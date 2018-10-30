Multiple complaints lodged against 'uncooperative' Islamabad IGP prior to his transfer: Chaudhry
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday defended the transfer of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Jan Mohammad, claiming that multiple complaints had been lodged against his performance and non-cooperative attitude prior to his transfer.
Chaudhry, while speaking to the media in Islamabad, said that he could not comment on the veracity of reports that minister Azam Swati had influenced the IGP's transfer.
Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi had earlier written to Prime Minister Imran Khan that the IGP had failed to take action against the widespread use of drugs in the capital's schools. He also told the premier that bribery was widespread in Islamabad's police stations and check points.
Afridi had complained that IGP Mohammad did not take his calls and was not cooperating, Chaudhry told the media.
"[IGs] are answerable to the prime minister and chief minister who are answerable to the public through assemblies," Chaudhry said in his press talk.
"A narrative is being pushed that if [officers] do not receive phone calls, they will become heroes. This will lead to chaos and anarchy in the country," he said.
He regretted that the government policies were not being followed in "some matters".
The information minister questioned the point of electing a prime minister if he couldn't even remove an officer over "legitimate complaints".
"The prime minister is the chief executive of the country and the chief minister is the chief executive of the province. They have executive powers and they will exercise them."
He clarified that the government will present its arguments in the Supreme Court and will follow the latter's verdict.
Last week, IGP Mohammad was posted out from the force and his services were surrendered to the establishment division.
The officer, who is in Malaysia on ex-Pakistan leave to attend a course, will return on November 5 and hand over the charge to his successor if the government appointed any officer in his place by then.
Local media reported that Mohammad was removed from his post because he did not receive Minister Swati's phone calls. The news was rubbished by the government's Fake News Buster Twitter account but caught the chief justice's attention, who suspended the IGP's transfer orders.
Nothing irregular about Bani Gala
The information minister also rubbished claims that Prime Minister Khan's residence in Islamabad's Bani Gala area was irregular, as it was built with the permission of the area's union council Mora Noor.
"Now if 30 years later, CDA (Capital Development Authority) has decided to include the area in its jurisdiction, that does not make the houses, that were built according to an older law, illegal," he said and added that the prime minister will pay the regularisation fee.
Comments (16)
Bribery is widespread in Islamabad's police stations and check points. The police are also not paid enough money to risk their lives.
Okay but IG should be sent a notice before showing him the door
there is no doubt that IG is answerable to PM. But there is law, called efficiency and discipline rule 1973 and as well police discipline rule. if here were complaint against him, he was required to asked about it with in the perimeter of law. Just defending own minister is not enough.
This Information minister become more of disinformation minister. how come you can transfer IGP on the basis of not picking minister call IGP is public servant and minister has not right to call IGP to force him to take action as per Will of Minister.. Police should be independent of any political influence, as said by IK, here infact opposite is happening.
Even an elected Prime Minister has to follow due process.
Please verify the complaints first and then use executive powers. PM IK should not make decisions on word of mouth only. If the system is flawed then fix it first rather than doing patchwork.
why every transferred police officer had complaints against them but not transferred till they they have some issue with any PTI's minister or worker. Why a minister or member of a party need to call IG or for every complaint? what happened to much touted chain of command concept?
Good decision by PM khan. But astonished why CJP cancelled his transfer order. Such people are deserving to be terminated immediately.
"The prime minister is the chief executive of the country and the chief minister is the chief executive of the province. They have executive powers and they will exercise them." But when NS was exercising the same powers, you were crying all over the place that he is doing that on his personal whims and under political pressures... now the same is being done by IK.. so where is the "Naya Pakistan" where all decisions were supposed to be done on merit?
So if he doesn't cooperate with PTI's demands; then he's off the books.
For political benefits, it was same PTI which used to criticize previous government for raising objections on the frequent intervention of CJP in the executing authority of the government, but today, they are facing the same music and feeling the pinch, when their powers are checked by the judiciary. It is time to think above the political scoring and sit together to redraw the line between the roles of each institution to avoid trespassing and transgressing the limits of law, as enshrined in the constitution.
The calls & contacts from the high profile people should be recorded for an eventual scrutiny...
The information minister questioned the point of electing a prime minister if he couldn't even remove an officer over "legitimate complaints". This question was also pertinent when PTI and its masters were critical about the transfer of IGP in Sindh in last tenure. If court was right than, it is right now as well, but we are not going to accept the argument that if it is done against PPP its ok but not NOW. SC and NAB will follow the intructions of power not the instructions of PM select.
I am sure there are procedures of removing police officers who are not performing. The PM cannot dismiss someone arbitrarily without checking on facts and hearing the victims' viewpoint. We can foresee chaos in future if the PTI government does not mend its ways.
why he is not answering calls ? clearly he is on the payroll of PMLN. He could had easily said no to any government minister but rather ignoring them at all makes their character fishy.
Then Go for his termination and put forward case in commission .