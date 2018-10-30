SC acquits Asia Bibi, orders immediate release
The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges after accepting her 2015 appeal against her sentence.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel had reserved its appeal on Asia Bibi's appeal on Oct 8.
The judgement was read out today by CJP Nisar.
"The judgement of the high court and that of the trial court is reversed," he read, adding that she is to be set free if she is not wanted in any other case.
"Her conviction is set aside and she is to be relieved forthwith if not required in other charges," the judgement read.
A detailed judgement is expected in the next few hours.
According to a supplementary cause list issued by the SC on Monday, the verdict was scheduled to be announced by a special bench at 9am.
The apex court had reserved its ruling on Bibi's final legal appeal against execution (Asia Bibi v. The State, etc) on October 8. The appeal challenges the Lahore High Court’s October 2014 verdict of upholding a trial court’s November 2010 decision of sentencing Bibi to death for committing blasphemy.
While reserving the verdict after an hours-long hearing, the top court had restrained both electronic and print media from discussing or commenting on the matter till the final judgement.
High security
The federal capital was put on high alert on Tuesday night. Extra contingent of police and law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the capital. Sources in the administration told Dawn that Rangers and Frontier Constabulary had been called as part of measures to step up security in Islamabad. Security of the Judges Enclave and the Diplomatic Enclave has been handed over to Rangers.
The sources said security personnel had been asked to guard the Red Zone as it houses sensitive installations, including the Supreme Court.
The decision to take stringent security measures was made after a number of meetings held to thrash out a strategy to deal with any unforeseen situation after the verdict.
According to the sources, when some senior police officers met officials of the apex court, the law enforcers were asked to adopt security measures for the Supreme Court and other key points.
About 300 police personnel, along with paramilitary units, are guarding the SC building, adjacent to Parliament House on Constitution Avenue.
On Oct 13 this year, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, a religio-political party headed by Khadim Hussain Rizvi, threatened to “paralyse the country within hours if the Supreme Court sets Asia Bibi free”.
Allegations against Asia Bibi
Asia Bibi was convicted for blasphemy under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly defaming Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The offence carries the mandatory death penalty under Pakistani law.
The allegations against Bibi are that she made three “defamatory and sarcastic” statements about the Holy Prophet on June 14, 2009 during an argument with three Muslim women while the four of them were picking fruit in a field in Sheikhupura.
She was asked to fetch water, but the Muslim women objected, saying that as a non-Muslim she was unfit to touch the water bowl.
The women later went to a local cleric and accused Bibi of blasphemy against the Holy Prophet, a charge punishable by death under legislation that rights groups say is routinely abused to settle personal vendettas.
Arguments on appeal
During the hearing of Bibi's appeal on Oct 8, the prosecution side, represented by Additional Prosecutor for Punjab Chaudhry Zubair, and Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry from the complainant side had supported each other by arguing that the accused had not denied committing blasphemy or presence of the accused as well as the witnesses at the place of occurrence. Besides, they said, the allegation of a quarrel before the incident in which Bibi was first insulted for being a Christian had also not been proved.
Advocate Saiful Malook, appearing on behalf of Bibi, had argued that the prosecution’s case was replete with infirmities and subsequent improvements and, therefore, the benefit of the doubt should be given to the accused and the entire investigation be declared illegal and unwarranted.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice Nisar had observed that committing blasphemy was the most appalling and spiteful offence, and not only “our laws but the fundamentals of our religion also place strict standards of proof to prove the crime”.
Case history
The prosecution had claimed that Bibi “admitted” making the blasphemous statements at a “public gathering” on June 19, 2009 "while asking for forgiveness".
A trial court convicted Bibi for blasphemy in November 2010 and sentenced her to death. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had upheld her conviction and confirmed her death sentence in October 2014.
She had then challenged the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court, which stayed her execution in July 2015 and admitted her appeal for hearing.
The top court had first taken up the appeal in October 2016, but had to adjourn the matter without hearing after one of the judges recused himself from the SC bench. Two years later, the appeal was heard earlier this month and the CJP Nisar-led bench reserved its verdict.
Bibi's supporters maintain her innocence and insist it was a personal dispute, and the Vatican has called for her release.
In 2011, former Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who spoke out in support of Bibi, was gunned down in broad daylight in Islamabad. His assassin Mumtaz Qadri was executed in 2016 after the court found him guilty of murder.
If the SC bench upholds Bibi's conviction, her only recourse will be a direct appeal to the president for clemency.
If that fails, she could become the first person in Pakistan to be executed for blasphemy.
Additional reporting by Nasir Iqbal.
Please set her free.
If she is not guilty then put the accusers in jail for the whole life.
Please for the sake of humanity let her go.
I am afraid, in no way judiciary will be able to set her free.
Let this woman return to the loving arms of her family.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Hope sanity prevails and justice is eventually delivered-this lady has suffered enough on false evidence that does not stack up!
Have mercy on her....
