Supreme Court acquits Asia Bibi, orders immediate release

AFP | Haseeb BhattiUpdated October 30, 2018

Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, accused of blasphemy in June 2009 and sentenced to death a year later. ─ Reuters/File
The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges, after accepting her appeal against her sentence.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel had reserved its ruling on Asia Bibi's final legal appeal against execution (Asia Bibi v. The State, etc) on October 8.

The appeal, accepted by SC in 2015, challenged the Lahore High Court’s October 2014 verdict upholding a trial court’s November 2010 decision sentencing Bibi to death for committing blasphemy in 2009.

"The appeal is allowed. She has been acquitted. The judgement of high court as well as trial court is reversed. Her conviction is set aside," said Justice Nisar in the ruling.

"Her conviction is set aside and she is to be relieved forthwith if not required in other charges," he added.

The 56-page detailed judgement has been authored by CJP Nisar, with a separate concurrent opinion note from Justice Khosa.

"Tolerance is the basic principle of Islam," the top judge read out, noting that the religion condemns injustice and oppression.

"It is a well settled principle of law that one who makes an assertion has to prove it. Thus, the onus rests on the prosecution to prove guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt throughout the trial," noted the top judge in the order. "Presumption of innocence remains throughout the case until such time the prosecution on the evidence satisfies the court beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty of the offence alleged against him.

"[...] The expression 'proof beyond reasonable doubt' is of fundamental importance to the criminal justice: it is one of the principles which seeks to ensure that no innocent person is convicted.

"Keeping in mind the evidence produced by the prosecution against the alleged blasphemy committed by the appellant, the prosecution has categorically failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt," concluded the chief justice.

The court also noted that "it is not for the individuals, or a gathering (mob), to decide as to whether any act falling within the purview of Section 295-C has been committed or not, because as stated earlier, it is the mandate of the court to make such decision after conducting a fully qualified trial and on the basis of credible evidence brought before it".

The CJP ended the judgement with a hadith of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) on the rights of minorities.

Justice Khosa, in his note, said: "Blasphemy is a serious offence but the insult of the appellant’s religion and religious sensibilities by the complainant party and then mixing truth with falsehood in the name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was also not short of being blasphemous."

Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa, a lawyer for one of the plaintiffs, rejected the verdict, saying Bibi had confessed to making derogatory remarks against the prophet to seek pardon.

Bibi's lawyer Saiful Mulook told AFP: "The verdict has shown that the poor, the minorities and the lowest segments of society can get justice in this country despite its shortcomings. This is the biggest and happiest day of my life.

Bibi appeared to be in state of disbelief after hearing the decision from her lawyer.

"I can't believe what I am hearing, will I go out now? Will they let me out, really?" Bibi told AFP by phone from prison after the ruling. "I just don't know what to say, I am very happy, I can't believe it."

Bibi's husband also hailed the verdict. "I am very happy. My children are very happy. We are grateful to God. We are grateful to the judges for giving us justice. We knew that she is innocent," said Ashiq Masih.

"My wife spent so many years in jail and we hope that we will soon be together in a peaceful place," he added.

Shortly after the ruling, hundreds blocked a key road linking Rawalpindi with Islamabad. People are also gathering for protests in Karachi and Peshawar. Similar rallies are being held elsewhere as police urge demonstrators to disperse peacefully.

Amnesty International's Deputy South Asia Director Omar Waraich described the SC decision as a "landmark verdict".

"For the past eight years, Asia Bibi's life languished in limbo. The message must go out that the blasphemy laws will no longer be used to persecute the country's most vulnerable minorities."

High security

The decision to take stringent security measures in the capital was made after a number of meetings held to thrash out a strategy to deal with any unforeseen situation after the verdict.

On Oct 13 this year, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, a religio-political party headed by Khadim Hussain Rizvi, threatened to “paralyse the country within hours if the Supreme Court sets Asia Bibi free”.

Islamabad was put on high alert on Tuesday night. Extra contingents of police and law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the capital.

Paramilitary troops have been deployed in the capital to prevent protesters from reaching the Supreme Court, where security for the judges was beefed up.

About 300 police personnel, along with paramilitary units, are guarding the SC building, adjacent to Parliament House on Constitution Avenue.

