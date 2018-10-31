Family arrested for trespassing on Azam Swati’s farmhouse freed

ISLAMABAD: The family that was arrested for trespassing on Minister for Science and Technology Azam Khan Swati’s farmhouse was released on Tuesday after a day’s detention in Adiala jail.

Police sources confirmed the release of Niaz Mohammad, his wife, two sons and a daughter.

They further added that the release came about after a settlement was reached between the minister and the detained family.

Both parties submitted their statements on the settlement in the court of the concerned magistrate. Following the agreement, the family was set free.

Earlier in the day, notables of the Bajaur Agency had given the government three days to sack Minister for Science and Technology Mohammad Azam Khan Swati for beating, registering a case against and arresting five of a family for trespassing into his land.

Addressing a news conference, former MNA Sahibzada Haroon Rasheed demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan take action against the federal minister.

“We have [the support of] hundreds of thousands of people, including residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who we will ask to conduct a sit-in outside the minister’s house,” he said.

He said the sit-in will be staged outside the minister’s farmhouse and that notable and elders of the Bajaur Agency will hold a jirga on Wednesday to devise a strategy.

Mr Rasheed said that a slum dweller, Niaz Mohammad, his wife, 18-year-old daughter and two sons were arrested and put behind bars when their buffalo entered the minister’s land.

Niaz Mohammad is a labourer who works in a shop in Aabpara and is paid Rs12,000 per month, the former MNA said, adding that the minister’s servants beat the family up and confiscated their animal.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2018