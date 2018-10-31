DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Iranian FM arrives to discuss issue of abducted border guards

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 31, 2018

Email

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. — Photo/File
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. — Photo/File

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif reached here on Tuesday night on an unscheduled trip to follow up on the issue of abducted border guards and discuss “certain regional developments”, according to diplomatic sources.

Mr Zarif, besides holding a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, is expected to call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa during his one-day trip.

Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost met FM Qureshi on Tuesday to discuss the hurriedly planned trip of Mr Zarif. Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted: “Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan called on FM at MoFA today #pakiranbrotherhood.”

A diplomatic source said the efforts for recovery of the abducted guards are on the top of Mr Zarif’s agenda. About 12 Iranian border guards were kidnapped by militants a fortnight ago from a post in Mirjaveh region close to the border with Pakistan’s Balochistan province. Jaish al-Adl, a terrorist group operating in the region, had claimed responsibility for their kidnapping. Iranian leaders believe that the militants transferred the guards to Pakistan after taking them hostage.

Mr Zarif and Mr Qureshi had earlier spoken over the phone regarding the matter immediately after the incident. During the conversation on that occasion, he had requested the Pakistani government to enhance security along the border by increasing troops deployment and other measures.

The Iranian foreign minister had also urged the Pakistani authorities to act swiftly to recover the hostages and arrest the elements behind the terrorist incident in accordance with “the previous understandings” between the two countries.

Similarly Iran’s top military commander Maj Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri had also after the incident called Gen Bajwa to urge intensification of efforts for search and rescue of kidnapped Iranian border guards.

Meanwhile, a source said the visiting foreign minister was expected to additionally raise the issue of Israel’s growing contacts with Muslim countries in what is being seen as an attempt to encircle Iran. There have also been rumours of a private Israeli jet visiting Islamabad, which have been strongly denied by the government.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

PAK IRAN RELATIONS
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A poet’s war

A poet’s war

On Armistice Day, Owen’s family received the dreaded telegram.

Editorial

October 31, 2018

IGP Islamabad’s removal

JUDGING by recent events, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long-held assertions about upholding the independence of...
October 30, 2018

Forum for complaint

IT is a problem of two parts: the ability of the citizenry to lodge complaints, and the government’s ability to...
October 31, 2018

PAC tussle

THE Public Accounts Committee is a central plank of parliamentary oversight of the executive; an effective and...
Israeli rapprochement?
Updated October 30, 2018

Israeli rapprochement?

It should be remembered that Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians at will.
October 31, 2018

Erasing girl students

ON Monday, the KP government announced a ban on any male parliamentarian or officer entering, or being invited as...
T20 clean sweep
Updated October 30, 2018

T20 clean sweep

Pakistan has successfully managed to shun the tag of the most unpredictable side in international cricket.