FIA Cyber Crime Wing arrests man for blackmailing women online

Shakeel QararOctober 30, 2018

In this file photo, a woman browses a phone. According to the Digital Rights Foundation, people face most harassment on Facebook.
The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing on Tuesday said it had arrested a man in Rawalpindi found involved in harassing and blackmailing women on social media.

"The accused used to threaten three sisters to have illicit relations with him or he would doctor their photographs and upload them on social media", according to FIA officials.

A team headed by Deputy Director Mehmoodul Hasan arrested the accused on the complaint of the three women.

Also read: A 7-step guide for Pakistani victims of hacking and blackmail

In March this year, a magistrate in Lahore had sentenced a man to six years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs0.7 million for harassing and blackmailing a woman online.

The convict was also ordered to pay Rs1 million in compensation to the victim.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Khuram Nisar
Oct 30, 2018 08:18pm

Good Job FIA

