DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC acquits Asia Bibi, orders immediate release

Haseeb BhattiUpdated October 30, 2018

Email

Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, accused of blasphemy in June 2009 and sentenced to death a year later. ─ Reuters/File
Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, accused of blasphemy in June 2009 and sentenced to death a year later. ─ Reuters/File

The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges after accepting her 2015 appeal against her sentence.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel had reserved its ruling on Asia Bibi's final legal appeal against execution (Asia Bibi v. The State, etc) on October 8.

The appeal challenged the Lahore High Court’s October 2014 verdict upholding a trial court’s November 2010 decision sentencing Bibi to death for committing blasphemy in 2009.

See: What you need to know about Asia Bibi's trial

"The judgement of the high court and that of the trial court is reversed," said the CJP in court, adding that she is to be set free if she is not wanted in any other case.

"Her conviction is set aside and she is to be relieved forthwith if not required in other charges," he added.

The 56-page detailed judgement has been authored by CJP Nisar, with a separate concurrent opinion note from Justice Khosa.

"It is a well settled principle of law that one who makes an assertion has to prove it. Thus, the onus rests on the prosecution to prove guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt throughout the trial," noted the top judge in the order. "Presumption of innocence remains throughout the case until such time the prosecution on the evidence satisfies the court beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty of the offence alleged against him.

"[...] The expression 'proof beyond reasonable doubt' is of fundamental importance to the criminal justice: it is one of the principles which seeks to ensure that no innocent person is convicted.

"Keeping in mind the evidence produced by the prosecution against the alleged blasphemy committed by the appellant, the prosecution has categorically failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt," concluded the chief justice.

The court also noted that "it is not for the individuals, or a gathering (mob), to decide as to whether any act falling within the purview of Section 295-C has been committed or not, because as stated earlier, it is the mandate of the court to make such decision after conducting a fully qualified trial and on the basis of credible evidence brought before it".

Bibi's lawyer Saiful Mulook told AFP: "The verdict has shown that the poor, the minorities and the lowest segments of society can get justice in this country despite its shortcomings. This is the biggest and happiest day of my life."

Bibi's husband also hailed the verdict. "I am very happy. My children are very happy. We are grateful to God. We are grateful to the judges for giving us justice. We knew that she is innocent," said Ashiq Masih.

Shortly after the ruling, hundreds blocked a key road linking Rawalpindi with Islamabad. People are also gathering for protests in Karachi and Peshawar. Similar rallies are being held elsewhere as police urge demonstrators to disperse peacefully.

High security

The decision to take stringent security measures in the capital was made after a number of meetings held to thrash out a strategy to deal with any unforeseen situation after the verdict.

On Oct 13 this year, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, a religio-political party headed by Khadim Hussain Rizvi, threatened to “paralyse the country within hours if the Supreme Court sets Asia Bibi free”.

Islamabad was put on high alert on Tuesday night. Extra contingents of police and law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the capital.

About 300 police personnel, along with paramilitary units, are guarding the SC building, adjacent to Parliament House on Constitution Avenue.

Sources in the administration told Dawn that Rangers and Frontier Constabulary had been called as part of measures to step up security in Islamabad. Security of the Judges Enclave and the Diplomatic Enclave has been handed over to Rangers.

The sources said security personnel had been asked to guard the Red Zone as it houses sensitive installations, including the Supreme Court.

According to the sources, when some senior police officers met officials of the apex court, the law enforcers were asked to adopt security measures for the Supreme Court and other key points.

Allegations against Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi was convicted for blasphemy under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly defaming Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The offence carries the mandatory death penalty under Pakistani law.

The allegations against Bibi were that she made three “defamatory and sarcastic” statements about the Holy Prophet on June 14, 2009 during an argument with three Muslim women while the four of them were picking fruit in a field in Sheikhupura.

She was asked to fetch water, but the Muslim women objected, saying that as a non-Muslim she was unfit to touch the water bowl.

The women later went to a local cleric and accused Bibi of blasphemy against the Holy Prophet, a charge punishable by death under legislation that rights groups say is routinely abused to settle personal vendettas.

Arguments on appeal

During the hearing of Bibi's appeal on Oct 8, the prosecution side, represented by Additional Prosecutor for Punjab Chaudhry Zubair, and Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry from the complainant side had supported each other by arguing that the accused had not denied committing blasphemy or presence of the accused as well as the witnesses at the place of occurrence. Besides, they said, the allegation of a quarrel before the incident in which Bibi was first insulted for being a Christian had also not been proved.

