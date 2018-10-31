DAWN.COM

NA session underway, Shahbaz asks PM Khan to elaborate who asked for an NRO

Amir Wasim | Dawn.comUpdated October 31, 2018

Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif at the NA session. — DawnNewsTV
Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, while addressing a session of the National Assembly today, asked who had asked for an NRO.

The PML-N president asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to elaborate on the name of the person who had asked for an NRO, and when such an incident had occurred.

Shahbaz added thaf if the premier could prove he had asked for an NRO, he would quit politics forever.

"I am a servant of Pakistan, I won't take any u-turn," Shahbaz said.

The PML-N president also took aim at the government's decision to increase gas and electricity prices.

He alleged that the government had come to power through a rigged election and had lost credibility in the eyes of the public in a very short time.

The Leader of the Opposition referred to PM Khan as an "absconder", and criticised him for not coming to the House.

Shahbaz pointed out that although PM Khan had claimed he would come to the NA to respond to statements like the British premier, he had not stuck to his word.

He said that there was an "unholy alliance" between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The PML-N leader added that PM Khan had previously also been accused by NAB and inquired in what capacity the body's chairman had met the premier.

He asked if the NAB chairman had met PM Khan in the capacity of a suspect or as the Leader of the House, and said that if it was as a suspect then he should also meet Shahbaz in jail.

The PML-N leader criticised NAB for issuing a fresh list of those who were facing investigations.

Shahbaz added that he wasn't afraid of jails, as he and his family had faced such situations in the past as well.

More details to follow

Comments (3)

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 31, 2018 01:28pm

In my view, national assembly is being used to seek divert attention from real corruption issues and seeking cheap publicity through different means. Whereas, NA should be used to address main issues of corruption control, amending laws to improve, education, health care, how to control population and ways to fulfilling deprived people's basic requirements like providing clean water and jobs opportunities to all citizens, etc. Instead, time is wasted on personal interests and how to safeguarding looted money and overseas assets.

Ali
Oct 31, 2018 01:40pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani totally agreed

Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Oct 31, 2018 01:59pm

"Shahbaz added that he wasn't afraid of jails".. Yes we know that you do not afraid of...if u were than you would never able to do corruption with both hands...

