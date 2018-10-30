DAWN.COM

Nawaz, Shahbaz meet in Parliament House; decide PML-N will attend APC

Javed HussainUpdated October 30, 2018

Nawaz Sharif hugs his brother Shahbaz Sharif as they meet at the Parliament House. — Photo by author
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived at the Parliament House to meet Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif in the latter's chambers, DawnNewsTV reported.

Nawaz also chaired a meeting of the party's leadership, attended by Raja Zafarul Haq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Tanveer, Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq.

During the meeting, it was decided that a five-member delegation from the party, headed by Haq, will attend the All Parties Conference (APC) that was proposed by the opposition. The delegation will also include Asif, Rafique, Sadiq and Ahsan Iqbal. Nawaz will not attend with APC.

The party leadership also agreed that it would walk alongside the rest of the opposition parties in matters of national importance.

According to DawnNewsTV, the party leaders also discussed the country's political situation and corruption references filed against PML-N leaders by NAB.

This is the ex-PM’s first visit to the Parliament House during the past one year.

Shahbaz, the PML-N president and former chief minister of Punjab, has been in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with Ashiyana housing scam since Oct 5. He was allowed to attend the National Assembly session, which commenced on Monday, after the issuance of his production order by Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Shahbaz and Nawaz meet at Parliament House on Tuesday. ─ Photo provided by author
Earlier, PPP leader Khursheed Shah also stopped by Shahbaz's chamber to meet Nawaz.

After the meeting, Nawaz had lunch — arranged by Shahbaz — with the party leadership at the Parliament House's banquet hall.

Meanwhile, JUI-F MNA Maulana Asad Mehmood said that the PML-N leadership had not yet informed the opposition about their decision to attend the APC.

"Nawaz Sharif and PPP will inform Maulana Fazlur Rehman [of their decision]. The date and agenda [of the APC] will be decided after that," he told reporters.

Comments (14)

Mohan
Oct 30, 2018 01:45pm

No future for them apparently. But giving up is not an option.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 30, 2018 01:49pm

Long Live NRO. I know IK is against NRO but is he the one who decides about NROs? the history suggests otherwise.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 30, 2018 01:49pm

I'm sure, two brothers will discuss the ways to get out of corruption cases and mess created by their black activities - this will be the top of the agenda along with getting together with opposition parties to create as many as obstacles for PTI government through different means. Country's affairs and welfare are secondary to PMLN and PPP, as they ignored during their 35 years tenors

Recommend 0
Alba
Oct 30, 2018 01:52pm

They want to discuss legal strategy to save their wealth.

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 30, 2018 02:00pm

Let's not create a soft corner for the looters and plunderers of public wealth. They deserve no mercy; at least from the general public.

Recommend 0
Mudassir
Oct 30, 2018 02:10pm

Please make them share a room in Adiala Jail..

Recommend 0
masood hussain
Oct 30, 2018 02:14pm

strategy for more corruption in future????

Recommend 0
Love Pakistan
Oct 30, 2018 02:26pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan very true. No mercy. Did all these looters had mercy on poor people of Pakistan. They should be jailed and their wealth returned to the people

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Oct 30, 2018 02:28pm

SS asking NS if he can be in the next cell when he gets to Adiala Jail.

Recommend 0
JagoPakistan
Oct 30, 2018 02:38pm

Please learn to appreciate each other. The present gov should appreciate the good work done be previous gove. And move forward with unity.

Recommend 0
NWA
Oct 30, 2018 02:51pm

Jail is their place.

Recommend 0
khaja
Oct 30, 2018 03:27pm

@Mohan No future for Sharifs was also said in 1999.No one can make them disappear from Pakistan politics as long as they have public support.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 30, 2018 03:35pm

Why a disqualified person is allowed in parliament house?

Recommend 0
Haal
Oct 30, 2018 03:50pm

@Pakistani because 30 percent of Pakistanis think he is qualified and that's a large number.

Recommend 0

