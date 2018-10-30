FIA Cyber Crime Wing arrests man for blackmailing women online

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing on Tuesday said it had arrested a man in Rawalpindi found involved in harassing and blackmailing women on social media.

"The accused used to threaten three sisters to have illicit relations with him or he would doctor their photographs and upload them on social media", according to FIA officials.

A team headed by Deputy Director Mehmoodul Hasan arrested the accused on the complaint of the three women.

In March this year, a magistrate in Lahore had sentenced a man to six years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs0.7 million for harassing and blackmailing a woman online.

The convict was also ordered to pay Rs1 million in compensation to the victim.