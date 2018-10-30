DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Finance Minister Asad Umar briefs parliament on Saudi, IMF loans

Amir Wasim | Dawn.comUpdated October 30, 2018

Email

Finance Minister Asad Umar briefs parliament on loans being pursued by the government. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Asad Umar briefs parliament on loans being pursued by the government. — DawnNewsTV
Shahbaz Sharif says opposition accepts the explanation given by the foreign minister about the Israeli plane's alleged landing. — DawnNewsTV
Shahbaz Sharif says opposition accepts the explanation given by the foreign minister about the Israeli plane's alleged landing. — DawnNewsTV

The National Assembly session is underway in Islamabad with Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif in attendance.

Finance Minister Asad Umar briefed the house on the loans being pursued by the government. He was responding to the points raised by former speaker and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq who had asked the government to take the parliament into confidence over the government's recent negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China and Saudi Arabia.

The finance minister defended the government's decision to approach friendly countries as well as the IMF for help so as to not be dependent on any single source. "When we went to Saudi Arabia we signed a $3 billion deal," he said. "Naveed Qamar has stayed in the IMF programme, Ishaq Dar is not here but he must also know that all the money does not come from the IMF."

Umar rejected the notion that the government's dilly-dallying on the IMF programme had caused the stock market to crash, and reminded the house that the bourse's benchmark 100 index had plummeted by 15,000 points even when the PML-N government was still in power.

"In our two months, the market went down four points," he said. "But in the previous seven months [under the PML-N] there was a 15,000 point reduction. So this is no the first time [that the market went down]."

The finance minister claimed that the market started going down from its peak of 53,000 points when "the current account deficit started growing rapidly", which he said reflected in the market's performance.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, to whom Umar had referred to at various points in his speech, was to deliver his rebuttal when the finance minister left the house.

At this, PPP's Khursheed Shah protested and said that the debate cannot go on when the concerned minister has departed. He accused the federal ministers of ignoring the Parliament and making it redundant.

"The Parliament house has been made a "debating society", he said.

Earlier, addressing the house, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Saudi Arabia had not linked any conditions with the economic bailout package.

Qureshi categorically stated that Pakistan was not sending any troops to Saudi Arabia and no such condition had been attached to the money being provided by Saudi Arabia to help Pakistan.

Speaking about the alleged landing of an Israeli aircraft in Saudi Arabia, Qureshi termed the reports "false and baseless."

Shahbaz Sharif said that the opposition accepted the explanation given by the foreign minister about the Israeli plane.

At the outset, a PPP member had pointed to the lack of quorum, forcing Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to suspend the proceedings for nearly an hour.

Shahbaz Sharif was brought to Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which had arrested him earlier this month.

Shahbaz, the PML-N president and former chief minister of Punjab, has been in the custody of NAB in connection with Ashiyana housing scam since Oct 5. He was allowed to attend the National Assembly session, which commenced on Monday, after the issuance of his production order by Speaker Asad Qaiser.

IMF Loan, Saudi Bailout
FBInstant

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Pak-uk
Oct 30, 2018 12:36pm

Not a big news..

Recommend 0
Mir
Oct 30, 2018 12:52pm

PPP and pmln should learn pti how to run parliament and country

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Our missing #MeToo

Our missing #MeToo

The law can only go so far when our cultural and social values are at odds with the idea of harassment.

Editorial

October 30, 2018

Forum for complaint

IT is a problem of two parts: the ability of the citizenry to lodge complaints, and the government’s ability to...
Israeli rapprochement?
Updated October 30, 2018

Israeli rapprochement?

It should be remembered that Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians at will.
T20 clean sweep
Updated October 30, 2018

T20 clean sweep

Pakistan has successfully managed to shun the tag of the most unpredictable side in international cricket.
Undoing the 18th Amendment
Updated October 29, 2018

Undoing the 18th Amendment

Unnecessary links between politicians' legal troubles and 18th Amendment risks decrease of public support.
October 29, 2018

Polluted waters

A MYSTERIOUS black ‘oil spill’ stretching from the coast of Mubarak Village in Sindh to Churna Island in...
Yemen forsaken
Updated October 29, 2018

Yemen forsaken

Questions need to be asked of Riyadh regarding war in Yemen.