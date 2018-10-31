Family arrested for trespassing on Azam Swati’s farmhouse freed
ISLAMABAD: The family that was arrested for trespassing on Minister for Science and Technology Azam Khan Swati’s farmhouse was released on Tuesday after a day’s detention in Adiala jail.
Police sources confirmed the release of Niaz Mohammad, his wife, two sons and a daughter.
They further added that the release came about after a settlement was reached between the minister and the detained family.
Both parties submitted their statements on the settlement in the court of the concerned magistrate. Following the agreement, the family was set free.
Earlier in the day, notables of the Bajaur Agency had given the government three days to sack Minister for Science and Technology Mohammad Azam Khan Swati for beating, registering a case against and arresting five of a family for trespassing into his land.
Addressing a news conference, former MNA Sahibzada Haroon Rasheed demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan take action against the federal minister.
“We have [the support of] hundreds of thousands of people, including residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who we will ask to conduct a sit-in outside the minister’s house,” he said.
He said the sit-in will be staged outside the minister’s farmhouse and that notable and elders of the Bajaur Agency will hold a jirga on Wednesday to devise a strategy.
Mr Rasheed said that a slum dweller, Niaz Mohammad, his wife, 18-year-old daughter and two sons were arrested and put behind bars when their buffalo entered the minister’s land.
Niaz Mohammad is a labourer who works in a shop in Aabpara and is paid Rs12,000 per month, the former MNA said, adding that the minister’s servants beat the family up and confiscated their animal.
Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2018
Comments (12)
PTI dodges another bullet.
Lets see when the SC will take action against the minister, the matter was highlighted by timely intervention, now its shame for the PM and the minister that they indulge the whole family in false cases
Test for IK. Minister is still living in "before change" period and should be sacked for this criminal act which is ongoing since last 70 years.
shame ...
Thry could be killed but in #nayapakistan they only beaten and sent to jail
What an unequal struggle!
If true this minsiter needs to be removed
Till you make suffer and accountable these people will keep on beating, torturing and humiliating everyone below them.
Naya Pakistan is degenerating faster than the Old Pakistan.
Not a dignified step taken by Azam Swati to detain the family for such a trivial matter. What a shame
Imran Khan has a good chance to set example by punishing his own party wrong doer bringing bad name for his government, if he is found guilty.
Let the truth come out in the court and justice without any pressure be done. The court must send any persons who consider themselves to be over and above the laws of the country behind bars. Sending a clear message to the offenders will stop others from behaving as they own the people of the country.