DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Prices of petroleum products may increase by up to Rs13

Khaleeq KianiUpdated October 31, 2018

Email

Petrol prices to increase because of steep currency depreciation. — Photo/File
Petrol prices to increase because of steep currency depreciation. — Photo/File

ISLAMABAD: Prices of all petroleum products are expected to increase by up to Rs13 per litre because of steep currency depreciation and higher international oil prices.

A senior petroleum division official said a summary from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for an increase in oil prices for the month of November had reached the finance ministry. Ogra’s working paper for the price increase is based on the existing tax rates and average import costs paid by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) in October.

The finance ministry will announce the revised rates of petroleum products with the approval of the prime minister on Wednesday. Finance Minister Asad Umar has already hinted at increasing oil prices, saying the government has minimised taxes on petroleum products to protect the common man, but the prices are still going up and need to be looked into.

Based on the existing rate of general sales tax and petroleum levy, Ogra has worked out about Rs13.10 per litre increase in ex-depot price of high speed diesel (HSD) to Rs119.67 from Rs106.57, up by 12.3pc. The price of petrol has been proposed to go up by Rs9 to Rs101.83 per litre from Rs92.83, up by about 9.7pc.

The price of kerosene been worked out to go up by Rs6.47 to Rs90 per litre from Rs83.50 and that of light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs6.48 to Rs82.44 per litre from Rs75.96.

The government had last month kept the prices of all petroleum products uncha­nged despite an average increase of Rs4 per litre proposed by Ogra. The government had slightly reduced tax rates on the products with the expectation that oil prices in the international market might come down which did not materialise. Also, the first week of October saw a steep devaluation of local currency, which will now be a major factor for price increase.

The official said the government still had the cushion to maintain diesel price which had an inflationary impact across the economy. This is important given the recent increase in electricity and gas prices with inflationary contribution. On the other hand, the government could shift the burden to petrol prices to make up for the revenue loss. This, he said, could be easily done by rationalising general sales tax on both products.

The prices of petroleum products have generally been on the rise since early 2017, except a couple of reductions.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A poet’s war

A poet’s war

On Armistice Day, Owen’s family received the dreaded telegram.

Editorial

October 31, 2018

IGP Islamabad’s removal

JUDGING by recent events, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long-held assertions about upholding the independence of...
October 30, 2018

Forum for complaint

IT is a problem of two parts: the ability of the citizenry to lodge complaints, and the government’s ability to...
October 31, 2018

PAC tussle

THE Public Accounts Committee is a central plank of parliamentary oversight of the executive; an effective and...
Israeli rapprochement?
Updated October 30, 2018

Israeli rapprochement?

It should be remembered that Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians at will.
October 31, 2018

Erasing girl students

ON Monday, the KP government announced a ban on any male parliamentarian or officer entering, or being invited as...
T20 clean sweep
Updated October 30, 2018

T20 clean sweep

Pakistan has successfully managed to shun the tag of the most unpredictable side in international cricket.