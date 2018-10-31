DAWN.COM

Police constable sentenced to death for sexually abusing children in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahUpdated October 31, 2018

The convict was taken into custody on complaints of the victims' parents. — File
A sessions court in Quetta on Wednesday sentenced a police constable to death on charges of sexual abuse of children.

The convict, Tayyab Raza Kazmi, was arrested by police for sexually abusing three children in Police Lines area of Quetta. Cases were registered against him in 2015, police said.

According to the judgement announced by Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ali Mubeen, Kazmi has been handed death sentence on two counts.

The convict, who is a police constable, was taken into custody on complaints of the victims' parents.

The trial had lasted for almost three years. The suspect was convicted by the court after evidence proved his abuse of children.

Following the verdict, police shifted the convict to District Jail Quetta.

