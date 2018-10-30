DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Israeli minister on Dubai visit calls for 'peace'

AFPOctober 30, 2018

Email

Israeli Minister of Communications Ayoub Kara deliveres a speech during the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference in Dubai, on October 30. — AFP
Israeli Minister of Communications Ayoub Kara deliveres a speech during the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference in Dubai, on October 30. — AFP

Israel's communications minister called for "peace and security" on Tuesday during a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as his country launches an unprecedented diplomatic push into Gulf states.

"Peace and security in every state with economic and scientific progress is what guarantees a future for the coming generations," Ayoub Kara said at a telecommunications conference in Dubai.

Kara's statement comes amid a diplomatic push by Israel in the mainly Sunni Gulf, which Israel sees as an ally against Shia power Iran.

It follows visits by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Oman on Thursday and Culture Minister Miri Regev to Abu Dhabi at the weekend.

Neither Oman nor the UAE has diplomatic ties with Israel.

Normalising ties with Israel — or recognising it as a state — remains the most controversial policy debate in the Arab world, which largely boycotts Israel over its occupation of Palestinian territory.

Regev, known for controversial comments about Arabs, on Sunday toured the famed Sheikh Zayed mosque in Abu Dhabi — wearing a red full-length abaya and white headscarf and speaking to the camera in Hebrew.

"This is the first time that an Israeli minister is here on a visit," Regev said, surrounded by a group of people in traditional Emirati dress.

Regev is a member of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party.

Israel's national anthem was also played at a judo tournament in Abu Dhabi on Sunday after one of its athletes won gold — believed to be the first time the anthem has been played publicly in an Arab Gulf state.

Netanyahu has long sought a rapprochement with Arab states, citing in part concerns over their common enemy Iran.

Jordan and Egypt are the only two Arab states to have full diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Palestinian Central Council, a body of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) , on Monday authorised the PLO to suspend recognition of Israel and stop security coordination with the Jewish state.

Palestinian authorities have accused Israel of excessive force after an air strike killed three teenagers on the Gaza border on Sunday.

Another Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes on Monday.

Kara was speaking at the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference in Dubai on Tuesday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
on FLIP SIDE
Oct 30, 2018 02:52pm

Peace is and only peace we all need.

Recommend 0
Abdul Gaffar jamal
Oct 30, 2018 02:58pm

Peace overtures welcome with due care.

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Oct 30, 2018 03:28pm

All these efforts to isolate Iran and gulf states are becoming willing partners.

Recommend 0
Akhtar
Oct 30, 2018 03:51pm

Actions are better than words. Mean what you say by following through your previous commitments. Implement UN resolutions.

Recommend 0
RUMI
Oct 30, 2018 04:17pm

I think PTI government shouldn't also shy away from admitting that Israeli also visited Islamabad.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Our missing #MeToo

Our missing #MeToo

The law can only go so far when our cultural and social values are at odds with the idea of harassment.

Editorial

October 30, 2018

Forum for complaint

IT is a problem of two parts: the ability of the citizenry to lodge complaints, and the government’s ability to...
Israeli rapprochement?
Updated October 30, 2018

Israeli rapprochement?

It should be remembered that Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians at will.
T20 clean sweep
Updated October 30, 2018

T20 clean sweep

Pakistan has successfully managed to shun the tag of the most unpredictable side in international cricket.
Undoing the 18th Amendment
Updated October 29, 2018

Undoing the 18th Amendment

Unnecessary links between politicians' legal troubles and 18th Amendment risks decrease of public support.
October 29, 2018

Polluted waters

A MYSTERIOUS black ‘oil spill’ stretching from the coast of Mubarak Village in Sindh to Churna Island in...
Yemen forsaken
Updated October 29, 2018

Yemen forsaken

Questions need to be asked of Riyadh regarding war in Yemen.