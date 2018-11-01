DAWN.COM

Pakistan’s ‘Doing Business’ ranking up 11 notches

The Newspaper's ReporterUpdated November 01, 2018

Pakistan made it easier by introducing a reorganisation procedure and improving continuation of the debtors business.— Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has improved its ranking by 11 points, moving from 147th to 136th position in the ‘Doing Business Report: Training for Reform 2019’ published by the World Bank on Wednesday.

In resolving insolvency, Pakistan made it easier by introducing the reorganisation procedure and improving continuation of the debtors business during insolvency proceedings. These reforms have been introduced in Punjab as well as Sindh.

For registering property, Punjab made it easier by streamlining and automating administrative procedures and increasing the transparency of its land administration system. Sindh also made registering property easier by increasing the transparency of the land registry.

Commenting on the report, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Razzak Dawood said that three reforms have been acknowledged; Pakistan made starting a business easier by introducing the online one-stop registration system; replaced several forms for incorporation with a single application and; established information exchange mechanism between the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Briefing the media on the report, Executive Director Board of Investment, Fareena Mazhar explained that in addition to introduction of reforms, other positive data corrections also contributed to the unprecedented improvement in ranking of Pakistan.

She emphasised that assistance from the World Bank was critical to the reform process, and also highlighted that improvement was a result of a combined effort under the Prime Minister’s Steering Committee on Doing Business Reforms.

Chairman Board of Investment, Haroon Sharif stressed the fact that this improvement clearly reflects the confidence of private sector on the reform drives of the government. He acknowledged Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan Business Council and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for always giving a true reflection of the needs and impediments to businesses.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2018

Prateik
Nov 01, 2018 08:22am

China jumped to 46th and India to 77th rank on the doing business list.

Dwaraka Nath
Nov 01, 2018 08:27am

India moved from 131 th position to 77 th position ,that is jumped 53 position from last year ranking.

Venkat
Nov 01, 2018 08:39am

India improved from 100 to 77

Shakti
Nov 01, 2018 08:40am

India jumped 23 places and is now at 77 position.

Sameer
Nov 01, 2018 08:46am

Fact: there is no transparency in land registry in Sindh.

Aimal
Nov 01, 2018 08:48am

The eastern neighbour at the same time has moved to position 77 from 100. Perhaps it is time to study what or how they are doing better.

Shahid khan
Nov 01, 2018 08:57am

Good keep climbing

MG
Nov 01, 2018 09:17am

And India improved over 30 positions and now in 70th

M. Emad
Nov 01, 2018 09:24am

India’s ‘Doing Business’ ranking up 23 notches to 77th.

Ganesh
Nov 01, 2018 10:53am

What about your neighbors? Did they make any progress?

Ammar
Nov 01, 2018 11:30am

@Ganesh Yes, China has come up to 46th place from 78th Spot while India is following in the list at 77th.

Jeet
Nov 01, 2018 11:50am

The due for this goes to the PML-N. Well Done!

Malakmd
Nov 01, 2018 11:52am

@Venkat congratulations I am very much hopeful Pakistan will be climbing up soon too.. If IK stays on

real Salaria
Nov 01, 2018 11:54am

were these reforms undertaken by IK government?

Ali Raza
Nov 01, 2018 12:06pm

Indian trolls constantly commenting on our news sites. And otherwise moronically claim we're obsessed with them.... nobody here cares how much you've improved. Good for you.

ISHRAT salim
Nov 01, 2018 12:12pm

@Jeet read the report properly. The reforms introduced by pti got not nawaz sharif

