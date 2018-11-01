DAWN.COM

If there is no proof against someone, how can we punish them: CJP

Haseeb BhattiUpdated November 01, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. ─ File photo
A day after religio-political parties criticised and threatened the judiciary following the top court's acquittal of Asia Bibi on blasphemy charges, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar asked how the court could punish someone if the charges against them could not be proven.

"I and the bench [members] are all lovers of the Prophet (peace be upon him)," CJP Nisar commented during the hearing of a separate case on Thursday.

Last night, following the sharp reaction from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after Asia Bibi's acquittal, Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted that the demonstrators had termed the chief justice “liable to be killed”.

Declaring that the elements inciting people against the judiciary and army just to enlarge their vote bank were not serving the cause of Islam, the premier had warned the groups that had mounted protests to desist from confronting the state.

"We are ready to sacrifice ourselves for the Prophet's (PBUH) honour. But we are not judges only for Muslims," Justice Nisar asserted. "If there is no proof against someone, how can we punish them?"

"We began our judgement with the first kalma. We do not love the Prophet (PBUH) any less than anyone else. We have judges on our bench who are always reciting the Durood Sharif. Our faith is incomplete without our faith in our Prophet (PBUH)," he said.

Justice Nisar said that the judgement had also been written in Urdu so that ordinary citizens could read it and understand it.

"I have not seen God, but I have learned to recognise Him through the Prophet's (PBUH) guidance," he added.

"Will every person now have to provide proof of their faith?" he asked.

Asia's acquittal

In a landmark judgement, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the death sentence of Christian woman Asia Bibi and ordered her immediate release from jail after around eight years.

“This appeal is allowed, the judgements of the [Lahore] high court as well as the trial court are reversed and consequently the conviction as also the sentence of death awarded to the appellant is set aside and she is acquitted of the charge,” announced CJP Nisar, who headed the bench that had reserved its ruling on her appeal on Oct 8.

Asia Bibi, a mother of five, was awarded capital punishment by a trial court in November 2010 for committing alleged blasphemy during an altercation with a Muslim woman in Sheikhupura over a glass of water in June 2009. The Lahore High Court upheld the decision of the trial court in its October 2014 ruling, which was finally reversed by the Supreme Court after hearing her appeal.

“Keeping in mind the evidence produced by the prosecution against the alleged blasphemy committed by the appellant, the prosecution has categorically failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt,” the chief justice observed in the SC's judgement.

The verdict, which begins with Qalma-i-Shahadat, concludes with a Hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH): “Beware! Whoever is cruel and hard on a non-Muslim minority, or curtails their rights or burdens them with more than they can bear, or takes anything from them against their free will; I (Prophet Muhammad) will complain against the person on the Day of Judgement.”

The entire judgement is punctuated with verses from the Holy Quran and sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“It is a well settled principle of law that one who makes an assertion has to prove it,” wrote the chief justice. Thus, the onus rested on the prosecution to prove guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt throughout the trial.

Asia Bibi
MUMTAZ SHAH
Nov 01, 2018 12:29pm

Great and brave

Recommend 0
Ashley Kenneth Caldeira
Nov 01, 2018 12:29pm

Well Said.

Recommend 0
Khanjee
Nov 01, 2018 12:30pm

Spot on. Justice served. Keep it up!!

Recommend 0
Ayazahmad
Nov 01, 2018 12:30pm

Good

Recommend 0
Sha b
Nov 01, 2018 12:32pm

Brave man....long live sir.

Recommend 0
Rameez
Nov 01, 2018 12:33pm

Well said cj keep it up

Recommend 0
Nest Interiors
Nov 01, 2018 12:36pm

We stand by you.

Recommend 0
Human first
Nov 01, 2018 12:36pm

Brave man with wisdom..Pl stay safe sir world needs more like you

Recommend 0
Asma
Nov 01, 2018 12:39pm

I and every sane Pakistani be it Muslim or Non Muslim understand your sentiments hon. Chief Justice. You did the right thing per law and we respect your decision as for anarchists who think their FAITH is stronger than other are being brainwashed to serve agenda of few. They are not contributing anything to Islam but maligning it.

