President Alvi meets counterpart Erdogan in Turkey

Dawn.comOctober 30, 2018

President Dr Arif Alvi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at inauguration of the Istanbul Grand International Airport on Monday. — Photo courtesy of Arif Alvi Twitter
President Arif Alvi and his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation between the two "brotherly countries", in a one-on-one meeting on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two leaders met during President Alvi's three-day trip to Turkey, and agreed to intensify cooperation in order to deepen bilateral ties in all fields.

President Alvi shared his "satisfaction" over increasing Turkish investments in Pakistan, adding that he hoped Turkish investors would continue to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the early conclusion of bilateral Free Trade Agreement and increasing bilateral trade between both countries, the report said.

During the meeting in Istanbul, Erdogan congratulated President Alvi for winning the election and expressed hope that Pak-Turkey ties would grow under the new leadership, the report added.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Pakistani president invited Erdogan to visit Pakistan and thanked him for the "warm welcome" to Turkey.

While in Turkey, President Alvi attended a reception on the 95th Republic Day of Turkey which was hosted by Erdogan in the honour of visiting heads of state and governments, the report added.

On Monday, President Arif Alvi also attended the inauguration of the Istanbul Grand International Airport .

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Turkey, the president said Ankara is an important friend for Islamabad and has always supported it on all issues, including Kashmir.

"People of Turkey are our friends and brothers, we have been together since the Khilafat movement. I also appreciate Turkey's struggle for democracy," he added.

