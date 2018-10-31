DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC summons Fawad Chaudhry for 'irresponsible' statement about Islamabad IGP transfer

Haseeb BhattiUpdated October 31, 2018

Email

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. — Photo/File
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. — Photo/File

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Wednesday summoned Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for his "irresponsible" and "double meaning remarks" about the recent transfer of Islamabad's inspector general of police (IGP).

During the hearing of a case pertaining to IGP Jan Mohammad's transfer, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar lashed out at Fawad and said that the minister should appear before the court and offer a "clarification of his statement".

"Fawad Chaudhry gave an irresponsible statement," said CJP Mian Saqib Nisar.

Yesterday, Fawad had declared that the prime minister — who is the chief executive of the country — had the authority to suspend police officers who were insubordinate.

The information minister had also questioned the point of electing a prime minister if he couldn't even remove an officer over "legitimate complaints". He added that the government will present its arguments in the SC and will follow the latter's verdict.

During today's hearing of the case, CJP Nisar claimed that Fawad had "talked about the judiciary behind the scenes" and added that he will "look into it". He also responded to the information minister's claim that the prime minister had "executive powers and he [PM] will use them", saying that the government should use its authority "responsibly".

"He [Fawad] said that the IGP is bound to receive calls [of ministers]. Tomorrow he will say that the chief justice is also bound to receive phone calls," Justice Nisar said.

"How can a minister say that an IGP is bound to receive phone calls [of ministers]?"

He further said that "those who say that Supreme Court has no authority should appear before the court".

"Supreme Court had removed a prime minister because of the authority granted to it by the Constitution."

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, who is the brother of the information minister, was also present in court and apologised to the court on Fawad's behalf. However, the CJP turned it down and told Faisal to call his brother to court and clarify his statements.

"Faisal, call your brother so he can explain why he gave such statements," the CJP ordered.

Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati — who allegedly influenced the transfer of IGP Mohammad — was also summoned to the court.

Addressing the matter of IGP Mohammad's transfer, Justice Nisar asked the "situation in which the IGP was transferred".

The attorney general (AG), who was present in court today, said that the "plan to remove Islamabad IGP was launched on Sept 1".

"I will not hide anything from the court, I will present the truth," the AG declared. He added that the transfer took place "after consideration". He also said that he had submitted the pictures and video clips of the meetings that took place between the IGP and state minister for Interior in court.

The secretaries of interior ministry and establishment division were also present in court.

Justice Nisar ordered that the clips of Chaudhry and Swati's statements should also be submitted in court. The hearing has been adjourned until 11.30am.

Controversial transfer

Last week, IGP Mohammad, a retired lieutenant and a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), was posted out from the force and his services were surrendered to the Establishment Division. He is currently in Malaysia on ex-Pakistan leave to attend a course, and will return on November 5.

Soon after his transfer, local media reported that Mohammad had been transferred because he did not receive Swati's calls. The news was rubbished by the government's Fake News Buster Twitter account, that quoted the Interior Ministry spokesman who termed the news as "baseless".

The reports did catch the attention of the Supreme Court, that suspended the IGP's 'unlawful transfer'.

More to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

1000 characters
khanm
Oct 31, 2018 11:08am

indeed... every man must know his limitations.. but one must not limit their challenges... good luck

Recommend 0
sara
Oct 31, 2018 11:09am

Fawad Chaudry has no control over his speech. He utters irresponsibly and is turning out to be a liability for PTI.

Recommend 0
Omer
Oct 31, 2018 11:18am

Please get rid of Fawad Ch. He is a disgrace to federal cabinet. We need a responsible person to be spokesperson for the government.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Oct 31, 2018 11:23am

Only an authority in line with the constitution...

Recommend 0
El Cid
Oct 31, 2018 11:24am

@Omer On the contrary is just the right person for the job.

Recommend 0
Najum
Oct 31, 2018 11:25am

Fawad needs to go.

Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Oct 31, 2018 11:27am

IK needs to change three people ASAP: UA, FC & SB! IK's credibility is at stake!

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 31, 2018 11:28am

That’s why wise man says think before speak.

Recommend 0
spectator
Oct 31, 2018 11:36am

someone must stop this bad mouth

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 31, 2018 11:36am

So I don't get it - how was a person outside the country supposed to receive a phone call from a minister and act on it?

Recommend 0
Shib
Oct 31, 2018 11:38am

@El Cid totally agree .......to handle these corrupt politicians.,.

Recommend 0
SajjadX
Oct 31, 2018 11:48am

He should be disqualified for contempt of court even if he apologises.

Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 31, 2018 12:00pm

@SajjadX the contempt standard should be rarely invoked - SCO should not meddle in every issue suo mito - let cases flow through the lower courts// focus on empowering the lower courts.

Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 31, 2018 12:05pm

He is a brave and honest politician

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 31, 2018 12:14pm

This is why it is said that 'think carefully before you open your mouth', because irresponsible and silly comments can have adverse consequences. In my view, CJP should focus his attention on other more serious cases relating to corruption and fake accounts and resolve them quickly without unnecessary delays.

Recommend 0
Nawaz
Oct 31, 2018 12:18pm

Ministers must think before speaking.

The way Supreme court has backed up and supported police officials in some high profile cases should wake up their conscience and make them sort out the mess in their department. If they do so, there will be no need for a commission/taskforce set up to sort out police.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Oct 31, 2018 12:21pm

Nawaz Sharif had made a valid point when he said each organ of the government must work within its own sphere .......

Recommend 0
MA
Oct 31, 2018 12:25pm

The PM along with Shehryar Afridi trying to fix this, but seems no one wants things to be fixed- so why complain about Gov not fulfilling ?

Recommend 0
Zahid
Oct 31, 2018 12:33pm

fawad chaudary is a complete disgrace

Recommend 0
AD
Oct 31, 2018 12:35pm

Too many authorities won't let government function.

Recommend 0
Irfañ abbasi
Oct 31, 2018 12:35pm

Fawad is right. If the Prime Minister whether it be Nawz, Gilani or Imran cannot transfer a government official then what Is the worth of the post of PM. If CJ is not satisfied with his registrar shall he not transfer him to appoint a man of his liking. Shall any body dare to question him.

Recommend 0
Petere
Oct 31, 2018 12:37pm

Lets see if he he get same treatment as others recently !

Recommend 0
Jawad Arshad
Oct 31, 2018 12:37pm

Just go and say sorry, easy to come out of this in Pak.

Recommend 0
Irfan
Oct 31, 2018 12:38pm

Musharraf man in trouble.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 31, 2018 12:46pm

Send him behind bars without any chance of apology or bail. That is the only way to stop others from wasting time and money of the court and people on such frivolities. See to it that he is not treated like a prince in prison. That would cut down on the number of would be martyrs for his cause in the future as well.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

What’s the deal?

What’s the deal?

It is hard to believe that such a generous Saudi financial package has no costs.

Editorial

IGP Islamabad’s removal
Updated October 31, 2018

IGP Islamabad’s removal

Executive actions must be transparent, based on reasoning that can withstand public scrutiny.
October 31, 2018

PAC tussle

THE Public Accounts Committee is a central plank of parliamentary oversight of the executive; an effective and...
October 31, 2018

Erasing girl students

ON Monday, the KP government announced a ban on any male parliamentarian or officer entering, or being invited as...
Israeli rapprochement?
Updated October 30, 2018

Israeli rapprochement?

It should be remembered that Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians at will.
Updated October 30, 2018

Forum for complaint

IT is a problem of two parts: the ability of the citizenry to lodge complaints, and the government’s ability to...
T20 clean sweep
Updated October 30, 2018

T20 clean sweep

Pakistan has successfully managed to shun the tag of the most unpredictable side in international cricket.