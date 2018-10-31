PM Khan meets Iran's foreign minister to discuss 'key issues'

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest, Radio Pakistan reported.

This was Zarif's second visit to Pakistan in two months.

According to Radio Pakistan, among the host of issues discussed, the two leaders also deliberated on the recovery of 12 Iranian border security guards kidnapped by militants a fortnight ago from a post in Iran's Mirjaveh region close to the Balochistan border.

Jaish al-Adl, a terrorist group operating in the region, has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. Iranian leaders believe that the kidnappers transferred the guards to Pakistan after taking them hostage.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had welcomed his Irani counterpart to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a tweet shared by the Government of Pakistan, the two discussed "issues of mutual interest, including ways to enhance cooperation".