Family arrested for trespassing on Azam Swati’s farmhouse freed

Munawer AzeemUpdated October 31, 2018

RELATIVES of the arrested family address a press conference on Tuesday. — White Star
ISLAMABAD: The family that was arrested for trespassing on Minister for Science and Technology Azam Khan Swati’s farmhouse was released on Tuesday after a day’s detention in Adiala jail.

Police sources confirmed the release of Niaz Mohammad, his wife, two sons and a daughter.

They further added that the release came about after a settlement was reached between the minister and the detained family.

Both parties submitted their statements on the settlement in the court of the concerned magistrate. Following the agreement, the family was set free.

Earlier in the day, notables of the Bajaur Agency had given the government three days to sack Minister for Science and Technology Mohammad Azam Khan Swati for beating, registering a case against and arresting five of a family for trespassing into his land.

Addressing a news conference, former MNA Sahibzada Haroon Rasheed demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan take action against the federal minister.

“We have [the support of] hundreds of thousands of people, including residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who we will ask to conduct a sit-in outside the minister’s house,” he said.

He said the sit-in will be staged outside the minister’s farmhouse and that notable and elders of the Bajaur Agency will hold a jirga on Wednesday to devise a strategy.

Mr Rasheed said that a slum dweller, Niaz Mohammad, his wife, 18-year-old daughter and two sons were arrested and put behind bars when their buffalo entered the minister’s land.

Niaz Mohammad is a labourer who works in a shop in Aabpara and is paid Rs12,000 per month, the former MNA said, adding that the minister’s servants beat the family up and confiscated their animal.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2018

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Asif
Oct 31, 2018 09:49am

PTI dodges another bullet.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Oct 31, 2018 09:50am

Lets see when the SC will take action against the minister, the matter was highlighted by timely intervention, now its shame for the PM and the minister that they indulge the whole family in false cases

Recommend 0
optimist
Oct 31, 2018 09:55am

Test for IK. Minister is still living in "before change" period and should be sacked for this criminal act which is ongoing since last 70 years.

Recommend 0
Love_Pakistan
Oct 31, 2018 09:59am

shame ...

Recommend 0
Unknows
Oct 31, 2018 10:23am

Thry could be killed but in #nayapakistan they only beaten and sent to jail

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 31, 2018 10:33am

What an unequal struggle!

Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 31, 2018 10:42am

If true this minsiter needs to be removed

Recommend 0
Ahram
Oct 31, 2018 10:58am

Till you make suffer and accountable these people will keep on beating, torturing and humiliating everyone below them.

Recommend 0
Najum
Oct 31, 2018 11:03am

Naya Pakistan is degenerating faster than the Old Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 31, 2018 11:08am

Not a dignified step taken by Azam Swati to detain the family for such a trivial matter. What a shame

Recommend 0
Raheem Uddeen
Oct 31, 2018 11:13am

Imran Khan has a good chance to set example by punishing his own party wrong doer bringing bad name for his government, if he is found guilty.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 31, 2018 11:22am

Let the truth come out in the court and justice without any pressure be done. The court must send any persons who consider themselves to be over and above the laws of the country behind bars. Sending a clear message to the offenders will stop others from behaving as they own the people of the country.

Recommend 0

