SC summons Fawad Chaudhry for 'irresponsible' statement about Islamabad IGP transfer
The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Wednesday summoned Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for his "irresponsible" and "double meaning remarks" about the recent transfer of Islamabad's inspector general of police (IGP).
During the hearing of a case pertaining to IGP Jan Mohammad's transfer, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar lashed out at Fawad and said that the minister should appear before the court and offer a "clarification of his statement".
"Fawad Chaudhry gave an irresponsible statement," said CJP Mian Saqib Nisar.
Yesterday, Fawad had declared that the prime minister — who is the chief executive of the country — had the authority to suspend police officers who were insubordinate.
The information minister had also questioned the point of electing a prime minister if he couldn't even remove an officer over "legitimate complaints". He added that the government will present its arguments in the SC and will follow the latter's verdict.
During today's hearing of the case, CJP Nisar claimed that Fawad had "talked about the judiciary behind the scenes" and added that he will "look into it". He also responded to the information minister's claim that the prime minister had "executive powers and he [PM] will use them", saying that the government should use its authority "responsibly".
"He [Fawad] said that the IGP is bound to receive calls [of ministers]. Tomorrow he will say that the chief justice is also bound to receive phone calls," Justice Nisar said.
"How can a minister say that an IGP is bound to receive phone calls [of ministers]?"
He further said that "those who say that Supreme Court has no authority should appear before the court".
"Supreme Court had removed a prime minister because of the authority granted to it by the Constitution."
Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, who is the brother of the information minister, was also present in court and apologised to the court on Fawad's behalf. However, the CJP turned it down and told Faisal to call his brother to court and clarify his statements.
"Faisal, call your brother so he can explain why he gave such statements," the CJP ordered.
Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati — who allegedly influenced the transfer of IGP Mohammad — was also summoned to the court.
Addressing the matter of IGP Mohammad's transfer, Justice Nisar asked the "situation in which the IGP was transferred".
The attorney general (AG), who was present in court today, said that the "plan to remove Islamabad IGP was launched on Sept 1".
"I will not hide anything from the court, I will present the truth," the AG declared. He added that the transfer took place "after consideration". He also said that he had submitted the pictures and video clips of the meetings that took place between the IGP and state minister for Interior in court.
The secretaries of interior ministry and establishment division were also present in court.
Justice Nisar ordered that the clips of Chaudhry and Swati's statements should also be submitted in court. The hearing has been adjourned until 11.30am.
Controversial transfer
Last week, IGP Mohammad, a retired lieutenant and a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), was posted out from the force and his services were surrendered to the Establishment Division. He is currently in Malaysia on ex-Pakistan leave to attend a course, and will return on November 5.
Soon after his transfer, local media reported that Mohammad had been transferred because he did not receive Swati's calls. The news was rubbished by the government's Fake News Buster Twitter account, that quoted the Interior Ministry spokesman who termed the news as "baseless".
The reports did catch the attention of the Supreme Court, that suspended the IGP's 'unlawful transfer'.
More to follow.
Comments (25)
indeed... every man must know his limitations.. but one must not limit their challenges... good luck
Fawad Chaudry has no control over his speech. He utters irresponsibly and is turning out to be a liability for PTI.
Please get rid of Fawad Ch. He is a disgrace to federal cabinet. We need a responsible person to be spokesperson for the government.
Only an authority in line with the constitution...
@Omer On the contrary is just the right person for the job.
Fawad needs to go.
IK needs to change three people ASAP: UA, FC & SB! IK's credibility is at stake!
That’s why wise man says think before speak.
someone must stop this bad mouth
So I don't get it - how was a person outside the country supposed to receive a phone call from a minister and act on it?
@El Cid totally agree .......to handle these corrupt politicians.,.
He should be disqualified for contempt of court even if he apologises.
@SajjadX the contempt standard should be rarely invoked - SCO should not meddle in every issue suo mito - let cases flow through the lower courts// focus on empowering the lower courts.
He is a brave and honest politician
This is why it is said that 'think carefully before you open your mouth', because irresponsible and silly comments can have adverse consequences. In my view, CJP should focus his attention on other more serious cases relating to corruption and fake accounts and resolve them quickly without unnecessary delays.
Ministers must think before speaking.
The way Supreme court has backed up and supported police officials in some high profile cases should wake up their conscience and make them sort out the mess in their department. If they do so, there will be no need for a commission/taskforce set up to sort out police.
Nawaz Sharif had made a valid point when he said each organ of the government must work within its own sphere .......
The PM along with Shehryar Afridi trying to fix this, but seems no one wants things to be fixed- so why complain about Gov not fulfilling ?
fawad chaudary is a complete disgrace
Too many authorities won't let government function.
Fawad is right. If the Prime Minister whether it be Nawz, Gilani or Imran cannot transfer a government official then what Is the worth of the post of PM. If CJ is not satisfied with his registrar shall he not transfer him to appoint a man of his liking. Shall any body dare to question him.
Lets see if he he get same treatment as others recently !
Just go and say sorry, easy to come out of this in Pak.
Musharraf man in trouble.
Send him behind bars without any chance of apology or bail. That is the only way to stop others from wasting time and money of the court and people on such frivolities. See to it that he is not treated like a prince in prison. That would cut down on the number of would be martyrs for his cause in the future as well.