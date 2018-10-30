DAWN.COM

CJP rejects Aamir Liaquat's apology in contempt case, summons MNA to court

Haseeb BhattiOctober 30, 2018

Televangelist and MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain. — Photo/File
The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused an apology rendered by Aamir Liaquat Hussain's lawyer in an ongoing contempt of court case, ordering the MNA to appear before the bench in person today.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, during today's hearing, lashed out against the televangelist, saying "anyone can speak against the judiciary and insult it".

The CJP asked if the additional attorney general was present in court as he had to frame the charge sheet against Hussain today. The MNA's lawyer urged the court to accept the apology as the "door to forgiveness never closes".

The hearing was adjourned for a recess.

In August, the SC had slapped a contempt of court charge against Hussain while taking up petitions filed by anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada, Independent Media Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, Mir Ibrahim-ur-Rehman and Najam Aziz Sethi accusing Hussain of flouting the March 28, 2017 restraining order in which he was cautioned to desist from defamatory campaigns and unethical manner of conducting television shows.

Comments (2)

Alba
Oct 30, 2018 02:26pm

His lawyer apologized but he didn't? He is some piece of work.

Sarfraz
Oct 30, 2018 02:29pm

Should be banned forever.