Recommend 0
jawaid
Nov 01, 2018 12:41pm

Valid arguments. SC has upheld the standards of justice.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Nov 01, 2018 12:41pm

Pakistanis have to stand up to support the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the court judgement for rule of law in the country.

Recommend 0
Amir
Nov 01, 2018 12:43pm

Put behind bar all mullas

Recommend 0
M Ayyaz
Nov 01, 2018 12:47pm

Though I do not agree with other judgements, but on this one I am with the SC.

Recommend 0
SNB
Nov 01, 2018 12:47pm

Respect from India!!!

Recommend 0
Bhaozain Babar
Nov 01, 2018 12:49pm

Extremely satisfied by this judgement! Proud of our SC! We cannot allow our country to be hijacked by elements who use religion as a means to their personal benefits.

Recommend 0
MAS
Nov 01, 2018 12:51pm

A very sensible statement by CJP.

Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 01, 2018 12:52pm

True justice must be served . Also pl take action against these trouble maker who create problems for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shahzeb
Nov 01, 2018 12:53pm

We are with you CJP. Justice must prevail.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Nov 01, 2018 12:55pm

Very well said dear CJP sahib. Pakistani nation stands with you and is proud of you.

Recommend 0
ajay kumar
Nov 01, 2018 12:58pm

who is this judge! "We are not judges for only Muslims".What a nice statement given by him. Hatts off Sir.

Recommend 0
Indian
Nov 01, 2018 01:03pm

Salutation to CJP Saheb from India. Decisions like these will help Pakistan gain respect in the eyes of world community.

Recommend 0
Tahir Wani
Nov 01, 2018 01:04pm

Absolutely right.Salute u & ur colleague Sir!

Recommend 0
Last Word
Nov 01, 2018 01:05pm

Salute to Chief Justice of Pakistan from across the border.

Recommend 0
Booza
Nov 01, 2018 01:06pm

Excellent answer by Chief Justice...how can one convict without proof?

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Nov 01, 2018 01:08pm

Cheif justice Mian Saqib Nisar Zindabad

Recommend 0
Napier Mole
Nov 01, 2018 01:10pm

This is a fine day in the history of this country.

Recommend 0
luke
Nov 01, 2018 01:12pm

well said but kindly educate the so called religious scholars their lack of knowledge creates more issues in this country

Recommend 0
Shahzaib
Nov 01, 2018 01:16pm

Seems anyone faith can be questioned by these pressure groups.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Nov 01, 2018 01:22pm

Though we are going through the hard times, but we are changing the face of Pakistan. Thanks to judiciary, army and IK.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 01, 2018 01:24pm

Religious parties should be banned from politics.

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Nov 01, 2018 01:25pm

Who is this rizwi by the way?? what is his agenda?

Recommend 0
nuzhat shireen
Nov 01, 2018 01:26pm

we should respect rights of minority also.now it is time to review laws of dictator Zia.

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Nov 01, 2018 01:29pm

How was Nawaz Sharif sentenced in that case???

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Nov 01, 2018 01:30pm

If anything happens to our Honourable CJP, I will lodge and name entire TLP in the FIR. Beware!

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Nov 01, 2018 01:34pm

Well said sir,

Recommend 0
Jamal Shah
Nov 01, 2018 01:45pm

Great deeds by judiciary and the chief justice. It can change the course of this country for good.

Recommend 0
M Ayyaz
Nov 01, 2018 01:57pm

With you SC

Recommend 0
Usman Anwar
Nov 01, 2018 02:04pm

I think no one need any more explanations.

Recommend 0
Hassan
Nov 01, 2018 02:08pm

Sir, I salute you both hands.

Recommend 0
Ghalib
Nov 01, 2018 02:09pm

Well Done Justice Brave. We love Pakistan and Islam.

Recommend 0
iffi
Nov 01, 2018 02:18pm

A Big salute to the Honorable Judges of SC & our brave khan sb ...

Recommend 0
Mashman
Nov 01, 2018 02:20pm

Well said the sane public are with you.

Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 01, 2018 02:26pm

It is high time for scholars like Tahir-ul-qadri, Maulana Tariq Jameeel, Mufti Masood to speak up.

Recommend 0

