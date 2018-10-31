PM Imran Khan to address the nation at 7:45 tonight

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation at 7:45pm today, Special Assistant to PM on Media Iftikhar Durrani announced on Twitter.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted around 6pm that Khan would address the nation "shortly".

The information minister did not state what the prime minister is likely to talk about in his address.

State-run PTV also said it would broadcast an "important message" from the prime minister at 7:45pm.

Khan's anticipated address comes a day before he is scheduled to leave for China on an official visit. According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will depart for China at midnight on November 1.

The premier has communicated with the people through televised addresses several times since his election to the top office. In his speeches, Khan has shed light on various issues of national importance.

His last address to the nation was on Wednesday last week, when Khan reassured the public regarding the steps taken by his government to tackle the economic hardships faced by the country.

The prime minister, whose address came soon after he returned from a visit to Saudi Arabia, had described the $6 billion bailout package by the Kingdom as a big relief for Pakistan and vowed to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Yemen to end their ongoing conflict.

Khan had said he also expected Saudi Arabia-like monetary assistance from two other friendly countries after which the government might not need to seek as big a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as had been planned earlier.