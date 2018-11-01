X-ray of minor domestic worker ‘tortured’ by employers confirms fractured ribs

RAWALPINDI: Though an initial medical exam of a minor domestic worker who was allegedly tortured by an army officer and her husband had confirmed she had been tortured, an X-ray has now revealed that she also has two fractured ribs.

No injuries were found on her skull and bones in the shoulder and left arm.

Kinza Shabir, an 11-year-old domestic worker was allegedly tortured by her employers, a private doctor and his wife, who is associated with the army, has been kept in the Child Protection Bureau since was brought back to Rawalpindi from her native Faisalabad after the torture case came to light.

Army authorities had sought the case record of the young maid from the police and asked the Child Protection Bureau for an interview with the child.

However, the concerned bureau official had asked the army authorities to seek court orders for interviewing the minor as she was in their protective custody.

On the other hand, the private doctor, who is one of the suspects, was on interim bail and was included in the police’s investigation on Sunday. He has to appear before the court of an additional session judge on Nov 2 for confirming his bail.

His wife, who is associated with the army, has been nominated as the prime accused in the FIR registered with the Airport police on the complaint of a Child Protection Bureau officer. Her case has been sent to the army authorities for further proceeding as they have their own system for taking legal action.

Three cuts from a blunt instrument were first found on the child’s head along with multiple bruises on other parts of her body. After she complained of severe pain in her left arm, she was subjected to a medical exam, including a consultation with a neurologist.

The X-ray showed that she had fractures on the eighth and ninth ribs on the left side.