Sources in the administration told Dawn that Rangers and Frontier Constabulary had been called as part of measures to step up security in Islamabad. Security of the Judges Enclave and the Diplomatic Enclave has been handed over to Rangers.

The sources said security personnel had been asked to guard the Red Zone as it houses sensitive installations, including the Supreme Court.

According to the sources, when some senior police officers met officials of the apex court, the law enforcers were asked to adopt security measures for the Supreme Court and other key points.

Allegations against Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi was convicted for blasphemy under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly defaming Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The offence carries the mandatory death penalty under Pakistani law.

The allegations against Bibi were that she made three “defamatory and sarcastic” statements about the Holy Prophet on June 14, 2009 during an argument with three Muslim women while the four of them were picking fruit in a field in Sheikhupura.

She was asked to fetch water, but the Muslim women objected, saying that as a non-Muslim she was unfit to touch the water bowl.

The women later went to a local cleric and accused Bibi of blasphemy against the Holy Prophet, a charge punishable by death under legislation that rights groups say is routinely abused to settle personal vendettas.

Arguments on appeal

During the hearing of Bibi's appeal on Oct 8, the prosecution side, represented by Additional Prosecutor for Punjab Chaudhry Zubair, and Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry from the complainant side had supported each other by arguing that the accused had not denied committing blasphemy or presence of the accused as well as the witnesses at the place of occurrence. Besides, they said, the allegation of a quarrel before the incident in which Bibi was first insulted for being a Christian had also not been proved.

Advocate Saiful Malook, appearing on behalf of Bibi, had argued that the prosecution’s case was replete with infirmities and subsequent improvements and, therefore, the benefit of the doubt should be given to the accused and the entire investigation be declared illegal and unwarranted.

Meanwhile, CJP Nisar had observed that committing blasphemy was the most appalling and spiteful offence, and not only “our laws but the fundamentals of our religion also place strict standards of proof to prove the crime”.

Case history

The prosecution had claimed that Bibi “admitted” making the blasphemous statements at a “public gathering” on June 19, 2009 "while asking for forgiveness".

A trial court convicted Bibi for blasphemy in November 2010 and sentenced her to death. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had upheld her conviction and confirmed her death sentence in October 2014.

She had then challenged the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court, which stayed her execution in July 2015 and admitted her appeal for hearing.

The top court had first taken up the appeal in October 2016, but had to adjourn the matter without hearing after one of the judges recused himself from the SC bench. Two years later, the appeal was heard earlier this month and the CJP Nisar-led bench reserved its verdict.

Bibi's supporters maintain her innocence and insist it was a personal dispute, and the Vatican has called for her release.

In 2011, former Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who spoke out in support of Bibi, was gunned down in broad daylight in Islamabad. His assassin Mumtaz Qadri was executed in 2016 after the court found him guilty of murder.

Detailed judgement on Asia Bibi's appeal

Supreme Court detailed judgement on Asia Bibi's appeal by Dawndotcom on Scribd

Additional reporting by Nasir Iqbal.

Justicefirst
Oct 30, 2018 08:37pm

Please set her free.

Recommend 0
Faran
Oct 30, 2018 08:43pm

If she is not guilty then put the accusers in jail for the whole life.

Recommend 0
Pghosh
Oct 30, 2018 08:44pm

I am afraid, in no way judiciary will be able to set her free.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 30, 2018 08:52pm

Let this woman return to the loving arms of her family.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
say it
Oct 30, 2018 08:55pm

Hope sanity prevails and justice is eventually delivered-this lady has suffered enough on false evidence that does not stack up!

Recommend 0
WaytoGo
Oct 30, 2018 08:58pm

Have mercy on her....

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Oct 30, 2018 09:06pm

One of tough judgment for CJP Nisar

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 30, 2018 09:19pm

my hunch is the sentence will be converted to life sentence. if they acquit it will b a very bold decision. let's hope it's a fair decision n innocent is not hanged if the evidence is otherwise. the judgement should be fair .

Recommend 0
Shehzada Rana
Oct 30, 2018 10:07pm

To set her free after such a long time means a failure of our judiciary system.

Recommend 0
Sehar
Oct 30, 2018 10:22pm

Is there justice ? Case will answer the question

Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 30, 2018 10:45pm

I think our state has done wrong with her.

