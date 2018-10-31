Pakistan beat New Zealand by two runs in Twenty20 thriller

Pakistan beat New Zealand by two runs in the first Twenty20 international in a last over thriller in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand needed a six off the last ball to tie the match but managed a boundary to finish at 146-6 in 20 overs.

Pakistan's best bowler was Hasan Ali who finished with 3-35.

Pakistan made 148-6 with Mohammad Hafeez (45), Sarfraz Ahmed (34) and Asif Ali (24) main run getters after they won the toss and batted.

Adam Milne was the best New Zealand bowler with 2-28.

The remaining two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor