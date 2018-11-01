Rickshaw driver finds over Rs8bn in bank accounts

KARACHI: Another poor man in Karachi — a rickshaw driver — was shocked when he discovered that transactions of over Rs8 billion had been made in his name from private bank accounts, it emerged on Wednesday.

A resident of a low-income locality near Old Sabzi Mandi, Zor Talab Khan was issued a notice by the Federal Board of Revenue for transactions from two bank accounts in his name.

A private news channel claimed that these are the heaviest transactions made through suspicious bank accounts so far since a joint investigation team (JIT) has been probing money laundering cases.

“The findings suggest that the two bank accounts in private banks of rickshaw driver Zor Talab Khan were used for Rs4.6bn and Rs3.6bn transaction each,” the news channel said. “The accounts in the name of Zor Talab Khan were actually being used and handled by a resident of Buner, who has also been summoned by the FBR for initial questioning.”

Since September, the JIT has been probing money laundering cases revealing several suspicious accounts during the inquiry.

In Karachi alone one of them was a private bank account of a food vendor in Orangi Town who was found to have Rs2.25bn, while a rickshaw driver of Korangi was found with transactions of more than Rs3bn.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2018