One of tough judgment for CJP Nisar
I hope Asia will be free tomorrow. Keeping my fingers crossed.
my hunch is the sentence will be converted to life sentence. if they acquit it will b a very bold decision. let's hope it's a fair decision n innocent is not hanged if the evidence is otherwise. the judgement should be fair .
Mr. Saqib Nisar, if you have the courage and honesty please set her free. Whole world is watching you sir. She is innocent poor woman... Let her go free!!!
She does not need mercy, she needs justice - freedom with guaranty of safety and payment for years lost in jail.
Let the lady live her life.
@WaytoGo She needs accolade and respect restored not pity or mercy.
To set her free after such a long time means a failure of our judiciary system.
Is there justice ? Case will answer the question
Let her go
@R Sultan while showing her mercy she would learn..
I think our state has done wrong with her.
Hope that sanity may prevail.
A very tense verdict to be announced by the SC.
Golden opportunity to send this medieval man-made law into irrelevance.
Several people have lost their lives wanting to introduce sensibility to this issue. Let there be justice and let there be accountability for those who made these false(?) allegations. It is time we wake up and do right for poor people too just as we do it for the rich and the famous.
and Mullahs are watching it closely
While law of the land must be respected, each and every benefit of doubt should be given to her. Going to be very important decision, blasphemy law must always stay intact and if someone is found guilty must get punished to set precedent to avoid further incidents.
I think this judgment will define the course for naya Pakistan.
she will be set free.
It is extremely tough decision for CJP
She should be FREED.
I hope CJP will reverse the death penalty
Aasia Bibi's verdict to be announced today, a test case for both SC and PTI.
Dr Arif Alvi is closely watching too.
@Sameer
She should be.
Great news, Every one has suffer so much .She should be free .
@Anwar - Why is it "a test case"? Is it the first time SC dealing with any case?
Free her Free her & Free her unconditionally.
Whatever the outcome is, this is going to be a very big day not only for Asia bibi and her family but for the whole country.
Please release Asia Bibi and allow her to go free. If she is an offense to your country and your religion then kick her out of your country. Please allow her to live.
Robert Roemer Sr
USA
let not justice be property of zealots.
The Blasphmy law and the prescribed capital punishment in it selve is not only repugnant to the principal of Islamic justice and violates every principals of jurisprudence. It is in humane and cruel and should not be tolerated by any civilized society. She must be released from custody and allowed to lead a normal life. Compassion is more powerful then heeding to such frivolous and black law.
She is our Pakistani sister, let her go. Forgive her 1st humanity.
Pakistan Zindabad!
where are minority rights now. first what if it's a false allegation and second this is not a crime as big to punish someone with death penalty. She has not killed someone or done some other heinous crime.
Please leave the lady for humanity. she might get asylum in any country.
She has suffered much already...but i am not sure if the decision will be in her favour or not...hopefully it is...
Humanity in pakistan should be ashamed of it self for making this helpless lady suffer on fake accusiation
@WaytoGo : What would she learn??
The accusers were biased in the first instance when they told her not to touch the water. This case is built on assumption and coercion. Please spare her life.
The Islam I learned forgives others.
The accused comes from an underprivileged class of our society with no education and very little means of survival. She should be given the benefit of doubt.
The accusers are not reliable witnesses; they should be put through a lie detector test or psych assessment to prove that what they heard was exactly what the accused said. This case has highlighted the flaws in our legal system and the abuse of blasphemy laws.
Many Murderers, Terrorists and Child Rapists don't hang.
If she hangs forget help from many overseas Pakistanis.
@AZulfi arif alvi is hiding somewhere.
I wish theveryone justice prevail and the judges not come under pressure of fanatic mullaism
Give her benefit of doubt. Let her go.
We have more urgent problems like bringing corrupt politicians to justice who’s lake of action and corruption has resulted in the death of many Pakistanis through lack of clean water or access to healthcare.
Exile her to another country. Check with Modi.
Blasphemy laws don't deserve space in the laws of the land today... Expecting everyone to believe your own version of events is crazy.
It's high time she's released and an apology to her given. Send her away to another country if you can't tolerate her... She'll be celebrated in other countries!
@WaytoGo learn what? We should be ashamed of ourselves and apologize to her as a nation and promise not to treat minorities this way and become a civilized society. Can we do that?
@Shabbir these laws have been abused against minorities. To become a true Islamic republic if that’s what you want, we need to get rid of these laws and provide equal justice and protection to all citizens. Let’s all try to learn what true Islam is before we misguide others.
Really?? Release her immidiately and banish this obsolete law.
@Faran She is not guilty of anything. These charges are an absolute shambles. She is more innocent than any of her accusers. She should be set free and her accusers jailed, regardless! You don't imprison someone and condemn them to death for drinking a cup of water!
