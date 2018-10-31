Parliament, other institutions should stand with the Supreme Court: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday urged all the national institutions to stand with the Supreme Court of Pakistan on its decision to acquit Asia Bibi.

"The Supreme Court is our national institution. All other institutions, including the National Assembly, should stand with the Supreme Court," he said in a statement. "We cannot run the country from the streets. We can [only] run this country according to the Constitution and law."

Bilawal is the first party head to come out in support of the SC's verdict. Earlier, party members Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar also lauded the judgement.

The top court in the morning acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges. Soon after, protests erupted across multiple cities on the call of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, a religio-political party headed by Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-i-Islami's (JI) Islamabad chapter also issued a call for protest against the verdict.

Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed across Punjab and Sindh to maintain the law and order situation.