Advocate Saiful Malook, appearing on behalf of Bibi, had argued that the prosecution’s case was replete with infirmities and subsequent improvements and, therefore, the benefit of the doubt should be given to the accused and the entire investigation be declared illegal and unwarranted.

Meanwhile, CJP Nisar had observed that committing blasphemy was the most appalling and spiteful offence, and not only “our laws but the fundamentals of our religion also place strict standards of proof to prove the crime”.

Case history

The prosecution had claimed that Bibi “admitted” making the blasphemous statements at a “public gathering” on June 19, 2009 "while asking for forgiveness".

A trial court convicted Bibi for blasphemy in November 2010 and sentenced her to death. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had upheld her conviction and confirmed her death sentence in October 2014.

She had then challenged the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court, which stayed her execution in July 2015 and admitted her appeal for hearing.

The top court had first taken up the appeal in October 2016, but had to adjourn the matter without hearing after one of the judges recused himself from the SC bench. Two years later, the appeal was heard earlier this month and the CJP Nisar-led bench reserved its verdict.

Bibi's supporters maintain her innocence and insist it was a personal dispute, and the Vatican has called for her release.

In 2011, former Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who spoke out in support of Bibi, was gunned down in broad daylight in Islamabad. His assassin Mumtaz Qadri was executed in 2016 after the court found him guilty of murder.

Detailed judgement on Asia Bibi's appeal

Supreme Court detailed judgement on Asia Bibi's appeal by Dawndotcom on Scribd

Additional reporting by Nasir Iqbal.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (78)

1000 characters
Justicefirst
Oct 30, 2018 08:37pm

Please set her free.

Recommend 0
Faran
Oct 30, 2018 08:43pm

If she is not guilty then put the accusers in jail for the whole life.

Recommend 0
Pghosh
Oct 30, 2018 08:44pm

I am afraid, in no way judiciary will be able to set her free.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 30, 2018 08:52pm

Let this woman return to the loving arms of her family.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
say it
Oct 30, 2018 08:55pm

Hope sanity prevails and justice is eventually delivered-this lady has suffered enough on false evidence that does not stack up!

Recommend 0
WaytoGo
Oct 30, 2018 08:58pm

Have mercy on her....

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Oct 30, 2018 09:06pm

One of tough judgment for CJP Nisar

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 30, 2018 09:19pm

my hunch is the sentence will be converted to life sentence. if they acquit it will b a very bold decision. let's hope it's a fair decision n innocent is not hanged if the evidence is otherwise. the judgement should be fair .

Recommend 0
Shehzada Rana
Oct 30, 2018 10:07pm

To set her free after such a long time means a failure of our judiciary system.

Recommend 0
Sehar
Oct 30, 2018 10:22pm

Is there justice ? Case will answer the question

Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 30, 2018 10:45pm

I think our state has done wrong with her.

Recommend 0
gumnam
Oct 30, 2018 10:47pm

Hope that sanity may prevail.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 30, 2018 10:51pm

A very tense verdict to be announced by the SC.

Recommend 0
Khan Sahib Virginia
Oct 30, 2018 10:59pm

Several people have lost their lives wanting to introduce sensibility to this issue. Let there be justice and let there be accountability for those who made these false(?) allegations. It is time we wake up and do right for poor people too just as we do it for the rich and the famous.

Recommend 0
Shabbir
Oct 30, 2018 11:14pm

While law of the land must be respected, each and every benefit of doubt should be given to her. Going to be very important decision, blasphemy law must always stay intact and if someone is found guilty must get punished to set precedent to avoid further incidents.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 30, 2018 11:41pm

I think this judgment will define the course for naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ron
Oct 30, 2018 11:56pm

It is extremely tough decision for CJP

Recommend 0
Anwar
Oct 31, 2018 12:21am

Aasia Bibi's verdict to be announced today, a test case for both SC and PTI.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Oct 31, 2018 12:23am

Dr Arif Alvi is closely watching too.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 31, 2018 12:46am

@Anwar - Why is it "a test case"? Is it the first time SC dealing with any case?

