000 characters
ADIL MUSTAFA
Nov 01, 2018 01:31pm

Do the opposition parties have no shame?

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Nov 01, 2018 01:33pm

People's Party now coming under the shelter of religious bigots and dwarfs.

Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 01, 2018 01:34pm

Will progressive Bilawal Bhutto take any action?(even a tweet will do)

Recommend 0
Taimur
Nov 01, 2018 01:34pm

He was talking about people like you.

Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 01, 2018 01:34pm

I support PM khans address - PPP will further isolate itself with this kind of political game scoring...

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Nov 01, 2018 01:34pm

What? Is he serious? Which part is so controversial? I thought it was by far one of the best speech to take people into confidence against the goons and bigots on the streets.

Recommend 0
kashif A
Nov 01, 2018 01:36pm

Shah Playing politics instead of staying united against the miscreants! Shame on him!

Recommend 0
salman
Nov 01, 2018 01:37pm

time to arrest Zardari immediately.

Recommend 0
Ismail
Nov 01, 2018 01:37pm

Mr. Shah you are a coward person, who want to lay down in front of these radicals just for the sake of some political gains. I hate you & PPP now more than ever before.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Nov 01, 2018 01:38pm

I would just say he's affiliated with party which has carried mass stealing from this nation,

Recommend 0
Ikram
Nov 01, 2018 01:40pm

Khursheed Shah has no shame and no moral values. He represents everything which is wrong with our politics.

Recommend 0
saeed
Nov 01, 2018 01:40pm

Unscrupulous politicians like Khursheed Shah can't see anything beyond his short term political advantage.This was the finest and most balanced speech at the right time by Mr.Khan.

Recommend 0
Kahaf
Nov 01, 2018 01:41pm

They will come against everything IK does!

Recommend 0
Ammar
Nov 01, 2018 01:41pm

While even the harshest critics of IK lauded his courage on last night's speech preaching tolerance to the nation, Khursheed Shah had this to say. Sad day for PPP's ideology

Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 01, 2018 01:41pm

PPP afraid of agitation. Coward people

Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Nov 01, 2018 01:42pm

What's wrong with Khursheed Shah now ? Has he changed parties and joined TLP ?

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 01, 2018 01:42pm

No one can say anything beyond one's intellect, so...!!

Recommend 0
zeeshandxb
Nov 01, 2018 01:43pm

It is a weak argument. Prime Minister shouldnt have a weak tone on the face of unlawful acts by public

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 01, 2018 01:43pm

Obviously, opposition parties will object PM Imran Khan's speech and will try to divert attention from real corruption issues. Does this mean that both PPP and PMLN also reject SC's acquittal decision and support protests and darnas?

Recommend 0
jawaid
Nov 01, 2018 01:43pm

What non-sense Khurshid Shah is uttering. Is he siding with protesters?

Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 01, 2018 01:44pm

Mr Shah is finding trying to find out some political advantage out of the situation. The people on the streets are fed up with the these religious zealots.

Recommend 0
Ameer Qaisrani
Nov 01, 2018 01:44pm

Shame on PPP... The address by PM was very strong and positive and we back our PM, army and judiciary

Recommend 0
Ameer Qaisrani
Nov 01, 2018 01:45pm

Recommend 0
Ghayur Baig
Nov 01, 2018 01:45pm

What are those parts of PM speech which Mr. Shah can not "Repeat" ???? They can not repeat Truth only....

Recommend 0
jawaid
Nov 01, 2018 01:46pm

What non-sense Khurshid Shah is uttering! Is he siding with the protesters?

Recommend 0
Basharat
Nov 01, 2018 01:47pm

Khurshid Shah has lost it.

Recommend 0
TruthSayer
Nov 01, 2018 01:48pm

Before passing on the judgement on Kursheed sb people should hear or read the parts of the speech he was alluding too, the ones media thought it better not reporting. One should go to other sources of the speech he was referring.

Recommend 0
SMI
Nov 01, 2018 01:49pm

Just trying to create hatred for the PM if you want to solve this speech you could come with different way but you don't want you guys want more violence and we knew the reason behind all this double policies

Recommend 0
ABE
Nov 01, 2018 01:49pm

Here we go! The poltical opportunists rear their heads to take advantage of the tensions to score points and heap scorn on the PM. What did they do in similar situations when they were in power - they so easily forget!

Recommend 0
khangul
Nov 01, 2018 01:49pm

Who is toeing the party lines, Bilawal or Shah.

Recommend 0
Ahmad Gul Kainth
Nov 01, 2018 01:49pm

So those who praise last day's bilwal bhutto's statement should apologise as pppp has no clear line of policy related to such issues although they always call themselves leftist party. Shame on you

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 01, 2018 01:50pm

Both PPP and PMLN are showing their TRUE colours!

