Sheikhupura woman shoots husband dead, says she suffered years of abuse

A woman shot her husband dead in Punjab's Sheikhupura district, allegedly in reaction to being routinely abused by him, police said on Tuesday.

Police have taken the woman into custody. She has 'confessed' to killing her husband, 70-year-old Asghar alias Kalu.

A case has been registered.

The deceased had married a total of eight times. Two of his wives had passed away, Station House Office Latif Gujjar of Housing Colony Police Station told DawnNewsTV. The man had been living with his six wives and 17 children in a single house in Alif Town.

The suspect told reporters at the police station that she was married to Asghar around 15 years ago and they had two children.

"My husband used to beat me up and torture me," she said, adding that he last assaulted her 2 days ago.

When Asghar came home around midnight on Monday, she laced the juice she served to him with intoxicants, the woman said.

"[I] shot him at 5 in the morning, which led to his death," she said.

SHO Gujjar said police discovered the man's body at the house. "The woman was present at the scene of the crime and confessed to killing him," he said.

The man was shot in the head, the SHO said. The pistol used for the killing was also recovered.