Recommend 0
RUMI
Oct 31, 2018 01:31am

Whatever the outcome is, this is going to be a very big day not only for Asia bibi and her family but for the whole country.

Recommend 0
yash
Oct 31, 2018 01:37am

let not justice be property of zealots.

Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Oct 31, 2018 02:45am

The accusers were biased in the first instance when they told her not to touch the water. This case is built on assumption and coercion. Please spare her life.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 31, 2018 02:48am

The Islam I learned forgives others.

Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Oct 31, 2018 02:52am

The accused comes from an underprivileged class of our society with no education and very little means of survival. She should be given the benefit of doubt.

Recommend 0
Mustaqeem Khan
Oct 31, 2018 03:00am

The accusers are not reliable witnesses; they should be put through a lie detector test or psych assessment to prove that what they heard was exactly what the accused said. This case has highlighted the flaws in our legal system and the abuse of blasphemy laws.

Recommend 0
Ali R.Q.
Oct 31, 2018 03:16am

Many Murderers, Terrorists and Child Rapists don't hang.

Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 31, 2018 03:43am

@AZulfi arif alvi is hiding somewhere.

Recommend 0
Farooq anwar
Oct 31, 2018 03:44am

I wish theveryone justice prevail and the judges not come under pressure of fanatic mullaism

Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 31, 2018 04:01am

We have more urgent problems like bringing corrupt politicians to justice who’s lake of action and corruption has resulted in the death of many Pakistanis through lack of clean water or access to healthcare.

Recommend 0
JD
Oct 31, 2018 05:16am

@Faran She is not guilty of anything. These charges are an absolute shambles. She is more innocent than any of her accusers. She should be set free and her accusers jailed, regardless! You don't imprison someone and condemn them to death for drinking a cup of water!

Recommend 0
Farid
Oct 31, 2018 05:32am

@Gordon D. Walker My friend I belong to this country and now living in Canada. I have decided to never visit this country which means"the land of pure" All these religious bigots who want this poor woman to die ask for every right when they live in the western world. Shame on you bigots.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 31, 2018 06:00am

Pakistan government should abolish capital punishment.

Recommend 0
ZH
Oct 31, 2018 06:20am

@Solomon The King - If the mullahs come out in case Bibi is released, send them to jail and throw away the keys.

Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 31, 2018 06:21am

If she is not found guilty, she will be freed for sure, In that case I am fearfull for CJP, mullahas will start long march and will try to find another mumtaz qadri as they have nothing else to do but spread hate.

Recommend 0
Premsan
Oct 31, 2018 06:31am

Catch 22 situation.

Uphold HC & Lower court verdict,puts diminishing global credibility at stake.

Set free,religious bigots will be at the neck.

Very testing time for judiciary.

Recommend 0
Rana
Oct 31, 2018 06:41am

Blaming and sentencing people on the ground of hearsay with out hard evidence .How is it justice ?

Recommend 0
Larkanavi
Oct 31, 2018 07:23am

Test case for the superior court judges. The outcome will determine whether or not there is light at the end of the tunnel for the country named Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 31, 2018 08:33am

Shows where our society stands & their so called values

Recommend 0
KJ
Oct 31, 2018 08:39am

I am so glad that overwhelming majority of Pakistan are in favor of forgiving her - thank you, the people of Pakistan, for that. There is still a lot of hope for the people despite so many problems that the country is facing - at least people have not forgotten humanity - so pleased to know that!!!

Recommend 0
JamP
Oct 31, 2018 09:28am

@Faran Did they falsely accuse her?

Recommend 0
Aimal
Oct 31, 2018 09:47am

Excellent Judgment. Supreme Court has proved that the law is above personal grudge. Hopefully fanatics will accept the honest verdict.

Recommend 0
Haque
Oct 31, 2018 09:49am

Good decision. Her accusers should be put in jail now.

Recommend 0
Masood
Oct 31, 2018 09:54am

Great to hear the judgement Justice has been served ! But who will give her back her lost years ?

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Oct 31, 2018 09:54am

We are proud of our Judgement system and Judges.

Recommend 0
Vinod Garg
Oct 31, 2018 09:55am

Now her accusers should be put to jail

Recommend 0
Ghosh
Oct 31, 2018 09:58am

Justice delayed is justice denied. Nevertheless, salute to the Judges for finally delivering Justice.

