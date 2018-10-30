DAWN.COM

President Alvi attends inauguration ceremony of Istanbul Grand International Airport

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated October 30, 2018

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Arif Alvi attend the opening ceremony of Istanbul's new international airport, in the Arnavutkoy district on the European side of Istanbul on October 29. — AFP
President Arif Alvi attended the inauguration ceremony of Istanbul Grand International Airport on Monday while on a three-day visit to Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Erdogan, while opening the airport ─ which his government says will eventually become the largest in the world ─ with great fanfare, said it would be "the pride of our country and an example to the world."

Along with President Alvi, other heads of state were also in attendance at the lavish opening ceremony.

At the event, Alvi said that Pakistan and Turkey share "deep brotherly and historical-based relations".

At the inauguration — which coincided with the 95th anniversary of modern Turkey's founding by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk — Erdogan revealed that the airport would be named "Istanbul".

The new airport hall is pictured during the opening ceremony of Istanbul's third airport, the Istanbul Grand Airport in the Arnavutkoy district on the European side of Istanbul on October 29, 2018. ─ AFP
"Istanbul is not only our biggest city but also the most valuable trademark of our country," he said.

The airport, one of a number of mega-projects built under Erdogan's rule, will be little used until next year after construction was marred by delays and a workers' strike over poor conditions.

Erdogan has championed the 1$12 billion project in his bid to make Istanbul a global travel hub linking Europe, Asia and Africa and turn flag carrier Turkish Airlines into an aviation giant.

But the airport will only offer flights to five destinations until an expanded opening on December 29, from when it is expected to handle up to 90 million passengers a year, rising to up to 200 million when all facilities are completed in 2028.

The first flight from the new facility will be to the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan doing a symbolic check-in and taking their tickets on the opening day of the Istanbul Grand Airport. ─ AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (front R) his wife Emine Erdogan (front L) and other officials driving in a vehicle on the opening day of the Istanbul Grand Airport. ─ AFP
People attend the opening ceremony of Istanbul's new international airport in the Arnavutkoy district on the European side of Istanbul. ─ AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan centre, along with other officials, inaugurates the new airport in Istanbul. ─ AP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan attend an inauguration ceremony on the opening day of the Istanbul Grand Airport. ─ AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and Turkish officials pray as he inaugurates the gleaming new aviation hub in Istanbul. ─ AP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan posing with world leaders and guests at the terminal building on the opening day of the Istanbul Grand Airport. ─ AFP
Aleem
Oct 30, 2018 12:49pm

Proud of our Muslim brothers in Turkey.

Shib
Oct 30, 2018 12:51pm

Great Leader of the nation...Erdogan.....

javed
Oct 30, 2018 12:53pm

Well done Turkey....

Masood
Oct 30, 2018 12:54pm

What a gentleman and graceful personality to represent Pakistan!! Dr. Arif Alvi.

Faizan Qureshi
Oct 30, 2018 12:58pm

Erdogan we love you.

BAXAR
Oct 30, 2018 01:02pm

From these pictures, it looks like Mr. & Mrs. Alvi are the main guests.

Hyder
Oct 30, 2018 01:19pm

Sir

Now compare it with newly opened Islamabad international airport and then you will find the extent of corruption done by Sharif clan!!!

akhmed
Oct 30, 2018 01:23pm

looks nearly as good as Islamabad airport.

real Salaria
Oct 30, 2018 01:35pm

Dr Alvi should push for a similar airport at Islamabad.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 30, 2018 01:43pm

The photographs of bother Presidents shows a friendly and cordial relationship that will strengthen further based on mutual respect, trust and working together for the prosperity, peace and sovereignty of Pakistan and Turkey. This will make enemies of Islam jealous and brotherly relationship between the two counties as a setback.

JagoPakistan
Oct 30, 2018 02:25pm

Congratulations!

