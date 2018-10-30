SC acquits Asia Bibi, orders immediate release
The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges after accepting her 2015 appeal against her sentence.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel had reserved its ruling on Asia Bibi's final legal appeal against execution (Asia Bibi v. The State, etc) on October 8.
The appeal challenged the Lahore High Court’s October 2014 verdict upholding a trial court’s November 2010 decision sentencing Bibi to death for committing blasphemy in 2009.
See: What you need to know about Asia Bibi's trial
"The judgement of the high court and that of the trial court is reversed," said the CJP in court, adding that she is to be set free if she is not wanted in any other case.
"Her conviction is set aside and she is to be relieved forthwith if not required in other charges," he added.
The 56-page detailed judgement has been authored by CJP Nisar, with a separate concurrent opinion note from Justice Khosa.
"It is a well settled principle of law that one who makes an assertion has to prove it. Thus, the onus rests on the prosecution to prove guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt throughout the trial," noted the top judge in the order. "Presumption of innocence remains throughout the case until such time the prosecution on the evidence satisfies the court beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty of the offence alleged against him.
"[...] The expression 'proof beyond reasonable doubt' is of fundamental importance to the criminal justice: it is one of the principles which seeks to ensure that no innocent person is convicted.
"Keeping in mind the evidence produced by the prosecution against the alleged blasphemy committed by the appellant, the prosecution has categorically failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt," concluded the chief justice.
The court also noted that "it is not for the individuals, or a gathering (mob), to decide as to whether any act falling within the purview of Section 295-C has been committed or not, because as stated earlier, it is the mandate of the court to make such decision after conducting a fully qualified trial and on the basis of credible evidence brought before it".
Bibi's lawyer Saiful Mulook told AFP: "The verdict has shown that the poor, the minorities and the lowest segments of society can get justice in this country despite its shortcomings. This is the biggest and happiest day of my life."
Bibi's husband also hailed the verdict. "I am very happy. My children are very happy. We are grateful to God. We are grateful to the judges for giving us justice. We knew that she is innocent," said Ashiq Masih.
Shortly after the ruling, hundreds blocked a key road linking Rawalpindi with Islamabad. People are also gathering for protests in Karachi and Peshawar. Similar rallies are being held elsewhere as police urge demonstrators to disperse peacefully.
High security
The decision to take stringent security measures in the capital was made after a number of meetings held to thrash out a strategy to deal with any unforeseen situation after the verdict.
On Oct 13 this year, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, a religio-political party headed by Khadim Hussain Rizvi, threatened to “paralyse the country within hours if the Supreme Court sets Asia Bibi free”.
Islamabad was put on high alert on Tuesday night. Extra contingents of police and law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the capital.
About 300 police personnel, along with paramilitary units, are guarding the SC building, adjacent to Parliament House on Constitution Avenue.
Sources in the administration told Dawn that Rangers and Frontier Constabulary had been called as part of measures to step up security in Islamabad. Security of the Judges Enclave and the Diplomatic Enclave has been handed over to Rangers.
The sources said security personnel had been asked to guard the Red Zone as it houses sensitive installations, including the Supreme Court.
According to the sources, when some senior police officers met officials of the apex court, the law enforcers were asked to adopt security measures for the Supreme Court and other key points.
Allegations against Asia Bibi
Asia Bibi was convicted for blasphemy under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly defaming Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The offence carries the mandatory death penalty under Pakistani law.
The allegations against Bibi were that she made three “defamatory and sarcastic” statements about the Holy Prophet on June 14, 2009 during an argument with three Muslim women while the four of them were picking fruit in a field in Sheikhupura.
She was asked to fetch water, but the Muslim women objected, saying that as a non-Muslim she was unfit to touch the water bowl.
The women later went to a local cleric and accused Bibi of blasphemy against the Holy Prophet, a charge punishable by death under legislation that rights groups say is routinely abused to settle personal vendettas.
Arguments on appeal
During the hearing of Bibi's appeal on Oct 8, the prosecution side, represented by Additional Prosecutor for Punjab Chaudhry Zubair, and Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry from the complainant side had supported each other by arguing that the accused had not denied committing blasphemy or presence of the accused as well as the witnesses at the place of occurrence. Besides, they said, the allegation of a quarrel before the incident in which Bibi was first insulted for being a Christian had also not been proved.
Advocate Saiful Malook, appearing on behalf of Bibi, had argued that the prosecution’s case was replete with infirmities and subsequent improvements and, therefore, the benefit of the doubt should be given to the accused and the entire investigation be declared illegal and unwarranted.
Meanwhile, CJP Nisar had observed that committing blasphemy was the most appalling and spiteful offence, and not only “our laws but the fundamentals of our religion also place strict standards of proof to prove the crime”.
Case history
The prosecution had claimed that Bibi “admitted” making the blasphemous statements at a “public gathering” on June 19, 2009 "while asking for forgiveness".
A trial court convicted Bibi for blasphemy in November 2010 and sentenced her to death. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had upheld her conviction and confirmed her death sentence in October 2014.
She had then challenged the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court, which stayed her execution in July 2015 and admitted her appeal for hearing.
The top court had first taken up the appeal in October 2016, but had to adjourn the matter without hearing after one of the judges recused himself from the SC bench. Two years later, the appeal was heard earlier this month and the CJP Nisar-led bench reserved its verdict.
Bibi's supporters maintain her innocence and insist it was a personal dispute, and the Vatican has called for her release.
In 2011, former Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who spoke out in support of Bibi, was gunned down in broad daylight in Islamabad. His assassin Mumtaz Qadri was executed in 2016 after the court found him guilty of murder.