Recommend 0
gumnam
Oct 30, 2018 10:47pm

Hope that sanity may prevail.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 30, 2018 10:51pm

A very tense verdict to be announced by the SC.

Recommend 0
Khan Sahib Virginia
Oct 30, 2018 10:59pm

Several people have lost their lives wanting to introduce sensibility to this issue. Let there be justice and let there be accountability for those who made these false(?) allegations. It is time we wake up and do right for poor people too just as we do it for the rich and the famous.

Recommend 0
Shabbir
Oct 30, 2018 11:14pm

While law of the land must be respected, each and every benefit of doubt should be given to her. Going to be very important decision, blasphemy law must always stay intact and if someone is found guilty must get punished to set precedent to avoid further incidents.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 30, 2018 11:41pm

I think this judgment will define the course for naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ron
Oct 30, 2018 11:56pm

It is extremely tough decision for CJP

Recommend 0
Anwar
Oct 31, 2018 12:21am

Aasia Bibi's verdict to be announced today, a test case for both SC and PTI.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Oct 31, 2018 12:23am

Dr Arif Alvi is closely watching too.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 31, 2018 12:46am

@Anwar - Why is it "a test case"? Is it the first time SC dealing with any case?

Recommend 0
RUMI
Oct 31, 2018 01:31am

Whatever the outcome is, this is going to be a very big day not only for Asia bibi and her family but for the whole country.

Recommend 0
yash
Oct 31, 2018 01:37am

let not justice be property of zealots.

Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Oct 31, 2018 02:45am

The accusers were biased in the first instance when they told her not to touch the water. This case is built on assumption and coercion. Please spare her life.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 31, 2018 02:48am

The Islam I learned forgives others.

Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Oct 31, 2018 02:52am

The accused comes from an underprivileged class of our society with no education and very little means of survival. She should be given the benefit of doubt.

Recommend 0
Mustaqeem Khan
Oct 31, 2018 03:00am

The accusers are not reliable witnesses; they should be put through a lie detector test or psych assessment to prove that what they heard was exactly what the accused said. This case has highlighted the flaws in our legal system and the abuse of blasphemy laws.

Recommend 0
Ali R.Q.
Oct 31, 2018 03:16am

Many Murderers, Terrorists and Child Rapists don't hang.

Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 31, 2018 03:43am

@AZulfi arif alvi is hiding somewhere.

Recommend 0
Farooq anwar
Oct 31, 2018 03:44am

I wish theveryone justice prevail and the judges not come under pressure of fanatic mullaism

Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 31, 2018 04:01am

We have more urgent problems like bringing corrupt politicians to justice who’s lake of action and corruption has resulted in the death of many Pakistanis through lack of clean water or access to healthcare.

Recommend 0
JD
Oct 31, 2018 05:16am

@Faran She is not guilty of anything. These charges are an absolute shambles. She is more innocent than any of her accusers. She should be set free and her accusers jailed, regardless! You don't imprison someone and condemn them to death for drinking a cup of water!

Recommend 0
Farid
Oct 31, 2018 05:32am

@Gordon D. Walker My friend I belong to this country and now living in Canada. I have decided to never visit this country which means"the land of pure" All these religious bigots who want this poor woman to die ask for every right when they live in the western world. Shame on you bigots.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 31, 2018 06:00am

Pakistan government should abolish capital punishment.

Recommend 0
ZH
Oct 31, 2018 06:20am

@Solomon The King - If the mullahs come out in case Bibi is released, send them to jail and throw away the keys.

Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 31, 2018 06:21am

If she is not found guilty, she will be freed for sure, In that case I am fearfull for CJP, mullahas will start long march and will try to find another mumtaz qadri as they have nothing else to do but spread hate.

Recommend 0
Premsan
Oct 31, 2018 06:31am

Catch 22 situation.

Uphold HC & Lower court verdict,puts diminishing global credibility at stake.

Set free,religious bigots will be at the neck.

Very testing time for judiciary.

Recommend 0
Rana
Oct 31, 2018 06:41am

Blaming and sentencing people on the ground of hearsay with out hard evidence .How is it justice ?

