'Do not clash with the state': PM Khan issues stern warning to agitators after Asia Bibi verdict

Dawn.comUpdated October 31, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday issued a stark warning to religiopolitical groups that have been agitating against the Supreme Court verdict to acquit Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death on charges of committing blasphemy.

The premier addressed the matter in a short video message that solely focused on the Asia Bibi verdict and its aftermath. The message was broadcast on state-run PTV.

He sharply criticised the language used by a "small segment" in reaction to the verdict.

He also criticised the protests that broke out, and are still underway, across the country in response to the judgement, saying people's livelihood was being harmed through the roadblocks and demonstrations.

"The kind of language used today... and the narrative that there should be opposition against the judiciary... It is my belief that the principles on which Pakistan was founded, if they are not adhered to Pakistan has no future."

"Our faith is incomplete if we don't love our Prophet [PBUH]," he said.

"Which government can function when people say that kill the judges, do away with the army?

"We are already facing such tough economic hurdles. We have yet to take a day off... we are struggling continuously to uplift the people [and] to improve the conditions of the underprivileged."

Referring to the protesters who have disrupted routine life across the country, he said: "If the Supreme Court does not issue a verdict according to their wishes, will they come out on the roads?

"The people are to bear the brunt of this. The labours who are reliant on daily wages... how will they survive?"

He urged the nation not to allow themselves to be "provoked" by the agitators.

"This is not a service being done for Islam. This is enmity taking place against the country," Khan observed.

In a stern warning to the extremist elements, the prime minister said: "I appeal to these elements... do not clash with the state.

"I appeal to you, don't harm this country in order to [increase your] vote bank.

"If you continue doing this... let me make it clear to you... the state will fulfil its duty [and] protect people's properties and lives.

"We will not allow any vandalism [or] blockage of traffic.

"I appeal to you... do not take the state to a point where it has no option but to take action," he concluded.

Address timing

Special Assistant to PM on Media Iftikhar Durrani had earlier announced on Twitter that Khan would address the nation at 7:45pm today.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted around 6pm that Khan would address the nation "shortly".

The information minister did not state what the prime minister is likely to talk about in his address.

Khan's anticipated address comes a day before he is scheduled to leave for China on an official visit. According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will depart for China at midnight on November 1.

The premier has communicated with the people through televised addresses several times since his election to the top office. In his speeches, Khan has shed light on various issues of national importance.

His last address to the nation was on Wednesday last week, when Khan reassured the public regarding the steps taken by his government to tackle the economic hardships faced by the country.

More to follow.