Detailed judgement on Asia Bibi's appeal
Supreme Court detailed judgement on Asia Bibi's appeal by Dawndotcom on Scribd
Additional reporting by Nasir Iqbal.
Comments (78)
Please set her free.
If she is not guilty then put the accusers in jail for the whole life.
I am afraid, in no way judiciary will be able to set her free.
Let this woman return to the loving arms of her family.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Hope sanity prevails and justice is eventually delivered-this lady has suffered enough on false evidence that does not stack up!
Have mercy on her....
One of tough judgment for CJP Nisar
my hunch is the sentence will be converted to life sentence. if they acquit it will b a very bold decision. let's hope it's a fair decision n innocent is not hanged if the evidence is otherwise. the judgement should be fair .
To set her free after such a long time means a failure of our judiciary system.
Is there justice ? Case will answer the question
I think our state has done wrong with her.
Hope that sanity may prevail.
A very tense verdict to be announced by the SC.
Several people have lost their lives wanting to introduce sensibility to this issue. Let there be justice and let there be accountability for those who made these false(?) allegations. It is time we wake up and do right for poor people too just as we do it for the rich and the famous.
While law of the land must be respected, each and every benefit of doubt should be given to her. Going to be very important decision, blasphemy law must always stay intact and if someone is found guilty must get punished to set precedent to avoid further incidents.
I think this judgment will define the course for naya Pakistan.
It is extremely tough decision for CJP
Aasia Bibi's verdict to be announced today, a test case for both SC and PTI.
Dr Arif Alvi is closely watching too.
@Anwar - Why is it "a test case"? Is it the first time SC dealing with any case?
Whatever the outcome is, this is going to be a very big day not only for Asia bibi and her family but for the whole country.
let not justice be property of zealots.
The accusers were biased in the first instance when they told her not to touch the water. This case is built on assumption and coercion. Please spare her life.
The Islam I learned forgives others.
The accused comes from an underprivileged class of our society with no education and very little means of survival. She should be given the benefit of doubt.
The accusers are not reliable witnesses; they should be put through a lie detector test or psych assessment to prove that what they heard was exactly what the accused said. This case has highlighted the flaws in our legal system and the abuse of blasphemy laws.
Many Murderers, Terrorists and Child Rapists don't hang.
@AZulfi arif alvi is hiding somewhere.
I wish theveryone justice prevail and the judges not come under pressure of fanatic mullaism
We have more urgent problems like bringing corrupt politicians to justice who’s lake of action and corruption has resulted in the death of many Pakistanis through lack of clean water or access to healthcare.
@Faran She is not guilty of anything. These charges are an absolute shambles. She is more innocent than any of her accusers. She should be set free and her accusers jailed, regardless! You don't imprison someone and condemn them to death for drinking a cup of water!
@Gordon D. Walker My friend I belong to this country and now living in Canada. I have decided to never visit this country which means"the land of pure" All these religious bigots who want this poor woman to die ask for every right when they live in the western world. Shame on you bigots.
Pakistan government should abolish capital punishment.
@Solomon The King - If the mullahs come out in case Bibi is released, send them to jail and throw away the keys.
If she is not found guilty, she will be freed for sure, In that case I am fearfull for CJP, mullahas will start long march and will try to find another mumtaz qadri as they have nothing else to do but spread hate.
Catch 22 situation.
Uphold HC & Lower court verdict,puts diminishing global credibility at stake.
Set free,religious bigots will be at the neck.
Very testing time for judiciary.
Blaming and sentencing people on the ground of hearsay with out hard evidence .How is it justice ?
Test case for the superior court judges. The outcome will determine whether or not there is light at the end of the tunnel for the country named Pakistan.
Shows where our society stands & their so called values
I am so glad that overwhelming majority of Pakistan are in favor of forgiving her - thank you, the people of Pakistan, for that. There is still a lot of hope for the people despite so many problems that the country is facing - at least people have not forgotten humanity - so pleased to know that!!!
@Faran Did they falsely accuse her?
Excellent Judgment. Supreme Court has proved that the law is above personal grudge. Hopefully fanatics will accept the honest verdict.
Good decision. Her accusers should be put in jail now.
Great to hear the judgement Justice has been served ! But who will give her back her lost years ?
We are proud of our Judgement system and Judges.
Now her accusers should be put to jail
Justice delayed is justice denied. Nevertheless, salute to the Judges for finally delivering Justice.
This is sensible.
Good .
Good, Justice had been done.
Bravo!
Good and sound judgement by the honourable court
At least aomething good is happening in pakistan.It will set a good precedent.
Brave Decision.
Justice shall always be served.
Give her army protection immediately
Justice Served. Now Supreme Court makes sure that post her freedom she lives peacefully.
Naya Pakistan. Weldone CJP and Imran Khan,
Brave, well done SC
That's very heartening
Justice will be done, sooner or later.
@Justicefirst she is free
We Salute Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar.
Happy day for justice. Now please provide her protection.
well done CJP.....
Salman Taseer lost his life for defending Aisa Bibi, but he can now rest in peace.
Pakistan judicial system needs a severe humanitarian revamp. You murder a person and pay blood money and are freed. You argue against people and they put a blasphemy charge against you and you are hanged .
Good one!
The capital may have increased security now that she is free please protect her life. We have too many crazys who will go after her and her family.
Although i was not in favor of Chief Justice's intervention in administrative matters, this decision will definitely earn him loads of respect from sane and peace loving Pakistanis.
A sigh of relief...
At least justice prevail. . Zindabad our superior judges
This is the first time that I'm feeling good for CJP. The only positive side of his personality
SC has earned a lot of international respect today.
Good news! Hopefully she gets protection she needed.
Hats of CJP.
Hail @ Justice Nisar!!!
@Faran totally agreed.