Recommend 0
Larkanavi
Oct 31, 2018 07:23am

Test case for the superior court judges. The outcome will determine whether or not there is light at the end of the tunnel for the country named Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 31, 2018 08:33am

Shows where our society stands & their so called values

Recommend 0
KJ
Oct 31, 2018 08:39am

I am so glad that overwhelming majority of Pakistan are in favor of forgiving her - thank you, the people of Pakistan, for that. There is still a lot of hope for the people despite so many problems that the country is facing - at least people have not forgotten humanity - so pleased to know that!!!

Recommend 0
JamP
Oct 31, 2018 09:28am

@Faran Did they falsely accuse her?

Recommend 0
Aimal
Oct 31, 2018 09:47am

Excellent Judgment. Supreme Court has proved that the law is above personal grudge. Hopefully fanatics will accept the honest verdict.

Recommend 0
Haque
Oct 31, 2018 09:49am

Good decision. Her accusers should be put in jail now.

Recommend 0
Masood
Oct 31, 2018 09:54am

Great to hear the judgement Justice has been served ! But who will give her back her lost years ?

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Oct 31, 2018 09:54am

We are proud of our Judgement system and Judges.

Recommend 0
Vinod Garg
Oct 31, 2018 09:55am

Now her accusers should be put to jail

Recommend 0
Ghosh
Oct 31, 2018 09:58am

Justice delayed is justice denied. Nevertheless, salute to the Judges for finally delivering Justice.

Recommend 0
MG
Oct 31, 2018 09:58am

This is sensible.

Recommend 0
Khaled
Oct 31, 2018 10:00am

Good .

Recommend 0
Khaled
Oct 31, 2018 10:01am

Good, Justice had been done.

Recommend 0
Shabbir
Oct 31, 2018 10:02am

Bravo!

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 31, 2018 10:02am

Good and sound judgement by the honourable court

Recommend 0
Bhartiye
Oct 31, 2018 10:04am

At least aomething good is happening in pakistan.It will set a good precedent.

Recommend 0
The General Mindset
Oct 31, 2018 10:05am

Brave Decision.

Recommend 0
Umer Khan
Oct 31, 2018 10:10am

Justice shall always be served.

Recommend 0
Alla bux
Oct 31, 2018 10:15am

Give her army protection immediately

Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 31, 2018 10:15am

Justice Served. Now Supreme Court makes sure that post her freedom she lives peacefully.

Recommend 0
AliHunzai
Oct 31, 2018 10:16am

Naya Pakistan. Weldone CJP and Imran Khan,

Recommend 0
MUMTAZ SHAH
Oct 31, 2018 10:18am

Brave, well done SC

Recommend 0
B SHYAM SUNDER
Oct 31, 2018 10:27am

That's very heartening

Recommend 0
Skyhawk
Oct 31, 2018 10:28am

Justice will be done, sooner or later.

Recommend 0
luke
Oct 31, 2018 10:31am

@Justicefirst she is free

Recommend 0
RUMI
Oct 31, 2018 10:33am

We Salute Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar.

Recommend 0
Right Voice
Oct 31, 2018 10:35am

Happy day for justice. Now please provide her protection.

Recommend 0
siva
Oct 31, 2018 10:37am

well done CJP.....

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Oct 31, 2018 10:37am

Salman Taseer lost his life for defending Aisa Bibi, but he can now rest in peace.

Recommend 0
Samit
Oct 31, 2018 10:38am

Pakistan judicial system needs a severe humanitarian revamp. You murder a person and pay blood money and are freed. You argue against people and they put a blasphemy charge against you and you are hanged .

Recommend 0
Jing wing
Oct 31, 2018 10:38am

Good one!

Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 31, 2018 10:39am

The capital may have increased security now that she is free please protect her life. We have too many crazys who will go after her and her family.

Recommend 0
umar
Oct 31, 2018 10:40am

Although i was not in favor of Chief Justice's intervention in administrative matters, this decision will definitely earn him loads of respect from sane and peace loving Pakistanis.

Recommend 0
Baber Gul
Oct 31, 2018 10:47am

Salman Taseer your soul would be feeling relieved and worth the effort.

Recommend 0
Jamal Shah
Oct 31, 2018 10:48am

A sigh of relief...

Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Oct 31, 2018 10:51am

At least justice prevail. . Zindabad our superior judges

Recommend 0
Worried
Oct 31, 2018 10:52am

Better scene prevailed.

