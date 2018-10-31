DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Imran Khan to address the nation at 7:45 tonight

Dawn.comUpdated October 31, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan has communicated with the people through televised addresses several times since his election to the top office. — File
Prime Minister Imran Khan has communicated with the people through televised addresses several times since his election to the top office. — File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation at 7:45pm today, Special Assistant to PM on Media Iftikhar Durrani announced on Twitter.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted around 6pm that Khan would address the nation "shortly".

The information minister did not state what the prime minister is likely to talk about in his address.

State-run PTV also said it would broadcast an "important message" from the prime minister at 7:45pm.

Khan's anticipated address comes a day before he is scheduled to leave for China on an official visit. According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will depart for China at midnight on November 1.

The premier has communicated with the people through televised addresses several times since his election to the top office. In his speeches, Khan has shed light on various issues of national importance.

His last address to the nation was on Wednesday last week, when Khan reassured the public regarding the steps taken by his government to tackle the economic hardships faced by the country.

The prime minister, whose address came soon after he returned from a visit to Saudi Arabia, had described the $6 billion bailout package by the Kingdom as a big relief for Pakistan and vowed to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Yemen to end their ongoing conflict.

Khan had said he also expected Saudi Arabia-like monetary assistance from two other friendly countries after which the government might not need to seek as big a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as had been planned earlier.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Khan
Oct 31, 2018 06:38pm

too many of back to back addresses to the nation is. counter productive

Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Oct 31, 2018 07:06pm

All talk and no action makes jack a dull boy

Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 31, 2018 07:07pm

Continuous communication is key for an effective framework. No matter which segment it should relate to...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

What’s the deal?

What’s the deal?

It is hard to believe that such a generous Saudi financial package has no costs.

Editorial

IGP Islamabad’s removal
Updated October 31, 2018

IGP Islamabad’s removal

Executive actions must be transparent, based on reasoning that can withstand public scrutiny.
October 31, 2018

PAC tussle

THE Public Accounts Committee is a central plank of parliamentary oversight of the executive; an effective and...
October 31, 2018

Erasing girl students

ON Monday, the KP government announced a ban on any male parliamentarian or officer entering, or being invited as...
Israeli rapprochement?
Updated October 30, 2018

Israeli rapprochement?

It should be remembered that Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians at will.
Updated October 30, 2018

Forum for complaint

IT is a problem of two parts: the ability of the citizenry to lodge complaints, and the government’s ability to...
T20 clean sweep
Updated October 30, 2018

T20 clean sweep

Pakistan has successfully managed to shun the tag of the most unpredictable side in international cricket.