Pakistan beat New Zealand by two runs in Twenty20 thriller

AFPUpdated October 31, 2018

Pakistan celebrates. —AFP
Pakistan celebrates. —AFP
Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez (R) is watched by New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tim Seifert as he plays a shot. —AFP
Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez (R) is watched by New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tim Seifert as he plays a shot. —AFP
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (2L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan. —AFP
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (2L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan. —AFP

Pakistan beat New Zealand by two runs in the first Twenty20 international in a last over thriller in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand needed a six off the last ball to tie the match but managed a boundary to finish at 146-6 in 20 overs.

Pakistan's best bowler was Hasan Ali who finished with 3-35.

Pakistan made 148-6 with Mohammad Hafeez (45), Sarfraz Ahmed (34) and Asif Ali (24) main run getters after they won the toss and batted.

Adam Milne was the best New Zealand bowler with 2-28.

The remaining two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

