SC to announce verdict on Asia Bibi's final appeal against execution today

Dawn.com | Haseeb BhattiUpdated October 30, 2018

Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, accused of blasphemy in June 2009 and sentenced to death a year later. ─ Reuters/File
The Supreme Court will today announce its judgement on a 2014 appeal filed by Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges.

According to a supplementary cause list issued by the SC on Monday, the verdict will be announced by a special bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at 9am. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel will be the other members of the three-judge bench.

The apex court had reserved its ruling on Bibi's final legal appeal against execution (Asia Bibi v. The State, etc) on October 8. The appeal challenges the Lahore High Court’s October 2014 verdict of upholding a trial court’s November 2010 decision of sentencing Bibi to death for committing blasphemy.

See: What you need to know about Asia Bibi's trial

While reserving the verdict after an hours-long hearing, the top court had restrained both electronic and print media from discussing or commenting on the matter till the final judgement.

Allegations against Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi was convicted for blasphemy under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly defaming Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The offence carries the mandatory death penalty under Pakistani law.

The allegations against Bibi are that she made three “defamatory and sarcastic” statements about the Holy Prophet on June 14, 2009 during an argument with three Muslim women while the four of them were picking fruit in a field in Sheikhupura.

She was asked to fetch water, but the Muslim women objected, saying that as a non-Muslim she was unfit to touch the water bowl.

The women later went to a local cleric and accused Bibi of blasphemy against the Holy Prophet, a charge punishable by death under legislation that rights groups say is routinely abused to settle personal vendettas.

Arguments on appeal

During the hearing of Bibi's appeal on Oct 8, the prosecution side, represented by Additional Prosecutor for Punjab Chaudhry Zubair, and Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry from the complainant side had supported each other by arguing that the accused had not denied committing blasphemy or presence of the accused as well as the witnesses at the place of occurrence. Besides, they said, the allegation of a quarrel before the incident in which Bibi was first insulted for being a Christian had also not been proved.

Advocate Saiful Malook, appearing on behalf of Bibi, had argued that the prosecution’s case was replete with infirmities and subsequent improvements and, therefore, the benefit of the doubt should be given to the accused and the entire investigation be declared illegal and unwarranted.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Nisar had observed that committing blasphemy was the most appalling and spiteful offence, and not only “our laws but the fundamentals of our religion also place strict standards of proof to prove the crime”.

Case history

The prosecution had claimed that Bibi “admitted” making the blasphemous statements at a “public gathering” on June 19, 2009 "while asking for forgiveness".

A trial court convicted Bibi for blasphemy in November 2010 and sentenced her to death. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had upheld her conviction and confirmed her death sentence in October 2014.

She had then challenged the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court, which stayed her execution in July 2015 and admitted her appeal for hearing.

The top court had first taken up the appeal in October 2016, but had to adjourn the matter without hearing after one of the judges recused himself from the SC bench. Two years later, the appeal was heard earlier this month and the CJP Nisar-led bench reserved its verdict.

Bibi's supporters maintain her innocence and insist it was a personal dispute, and the Vatican has called for her release.

In 2011, former Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who spoke out in support of Bibi, was gunned down in broad daylight in Islamabad. His assassin Mumtaz Qadri was executed in 2016 after the court found him guilty of murder.

If the SC bench upholds Bibi's conviction, her only recourse will be a direct appeal to the president for clemency.

If that fails, she could become the first person in Pakistan to be executed for blasphemy.

Justicefirst
Oct 30, 2018 08:37pm

Please set her free.

Faran
Oct 30, 2018 08:43pm

If she is not guilty then put the accusers in jail for the whole life.

ga
Oct 30, 2018 08:43pm

Please for the sake of humanity let her go.

Pghosh
Oct 30, 2018 08:44pm

I am afraid, in no way judiciary will be able to set her free.

Gordon D. Walker
Oct 30, 2018 08:52pm

Let this woman return to the loving arms of her family.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

say it
Oct 30, 2018 08:55pm

Hope sanity prevails and justice is eventually delivered-this lady has suffered enough on false evidence that does not stack up!

WaytoGo
Oct 30, 2018 08:58pm

Have mercy on her....

Orakzai
Oct 30, 2018 09:06pm

One of tough judgment for CJP Nisar

saqibtahir
Oct 30, 2018 09:12pm

I hope Asia will be free tomorrow. Keeping my fingers crossed.

Ahmed
Oct 30, 2018 09:19pm

my hunch is the sentence will be converted to life sentence. if they acquit it will b a very bold decision. let's hope it's a fair decision n innocent is not hanged if the evidence is otherwise. the judgement should be fair .

Awaz....
Oct 30, 2018 09:50pm

Mr. Saqib Nisar, if you have the courage and honesty please set her free. Whole world is watching you sir. She is innocent poor woman... Let her go free!!!

tuk
Oct 30, 2018 09:51pm

She does not need mercy, she needs justice - freedom with guaranty of safety and payment for years lost in jail.

Irfan
Oct 30, 2018 09:54pm

Let the lady live her life.

R Sultan
Oct 30, 2018 10:00pm

@WaytoGo She needs accolade and respect restored not pity or mercy.

Shehzada Rana
Oct 30, 2018 10:07pm

To set her free after such a long time means a failure of our judiciary system.

Sehar
Oct 30, 2018 10:22pm

Is there justice ? Case will answer the question

Farwa
Oct 30, 2018 10:30pm

Let her go

WaytoGo
Oct 30, 2018 10:36pm

@R Sultan while showing her mercy she would learn..

Truth
Oct 30, 2018 10:45pm

I think our state has done wrong with her.

gumnam
Oct 30, 2018 10:47pm

Hope that sanity may prevail.

M. Saeed
Oct 30, 2018 10:51pm

A very tense verdict to be announced by the SC.

Akram
Oct 30, 2018 10:56pm

Golden opportunity to send this medieval man-made law into irrelevance.

Khan Sahib Virginia
Oct 30, 2018 10:59pm

Several people have lost their lives wanting to introduce sensibility to this issue. Let there be justice and let there be accountability for those who made these false(?) allegations. It is time we wake up and do right for poor people too just as we do it for the rich and the famous.

Solomon The King
Oct 30, 2018 11:10pm

and Mullahs are watching it closely

Shabbir
Oct 30, 2018 11:14pm

While law of the land must be respected, each and every benefit of doubt should be given to her. Going to be very important decision, blasphemy law must always stay intact and if someone is found guilty must get punished to set precedent to avoid further incidents.

Khurram
Oct 30, 2018 11:41pm

I think this judgment will define the course for naya Pakistan.

Sameer
Oct 30, 2018 11:54pm

she will be set free.

Ron
Oct 30, 2018 11:56pm

It is extremely tough decision for CJP

Vince
Oct 31, 2018 12:19am

She should be FREED.

AZulfi
Oct 31, 2018 12:20am

I hope CJP will reverse the death penalty

Anwar
Oct 31, 2018 12:21am

Aasia Bibi's verdict to be announced today, a test case for both SC and PTI.

AZulfi
Oct 31, 2018 12:23am

Dr Arif Alvi is closely watching too.

Vince
Oct 31, 2018 12:26am

@Sameer

She should be.

Khan
Oct 31, 2018 12:27am

Great news, Every one has suffer so much .She should be free .

