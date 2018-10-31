Price of petrol increased by Rs5 per litre

Absorbing the substantial impact of increase in prices of petroleum products proposed by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the government on Wednesday decided to partially pass on the burden and increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre, while that of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs6.37 per litre for the month of November.

Based on the international prices, OGRA had worked out an increase of Rs9.02 per litre in the price of MS (Petrol) and for HSD it recommended an increase of Rs13.22 per litre.

For Kerosene Oil (SKO) the recommended increase was Rs6.47 per litre but the government allowed an increase of Rs3 per litre only.

As for Light Diesel Oil (LDO), the recommended increase of Rs6.48 has been approved as the tax/levy on this product is already quite negligible.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of finance, the government partially passed on the increase to the consumers to minimise the burden on the public at large.

The new price of petrol will now be Rs97.83 while that of HSD will be Rs112.94 per litre. Similarly, the new price of Kerosene Oil will be Rs86.5 per litre and that of Light Diesel will be Rs82.44 per litre to take effect from November 1.