SC summons Fawad Chaudhry for 'irresponsible' statement about Islamabad IGP transfer

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Wednesday summoned Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for his "irresponsible" and "double meaning remarks" about the recent transfer of Islamabad's inspector general of police (IGP).

During the hearing of a case pertaining to IGP Jan Mohammad's transfer, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar lashed out at Fawad and said that the minister should appear before the court and offer a "clarification of his statement".

"Fawad Chaudhry gave an irresponsible statement," said CJP Mian Saqib Nisar.

Yesterday, Fawad had declared that the prime minister — who is the chief executive of the country — had the authority to suspend police officers who were insubordinate.

The information minister had also questioned the point of electing a prime minister if he couldn't even remove an officer over "legitimate complaints". He added that the government will present its arguments in the SC and will follow the latter's verdict.

During today's hearing of the case, CJP Nisar claimed that Fawad had "talked about the judiciary behind the scenes" and added that he will "look into it". He also responded to the information minister's claim that the prime minister had "executive powers and he [PM] will use them", saying that the government should use its authority "responsibly".

"He [Fawad] said that the IGP is bound to receive calls [of ministers]. Tomorrow he will say that the chief justice is also bound to receive phone calls," Justice Nisar said.

"How can a minister say that an IGP is bound to receive phone calls [of ministers]?"

He further said that "those who say that Supreme Court has no authority should appear before the court".

"Supreme Court had removed a prime minister because of the authority granted to it by the Constitution."

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, who is the brother of the information minister, was also present in court and apologised to the court on Fawad's behalf. However, the CJP turned it down and told Faisal to call his brother to court and clarify his statements.

"Faisal, call your brother so he can explain why he gave such statements," the CJP ordered.

Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati — who allegedly influenced the transfer of IGP Mohammad — was also summoned to the court.

Addressing the matter of IGP Mohammad's transfer, Justice Nisar asked the "situation in which the IGP was transferred".

The attorney general (AG), who was present in court today, said that the "plan to remove Islamabad IGP was launched on Sept 1".

"I will not hide anything from the court, I will present the truth," the AG declared. He added that the transfer took place "after consideration". He also said that he had submitted the pictures and video clips of the meetings that took place between the IGP and state minister for Interior in court.

The secretaries of interior ministry and establishment division were also present in court.

Justice Nisar ordered that the clips of Chaudhry and Swati's statements should also be submitted in court. The hearing has been adjourned until 11.30am.

Controversial transfer

Last week, IGP Mohammad, a retired lieutenant and a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), was posted out from the force and his services were surrendered to the Establishment Division. He is currently in Malaysia on ex-Pakistan leave to attend a course, and will return on November 5.

Soon after his transfer, local media reported that Mohammad had been transferred because he did not receive Swati's calls. The news was rubbished by the government's Fake News Buster Twitter account, that quoted the Interior Ministry spokesman who termed the news as "baseless".

The reports did catch the attention of the Supreme Court, that suspended the IGP's 'unlawful transfer'.

More to follow.