Friendly loans sought to avoid dependence on one source: Asad Umar
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday defended the government's strategy to seek loans from multiple sources instead of asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to plug the entire gap in the country's financing needs.
Former speaker and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq had recently asked the government to take the parliament into confidence over the government's recent negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China and Saudi Arabia.
The finance minister today paid a visit to the lower house, where he explained to his fellow parliamentarians that the government approached friendly countries as well as the IMF for help so as to not be dependent on any single source.
"When we went to Saudi Arabia we signed a $3 billion deal," he said. "Naveed Qamar has stayed in the IMF programme, Ishaq Dar is not here but he must also know that all the money does not come from the IMF."
Umar rejected the notion that the government's dilly-dallying on the IMF programme had caused the stock market to crash, and reminded the house that the bourse's benchmark 100 index had plummeted by 15,000 points even when the PML-N government was still in power.
"In our two months, the market went down [an overall] 4,000 points," he said. "But in the previous seven months [under the PML-N] there was a 15,000 point reduction. So this is no the first time [that the market went down]."
The finance minister claimed that the market started going down from its peak of 53,000 points when "the current account deficit started growing rapidly", which he said reflected in the market's performance.
He also pointed at the recent return of the bulls in the market, saying: "In the last 10 to 12 days, the stock market has surged 5,000 points."
Umar told his audience that "the trade deficit has increased from 4.2 per cent to 6.6 per cent," adding: "This increase has cause a loss of Rs1,000 billion"
He said that Pakistan's biggest trade deficit is with China, adding that Beijing is fully committed "to work with us on this".
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, to whom Umar had referred to at various points in his speech, was to deliver his rebuttal when the finance minister left the house.
At this, PPP's Khursheed Shah protested and said that the debate cannot go on in the absence of the concerned minister. He accused the federal ministers of ignoring the parliament and making it redundant.
"We did not come just to listen to the finance minister's lecture," Shah said. "If he had to leave after speaking his piece then what was the point of debating this issue? He is not giving time to an institution because of which he became the minister. The Parliament house has become a debating society."
When the session resumed following a prayer break, the opposition walked out of the parliament in protest against the finance minister's absence.
"We will not take part in debate on the economy until the finance minister comes back," Shah demanded.
With the opposition benches empty, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took centre stage and lampooned the opposition members for walking out yet again.
The information minister accused the opposition of deliberately walking out so as to "avoid" talking on the economy which, he said, they themselves "had ruined".
Chaudhry linked the opposition walk-out with the presence of Nawaz Sharif in the Parliament House. "They wanted to have a meeting with Nawaz Sharif but he has no political role," he said.
Earlier, addressing the house, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Saudi Arabia had not linked any conditions with the economic bailout package.
Qureshi categorically stated that Pakistan was not sending any troops to Saudi Arabia and no such condition had been attached to the money being provided by Saudi Arabia to help Pakistan.
Speaking about the alleged landing of an Israeli aircraft in Pakistan, Qureshi termed the reports "false and baseless".
Shahbaz Sharif said that the opposition accepted the explanation given by the foreign minister about the Israeli plane.
At the outset, a PPP member had pointed to the lack of quorum, forcing Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to suspend the proceedings for nearly an hour.
Shahbaz Sharif was brought to Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which had arrested him earlier this month.
Shahbaz, the PML-N president and former chief minister of Punjab, has been in the custody of NAB in connection with Ashiyana housing scam since Oct 5. He was allowed to attend the National Assembly session, which commenced on Monday, after the issuance of his production order by Speaker Asad Qaiser.
PPP and pmln should learn pti how to run parliament and country
Where was the briefing from PMLN and PPP when they went about shopping for loans?!!
If you can't convince the parliament how will you convince the citizens.
"Parliament house has been turned into debating society" That's so sad, in good old days parliament house was used for healthy activities like for chanting slogans, hurling abuses, walkout etc
In all fairness the FM should stay in the house till the conclusion of debate or his deputy to be deputed. PTI should not give these goofs a chance to score a point
our FM has given half story about Stock Exchange. Stock was performing way better in PML-N Tenure, back in july 2013 stock was at 18K and in 2017 May it reached to peak at 53127. After that continuous political instability with NS was disqualified resulting in collapse of Stock.. I am stock investor myself, from that time, We are still struggling from that time to get return of our investment
It would be very difficult to pay off any of these loans with a large population with only religious education. You can't turn into an export oriented society when every topic has a religious angle to it. It is not a coincidence that China, the country that quickly became a manufacturing and exports hub, happens to be atheistic
Certainly better than flooding bonds at 8.5% like Ishaq Dar.
More loans is the answer to counter loans? Asad Umer continues to show his lack of competency and experience.
Mr. Asad is following foot steps of Mr. Ishaq Dar so far.
Umar told his audience that "the trade deficit has increased from 4.2 per cent to 6.6 per cent", adding: "This increase has cause a loss of Rs1,000 billion". He said that Pakistan's biggest trade deficit is with China
It seems the air of opposition for the sake of opposition is in full swing. Had they ever even thought, despite them knowing full well, that SA providing $6B breathing space to this nation, had squeezed their own people for funds. And here instead of being thankful for them providing substantial help, they are raising all kinds of doubts. Sometimes it is better to look at a little bigger picture for sanity's sake.
How abt being dependent on no one?! Becoming self reliant for a change
Pakistan should go to more countries for getting loans and grants as well.
Friendly loans sought to payoff earlier friendly loans?
At the end of the day you still owe money. It could be one moneylender or a dozen, they each want to get paid back.
It is good for the opposition to walk out and stay out