Recommend 0
Atif
Oct 31, 2018 10:53am

This is the first time that I'm feeling good for CJP. The only positive side of his personality

Recommend 0
Mir Jehan Zeb,MD
Oct 31, 2018 10:55am

Thank you Pakistan Supreme Court. Your reward from the Almighty is assured.

Recommend 0
PrakashG
Oct 31, 2018 10:56am

SC has earned a lot of international respect today.

Recommend 0
NPS
Oct 31, 2018 10:57am

Good news! Hopefully she gets protection she needed.

Recommend 0
Rana
Oct 31, 2018 10:59am

I am on road. And i can clearly see that what is going to happen in the next couple of days.

Recommend 0
Nis
Oct 31, 2018 11:12am

Hats of CJP.

Recommend 0
Frozen
Oct 31, 2018 11:14am

Hail @ Justice Nisar!!!

Recommend 0
Pervez
Oct 31, 2018 11:15am

@Faran totally agreed.

Recommend 0
Amir Majeed
Oct 31, 2018 11:22am

Excellent decision by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and other judges in the bench. She should be freed and accusers should be punished.

Recommend 0
Tunda
Oct 31, 2018 11:29am

Finally common sense, humanity and justice prevails

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 31, 2018 11:31am

Justice is not done on sentiments but on principle only, we Pakistanis need to understand.

Recommend 0
Abid Shah
Oct 31, 2018 11:33am

Well done CJP!

Recommend 0
Sajjad memon
Oct 31, 2018 11:39am

Justice Prevailed.

Recommend 0
Vivek M
Oct 31, 2018 11:42am

I am from India.

After many days, I felt a strong love for Pakistan. Awesome news...!

Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 31, 2018 11:43am

@Shehzada Rana have you read of US black prisoners being released after 10-20-30 years of false-charge/ conviction imprisonments!!

Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 31, 2018 11:44am

Pakistan Zindabad! More respect for judicial system of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 31, 2018 11:44am

Finally something good from our judiciary

Recommend 0
SSAR10
Oct 31, 2018 11:45am

Kudos to CJP! Brave decision.

Recommend 0
BASAV
Oct 31, 2018 11:45am

Welcome and bold decision by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Navin Gulia
Oct 31, 2018 12:16pm

What a sigh of relief! Hope her safety is ensured.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Oct 31, 2018 12:16pm

This is the principal example of Justice being upheld and the innocent protected in the history of Pakistan and it’s judiciary ever since it’s foundation. This will be etched in our history rightfully as a nation where people can have complete faith on it’s institutions. CJP is the man - his name should be recommended for the Nobel peace price.

Recommend 0
Ahmed Khalid
Oct 31, 2018 12:19pm

Endorsed.....

Late but Great Decision

Recommend 0
Umar
Oct 31, 2018 12:22pm

Most of the people have commented without even reading the above news article.

Recommend 0
RONALD DSOUZA
Oct 31, 2018 12:23pm

@Najma Hisham Was just thinking the same, a brave, courageous man indeed, may his soul rest in heavenly peace, amen.

Recommend 0
Dhriti
Oct 31, 2018 12:23pm

What a great news to start a day!!congratulationsPakistan!! Well done

Recommend 0
Anonymous
Oct 31, 2018 12:23pm

May the soul of Mr. Salman Taseer rest in peace.

Recommend 0
Strategist
Oct 31, 2018 12:29pm

@Faran absolutely.

Pakistan should set an example that we mean business when we talk about protecting our people

Recommend 0
Uzair
Oct 31, 2018 12:29pm

Now theres a big issue of ensuring her saftey from fanatics and ability to live as they will terrorize everyone to not deal with her. Resolving it is a big challenge. Or she could leave the country, but then, little would have changed here.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 31, 2018 12:32pm

Now her life is in danger. Send her with family abroad to some country which agrees to give her protection. Increase security for the three judges.

Recommend 0
Expat (usa)
Oct 31, 2018 12:46pm

"Khadim Hussain Rizvi threatened to “paralyse the country within hours if the Supreme Court sets Asia Bibi free”. Let us hope this foul mouth mullah does n't get away with the threat he made. In the past, he was able to get a free walk.