@Shabbir - what is blasphemy law? Do we in Pakistan understand Arabic completely as we do Urdu and English? Our understanding of Islam is very marginal and we must be very careful while playing with innocent people’s lives under the pretext of religion. Free this Bibi and help to move her family somewhere else. Government or volunteer must finance her move. Isn’t that more than enough that she has spent almost 10 years in jail?
What kind of a law in This day in age executes someone for blasphemy !!! Are we for real ? If we could learn anything from our own Islamic doctrine than it should be that we are not only tolerant but accepting of differences in each other
@Gordon D. Walker My friend I belong to this country and now living in Canada. I have decided to never visit this country which means"the land of pure" All these religious bigots who want this poor woman to die ask for every right when they live in the western world. Shame on you bigots.
Pakistan government should abolish capital punishment.
@Akram a bold statement from a Muslim gentle man. thank u bro
@Solomon The King - If the mullahs come out in case Bibi is released, send them to jail and throw away the keys.
If she is not found guilty, she will be freed for sure, In that case I am fearfull for CJP, mullahas will start long march and will try to find another mumtaz qadri as they have nothing else to do but spread hate.
Catch 22 situation.
Uphold HC & Lower court verdict,puts diminishing global credibility at stake.
Set free,religious bigots will be at the neck.
Very testing time for judiciary.
She should be let go and compensated for wrongfully being put in jail.
Please see the calendar. The days of executing people for blasphemy are long gone.
Blaming and sentencing people on the ground of hearsay with out hard evidence .How is it justice ?
I hope that the justice will be served and Aasia Bibi will be released. If she is released, Khadim Rizvi and Co. will come to the street. It will also be test for government . PTI proved to be spineless when they bogged down and let Mian Aatif go for being an Ahmadi. If the Aasia Bibi is convicted and sentenced to death or life imprisonment, I doubt President Alvi will give her clemency.
A real test for the image of Pakistani in the world. Hope she is set free..
Test case for the superior court judges. The outcome will determine whether or not there is light at the end of the tunnel for the country named Pakistan.
@Shabbir Afraid to visit Pakistan after learning such law exists !!
In Asia Bibi's case, the question is are we breaking the divine laws by finding her guilty? Let us make make our decisions based on our intellect, not by laws enacted by Mullahs.
Only problem for the apex court to release her is that she accepted the charge in public gathering...I do not know what will happen but it seems that the judges are eager to relase her but if not she should only blame herself for the nonsense she said in that gathering...
It is a common senarios that personal revange are being settled in the shadow of blasphemy law. No proof is guaranteed whether the accused has committed. Only forcefully pressuring that this crime against an individual has been committed. There the judgement should be very carefully given, due to benefit of doubt, the verdict should be in favour of accused. Asia Bibi has already done her sentenced period behind bar, now it's time for her release, without any doubt
Please consider Asia Bibis life, please set her free, I am writing from North Carolina, U.S., my best friend is from Karachi, Pakistan here with me and he is a very loving and kind man and would never hurt me or anyone else, so I find it hard to believe that you would withhold this innocent lady. I beg you to please share this love that I have been shown to Asia and allow her to be set free, in my heart I know you guys know what is morally right, she has done her time.
@Pramod Kumar "where are minority rights now. first what if it's a false allegation and second this is not a crime as big to punish someone with death penalty. She has not killed someone or done some other heinous crime."
The Muslim men and boys who are being burnt arrived and axed to death in India have eaten only beef, and this is not a crime as big as to punish someone with death !!
Shows where our society stands & their so called values
I am so glad that overwhelming majority of Pakistan are in favor of forgiving her - thank you, the people of Pakistan, for that. There is still a lot of hope for the people despite so many problems that the country is facing - at least people have not forgotten humanity - so pleased to know that!!!
@Gordon D. Walker We as Pakistani feel the same.
She is innocent and she is the daughter of Pakistan. Frivolous charges by extremists means nothing us Pakistan.
Set our sister Asia free. Pakistan belong to all of including our Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Ahmadis, Parsis and all other groups just as much it belongs to me as a Muslim.
Pakistan Zindabad!
Blasphemy laws !? Seriously!! Blasphemy laws?
@Singh is King Also beef eating killing that also needs to stop in India, it's no differ then this nonsense in Pakistan brother.
please pardon her
She should be pardoned with the warning not repeat such things in future for the sake of humanity.
Send her to US
@Faran Did they falsely accuse her?
Hat's of to Supreme Court of Pakistan
@Gordon D. Walker, l fear for her life unless any other country can give her asylum.
Justice at last for Asia Bibi.
May she enjoy her freedom!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
@Shabbir you are very progressive and rational. Let peace prevail upon you.
I hope US gives her political asylum forthwith. She has suffered enough.
Excellent Judgment. Supreme Court has proved that the law is above personal grudge. Hopefully fanatics will accept the honest verdict.
Good decision. Her accusers should be put in jail now.
Great to hear the judgement Justice has been served ! But who will give her back her lost years ?
We are proud of our Judgement system and Judges.
Now her accusers should be put to jail
Great news. She should be given refuge in a civilized country.