Recommend 0
Gorkha_is_sick
Nov 01, 2018 01:50pm

Khursgid Shah who? Shameful statement by a PPP lawmaker.

Recommend 0
iffi
Nov 01, 2018 01:51pm

No body was expecting anything positive from PPP but on this matter khurshid shah is condemning IK for his bold speech rather then condemning those who are abusing SC judges & Army chief ... hypocrisy at its best ...

Recommend 0
Dapakiguy
Nov 01, 2018 01:55pm

What an awful thing to do. And from the PPP who have fought and suffered at the hands of extremists. Shame.

Recommend 0
Rao Abdul Uzair Khan
Nov 01, 2018 01:55pm

Really? When will you guys start caring for Pakistan, above all?

Recommend 0
Marcus
Nov 01, 2018 01:55pm

You don't need enemies if you have Leaders like Khursheed Shah !

Recommend 0
Pro Pakistani
Nov 01, 2018 01:56pm

He is double Shah! Plays politics of interest! PPP rest in peace!

Recommend 0
Usman Ansari
Nov 01, 2018 01:56pm

What? Did he even watch Khan's address?

Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 01, 2018 01:57pm

Death to the last minorities left in Pakistan

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Nov 01, 2018 01:57pm

This guy is keeping the door open for Maulana Fazul Rahman to continue the APC initiative.

Recommend 0
ehsan
Nov 01, 2018 01:58pm

PPP have no shame at all, playing politics on this issue.

Recommend 0
Vikar Khan
Nov 01, 2018 02:00pm

Shameless the opposition is. What IK said is absolutely correct

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 01, 2018 02:01pm

He needs to shut up.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Nov 01, 2018 02:01pm

Shameless shah.

Recommend 0
Markhor
Nov 01, 2018 02:02pm

Shame on Shah and PPP and pmnl

Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Nov 01, 2018 02:05pm

@Ali, he is no progressive......

Recommend 0
on FLIP SIDE
Nov 01, 2018 02:05pm

K Shah sb - what a shame - this is not the time for political point scoring, if nothing else listen to Balawal!

Recommend 0
rosehil
Nov 01, 2018 02:07pm

Shame on u. We didnt expect any good from u.

Recommend 0
Najum
Nov 01, 2018 02:10pm

What an opportunist. Shah is not immune to those radical mullahs.

Recommend 0
Neo
Nov 01, 2018 02:10pm

It is sad that after the statement Bilwal made in support of the court's decision PPP is making a u turn. All political parties in Pakistan must join forces to eradicate exremism in the country. They must work together on providing a better education system, training and development of adults and creating jobs for people.

Recommend 0
dilawar
Nov 01, 2018 02:10pm

Okay. Say that when you will be put in jail.

Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Nov 01, 2018 02:14pm

IK may be having many faults, but his yesterday's address to the nation sent the right message.

Recommend 0
Zamin Hassnain
Nov 01, 2018 02:15pm

From where do they think ?

Recommend 0
Shib
Nov 01, 2018 02:23pm

@Ali, need NOC from Zardari...

Recommend 0
Shib
Nov 01, 2018 02:24pm

@Simple Logic, he is a chamilion....changes skin accordingly...

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 01, 2018 02:27pm

But when in opposition, the sun has always to rise from the west and set in the east. Isn't that the first rule taught to the would be politicians?

Recommend 0
ali
Nov 01, 2018 02:28pm

absolute Khursheed Shah's mentality.

Recommend 0
shoaib
Nov 01, 2018 02:29pm

Extremely shameful response from the opposition. They are even trying to cash on this subject.

Recommend 0
Kazmi
Nov 01, 2018 02:31pm

PPP destroyed the whole country I wonder how they get vote in Sindh May be the poverty and illiteracy

Recommend 0
ahmad
Nov 01, 2018 02:36pm

the very very liberal PPP this time supporting the TLP

Recommend 0
Nest Interiors
Nov 01, 2018 02:47pm

Opposition parties do not have guts to say a good to good. Alas

Recommend 0
Still Concerned
Nov 01, 2018 02:49pm

Why is Bilawal Bhutto quiet now? Lets hear him say something?

People from upcountry are being brought to Karachi to block streets but Sindh govt not willing to do anything.

Recommend 0
Ajr
Nov 01, 2018 02:57pm

saad rafiq made valid points

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Nov 01, 2018 03:40pm

Playing politics where it suits them. I thought PPP was against bigots

Recommend 0
SUMAIRA
Nov 01, 2018 03:47pm

Opportunists re talking

Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 01, 2018 03:54pm

Chairs changed, music the same.

Recommend 0
Gulab Khan of Gulabkhana
Nov 01, 2018 03:58pm

Spineless politician.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Nov 01, 2018 03:59pm

Throw this fellow into prison along with the extremists who have brought this country down

Recommend 0

