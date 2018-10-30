Finance Minister Asad Umar briefs parliament on Saudi, IMF loans

The National Assembly session is underway in Islamabad with Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif in attendance.

Finance Minister Asad Umar briefed the house on the loans being pursued by the government. He was responding to the points raised by former speaker and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq who had asked the government to take the parliament into confidence over the government's recent negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China and Saudi Arabia.

The finance minister defended the government's decision to approach friendly countries as well as the IMF for help so as to not be dependent on any single source. "When we went to Saudi Arabia we signed a $3 billion deal," he said. "Naveed Qamar has stayed in the IMF programme, Ishaq Dar is not here but he must also know that all the money does not come from the IMF."

Umar rejected the notion that the government's dilly-dallying on the IMF programme had caused the stock market to crash, and reminded the house that the bourse's benchmark 100 index had plummeted by 15,000 points even when the PML-N government was still in power.

"In our two months, the market went down four points," he said. "But in the previous seven months [under the PML-N] there was a 15,000 point reduction. So this is no the first time [that the market went down]."

The finance minister claimed that the market started going down from its peak of 53,000 points when "the current account deficit started growing rapidly", which he said reflected in the market's performance.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, to whom Umar had referred to at various points in his speech, was to deliver his rebuttal when the finance minister left the house.

At this, PPP's Khursheed Shah protested and said that the debate cannot go on when the concerned minister has departed. He accused the federal ministers of ignoring the Parliament and making it redundant.

"The Parliament house has been made a "debating society", he said.

Earlier, addressing the house, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Saudi Arabia had not linked any conditions with the economic bailout package.

Qureshi categorically stated that Pakistan was not sending any troops to Saudi Arabia and no such condition had been attached to the money being provided by Saudi Arabia to help Pakistan.

Speaking about the alleged landing of an Israeli aircraft in Saudi Arabia, Qureshi termed the reports "false and baseless."

Shahbaz Sharif said that the opposition accepted the explanation given by the foreign minister about the Israeli plane.

At the outset, a PPP member had pointed to the lack of quorum, forcing Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to suspend the proceedings for nearly an hour.

Shahbaz Sharif was brought to Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which had arrested him earlier this month.

Shahbaz, the PML-N president and former chief minister of Punjab, has been in the custody of NAB in connection with Ashiyana housing scam since Oct 5. He was allowed to attend the National Assembly session, which commenced on Monday, after the issuance of his production order by Speaker Asad Qaiser.