Recommend 0
MG
Oct 31, 2018 09:58am

This is sensible.

Recommend 0
Khaled
Oct 31, 2018 10:00am

Good .

Recommend 0
Khaled
Oct 31, 2018 10:01am

Good, Justice had been done.

Recommend 0
Shabbir
Oct 31, 2018 10:02am

Bravo!

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 31, 2018 10:02am

Good and sound judgement by the honourable court

Recommend 0
Bhartiye
Oct 31, 2018 10:04am

At least aomething good is happening in pakistan.It will set a good precedent.

Recommend 0
The General Mindset
Oct 31, 2018 10:05am

Brave Decision.

Recommend 0
Umer Khan
Oct 31, 2018 10:10am

Justice shall always be served.

Recommend 0
Alla bux
Oct 31, 2018 10:15am

Give her army protection immediately

Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 31, 2018 10:15am

Justice Served. Now Supreme Court makes sure that post her freedom she lives peacefully.

Recommend 0
AliHunzai
Oct 31, 2018 10:16am

Naya Pakistan. Weldone CJP and Imran Khan,

Recommend 0
MUMTAZ SHAH
Oct 31, 2018 10:18am

Brave, well done SC

Recommend 0
B SHYAM SUNDER
Oct 31, 2018 10:27am

That's very heartening

Recommend 0
Skyhawk
Oct 31, 2018 10:28am

Justice will be done, sooner or later.

Recommend 0
luke
Oct 31, 2018 10:31am

@Justicefirst she is free

Recommend 0
RUMI
Oct 31, 2018 10:33am

We Salute Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar.

Recommend 0
Right Voice
Oct 31, 2018 10:35am

Happy day for justice. Now please provide her protection.

Recommend 0
siva
Oct 31, 2018 10:37am

well done CJP.....

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Oct 31, 2018 10:37am

Salman Taseer lost his life for defending Aisa Bibi, but he can now rest in peace.

Recommend 0
Samit
Oct 31, 2018 10:38am

Pakistan judicial system needs a severe humanitarian revamp. You murder a person and pay blood money and are freed. You argue against people and they put a blasphemy charge against you and you are hanged .

Recommend 0
Jing wing
Oct 31, 2018 10:38am

Good one!

Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 31, 2018 10:39am

The capital may have increased security now that she is free please protect her life. We have too many crazys who will go after her and her family.

Recommend 0
umar
Oct 31, 2018 10:40am

Although i was not in favor of Chief Justice's intervention in administrative matters, this decision will definitely earn him loads of respect from sane and peace loving Pakistanis.

Recommend 0
Jamal Shah
Oct 31, 2018 10:48am

A sigh of relief...

Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Oct 31, 2018 10:51am

At least justice prevail. . Zindabad our superior judges

Recommend 0
Atif
Oct 31, 2018 10:53am

This is the first time that I'm feeling good for CJP. The only positive side of his personality

Recommend 0
PrakashG
Oct 31, 2018 10:56am

SC has earned a lot of international respect today.

Recommend 0
NPS
Oct 31, 2018 10:57am

Good news! Hopefully she gets protection she needed.

Recommend 0
Nis
Oct 31, 2018 11:12am

Hats of CJP.

Recommend 0
Frozen
Oct 31, 2018 11:14am

Hail @ Justice Nisar!!!

Recommend 0
Pervez
Oct 31, 2018 11:15am

@Faran totally agreed.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A poet’s war

A poet’s war

On Armistice Day, Owen’s family received the dreaded telegram.

Editorial

IGP Islamabad’s removal
Updated October 31, 2018

IGP Islamabad’s removal

Executive actions must be transparent, based on reasoning that can withstand public scrutiny.
October 30, 2018

Forum for complaint

IT is a problem of two parts: the ability of the citizenry to lodge complaints, and the government’s ability to...
October 31, 2018

PAC tussle

THE Public Accounts Committee is a central plank of parliamentary oversight of the executive; an effective and...
Israeli rapprochement?
Updated October 30, 2018

Israeli rapprochement?

It should be remembered that Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians at will.
October 31, 2018

Erasing girl students

ON Monday, the KP government announced a ban on any male parliamentarian or officer entering, or being invited as...
T20 clean sweep
Updated October 30, 2018

T20 clean sweep

Pakistan has successfully managed to shun the tag of the most unpredictable side in international cricket.