Recommend 0
Ramakrishnan Kinattukara
Oct 31, 2018 12:49pm

Since she has been aquited the State should also ensure her security from bigots.

Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 31, 2018 12:52pm

Justice should prevail.....

Recommend 0
Gilzai
Oct 31, 2018 12:53pm

Awesome! finally, justice prevailed.

Recommend 0
Pedro Sam
Oct 31, 2018 12:55pm

SANITY PREVAILS.

Recommend 0
Dost
Oct 31, 2018 12:56pm

Good decision taken by SC since prosecutor failed to prove her crime !!! Naya Pakistan - liberal Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Oct 31, 2018 01:01pm

The law is / should be supreme in a country. Now the people of Pakistan should respect the decision of Supreme court

Recommend 0
Marium Hameed
Oct 31, 2018 01:02pm

At last Justice prevail

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 31, 2018 01:06pm

@Umar - and you’re the only brain who had read whole article?

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 31, 2018 01:07pm

Made my day thank you Almighty.

Recommend 0
A
Oct 31, 2018 01:08pm

A very good decision, stick to it. No one has the right to kill someone innocent.

Recommend 0
Zakass
Oct 31, 2018 01:10pm

Brave judgement.Hope no repercussions happen.

Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 31, 2018 01:11pm

@Faran -- AGREE -- with your comment-- "" If she is not guilty then put the accusers in jail for the whole life.""

Besides she must be compensated financially.

Recommend 0
rick
Oct 31, 2018 01:15pm

She must be flown out of country as soon as possible

Recommend 0
Waqar Haider Awan
Oct 31, 2018 01:18pm

She has been set free. But, who will protect her and her family now?

Recommend 0
Kahaf
Oct 31, 2018 01:21pm

Excellent verdict. Bravo SC!

Recommend 0
Talha
Oct 31, 2018 01:23pm

If the supreme Court says the prosecution could not prove her crime beyond doubt then howcome the trial and high court gave her death sentence? Does our courts give away death sentences so easily or were they under pressure from religious groups? On any case, CJP needs to fix the lower courts. He should focus more on lower courts and less on administration of other departments.

Recommend 0
Talha
Oct 31, 2018 01:28pm

@Samit till today not a single person have been hanged or executed in blasphemy charges. Go check the facts. Pakistani courts are way better than india's.

Recommend 0
Expat (usa)
Oct 31, 2018 01:29pm

Wonder if the courts would apply the Blasphemy law with the same ferocity against the false accusers!

Recommend 0
Mike
Oct 31, 2018 01:31pm

Will the accusers get a life time sentence or punishment for false accusations? If not justice doesnt prevail at all....

Recommend 0
Adnan Shaikh
Oct 31, 2018 01:31pm

Finally, justice! Well done judiciary, you have restored the faith in the system of many like me!!

Recommend 0
Omer Cheema
Oct 31, 2018 01:44pm

Good decision by court for setting her free. They should now prosecute the people that falsly accused her.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 31, 2018 01:44pm

In my view, opposition parties will take advantage of the acquitted decision and encourage street protests. We must accept the SC's decision, avoid conflicts and street disturbances - a peaceful protest is a more democratic and appropriate way to register unhappiness.

Recommend 0
Vijay
Oct 31, 2018 01:52pm

She has been acquitted by law, but will the fanatics let her live ?

Recommend 0
SyedChaudhryGangaDinKhan
Oct 31, 2018 02:08pm

Good decision but who wil protect her from the mob?

Recommend 0
Incredible
Oct 31, 2018 02:12pm

Great news. Justice served and law upheld. Thank you CJ.

Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Oct 31, 2018 02:39pm

Where is the justice for her? her accusers should be punished for their false accusations.

Recommend 0
rafeeq
Oct 31, 2018 02:39pm

i worry for judge, excellent judgement cheers to naya pakistan

Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Oct 31, 2018 02:42pm

She and her family should be provided with security till her life is in danger.

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Oct 31, 2018 02:46pm

Hats off to CJP. This man has guts

Recommend 0
Asad
Oct 31, 2018 02:51pm

Bravo

Recommend 0
P. S. Natarajan
Oct 31, 2018 02:53pm

Congratulations to Pakistan !

Recommend 0

